Kevin Von Erich Recalls Meeting MJF, Knew He’d Go Far

Kevin Von Erich knew from the moment he met MJF that he would become a big star. Von Erich recently spoke with The A2theK Wrestling Show for a new interview and during the discussion he spoke about first meeting MJF, who had an appearance in The Iron Claw.

“He’s something else,” Von Erich said of MJF. “I knew when I met him that he was going to go far. I just knew. In wrestling, we have some very flamboyant personalities, and wrestling needs people like that, but if it wasn’t that way, it would be a boring place, really. These guys have got to have it inside them. Guys like Michael Hayes. People say, ‘is he really that big of an ass?’ You’ve got to meet him. They’ve got to get it somewhere.”

He continued, “I have to say, with MJF, he’s a classic example. That’s him. He’s a good guy, but he’s the way he is and he’s not going to change for anybody. You have to admire that, that he sticks to his guns. He’ll do it his way. Good for him.”

MJF has been off AEW TV since losing the World Title at World’s End and being betrayed by Adam Cole.