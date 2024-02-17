wrestling / News
Kevin Von Erich Praises AEW, Calls Tony Khan A ‘Genius’
February 17, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Under the Ring (via Wrestling Inc), Wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich had high praise for AEW and its owner Tony Khan, calling the latter a ‘genius’. He added that AEW was Marshall and Ross’ favorite place to perform so far in their careers.
He said: “I’ve always loved AEW. That’s a great company, I really liked it. Tony Khan’s a genius, he really is. He’s somebody that loves what he does and you can’t help but admire that. I met him, my sons met him, he’s a first-class guy.“
