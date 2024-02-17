wrestling / News

Kevin Von Erich Praises AEW, Calls Tony Khan A ‘Genius’

February 17, 2024
In an interview with Under the Ring (via Wrestling Inc), Wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich had high praise for AEW and its owner Tony Khan, calling the latter a ‘genius’. He added that AEW was Marshall and Ross’ favorite place to perform so far in their careers.

He said: “I’ve always loved AEW. That’s a great company, I really liked it. Tony Khan’s a genius, he really is. He’s somebody that loves what he does and you can’t help but admire that. I met him, my sons met him, he’s a first-class guy.

