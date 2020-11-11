wrestling / News

MLW News: Kevin Von Erich Planned For Larger Role On TV, New Clothing Line Planned For Holidays

November 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Von Erich MLW Pulp Fusion

– Kevin Von Erich is expected to have a larger role on MLW TV moving forward as part of The Restart. PWInsider reports that the company is planning to use him as sort of a wise old mentor to younger talents.

– The site also notes that the first in the new MLW X NERDS clothing line is expected to be out in time for the holidays.

Kevin Von Erich, MLW, Jeremy Thomas

