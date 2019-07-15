Kevin Von Erich Is Excited by Indie Wrestling, Talks Sons Making Debut For MLW

– Kevin Von Erich spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing the Von Erichs episode of Dark Side of the Ring, his sons’ debut for MLW and more. Highlights are below:

On what he thought of the Von Erich episode: “I’m just hoping that it helped somebody; it came out well. It could be easy to think my father was a big, mean, tough guy that forced his kids to wrestle but that wasn’t the case. My dad was an honorable, good man. There are things that would make people think otherwise but he had brain cancer at the time so I give him a pass. Any my mother, she lost those sons so how can you blame her for her behavior?”

On hoping it helps with suicide prevention: “If someone else can benefit from it and realize, don’t commit suicide. There is never a reason to commit suicide. There is such a thing as a devil and he wants you dead. Don’t listen to that crap and don’t entertain those stupid thoughts. Don’t be a loser. Be a winner and fight. If you give the easy way, then you’ll get loser’s pay. If you fight for it, then you’ll get winner’s pay. That’s the only way I can put it.”

On if he’ll be at his sons’ MLW debut: “I think I’ll be in their corner, and someone said something about a manager, but I’m not a manager. But I’ll just deal with what comes up. I don’t plan on getting involved but every time I watch them, I just love it. They remind me of my brothers and myself and even my dad. The way Marshall goes reminds me of my dad who was one of the best ever. He was the champ and those were the days of wrestling. You should have seen my dad wrestle; he was something and really reminds me of Marshall.”

On his sons joining MLW instead of going to WWE or AEW: “It’s just been great. I do have a really positive outlook on the way indie wrestling is looked at now. There was a time when the [indie] guys couldn’t carry the load. Now they can and it’s a great atmosphere for a young guy today because it is wide open. When my brothers and I got in, we were the first young guys to really get in and work on top. We brought a crossover crows with us and they go from selling beer and tacos and there was now a lot of candy and cotton candy because kids and young girls were coming. It was a different crowd and I really think that’s coming back.”

On what advice he’s given his sons in terms of the pressure of living up to the family name: “There’s really no advice. It’s pressure and it’s really good for you believe it or not. It might keep you up at night and you might get nervous but it’s really good to have that pressure because you produce under pressure. You know diamonds come from under pressure. What I tell them at this stage of their careers is to not pick up bad habits. You learn from everybody in wrestling and for me as a father, I want them to have a diverse repertoire. I want them to be able to wrestle in South Africa or India or the Middle East and know the catch-as-catch-can stuff. All the different types – I want them to know a little bit of everything. And when they’re in the ring with someone, they can surprise them. That’s important because when you’re in the ring with a pro, you’ve got to give [the fans] something they’re not used to. ‘If you wanna kill a king, you’ve gotta kill a king’ and that’s what I let my boys know.”