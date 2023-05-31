Kevin Von Erich’s One-Man Show Adds New Tour Dates In September

Kevin Von Erich is adding some new tour dates for his one-man show. The following press release was sent to 411 announcing that Von Erich’s “Stories From the Top Rope” is adding several new dates for September in Texas. A pre-sale begins locally today with the password CLAW, while the general public sale begins on Friday at EmporiumPresents.com.

The full announcement reads:

AN EVENING WITH KEVIN VON ERICH

“Stories From the Top Rope”

Adds 7 New Tour Dates

After the tremendous on sale response to Kevin’s one-man show “Stories From the Top Rope” at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas on September 1st, seven additional dates have been added.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 2nd at EmporiumPresents.com but there is a special local presale taking place on Wednesday, May 31st and the password is CLAW. There will also be a very limited number of VIP tickets available which include a meet & greet/photo op.

The new tour dates for “Stories From the Top Rope” are September 2nd in San Antonio, September 3rd in Corpus Christi, September 5th in Houston, September 6th in Shreveport, September 8th in Oklahoma City, September 9th in Amarillo, and September 10th in Midland.

“Stories From the Top Rope” has Kevin sharing insight into his career, personal triumphs and tragedies. The evening will hosted by noted sports reporter Dale Hansen and feature special guest appearance by legendary WCCW referee, booker and promoter David Manning.

These dates are Kevin’s first public appearance in over two decades and he stated, “I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to be doing this show, to get back to Texas and see everyone who has been so loyal for more than forty years. We’ve got some great stories to tell and having Dale Hansen up there with me… it will be just like a Friday night at Sportatorium.”

This year also marks another extraordinary milestone for the legendary wrestler — Zac Efron will be portraying Kevin in the much anticipated biopic about the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, The Iron Claw written and directed by Sean Durkin. The Iron Claw is slated for release in late 2023.