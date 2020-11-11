wrestling / News
MLW News: Kevin Von Erich Planned For Larger Role On TV, New Clothing Line Planned For Holidays
November 11, 2020 | Posted by
– Kevin Von Erich is expected to have a larger role on MLW TV moving forward as part of The Restart. PWInsider reports that the company is planning to use him as sort of a wise old mentor to younger talents.
– The site also notes that the first in the new MLW X NERDS clothing line is expected to be out in time for the holidays.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Released Roster Member
- Backstage Note on Byron Saxton Calling Asuka vs. Nia Jax ‘WrestleMania Main Event Worthy’ on Raw
- Tom Phillips Responds to Fan Message Angry Over His Pronunciation of ‘Mustafa Ali’
- Eric Bischoff On Dusty Rhodes Creating WCW Battlebowl, Why The Concept Didn’t Work