Kevin Von Erich Praises Dark Side of the Ring’s Von Erich Episode
– Kevin Von Erich had some good things to say about next week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring, which looks at the Von Erich family. Von Erich retweeted an image from the Dark Side of the Ring Twitter account promoting the episode, and said that the episode will feature things that have never been discussed. He thanked the producers for coming out to give him a chance to tell the story.
The episode will air Wednesday at 9 PM on Viceland.
Kevin Von Erich clutching a yellow rose symbolizing his fallen brother David.
Hear his story like never before this Wednesday at 9p on @viceland. pic.twitter.com/1tkoKmHi2O
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 26, 2019
I was able to spend some time with this TV crew and cover things that have never been discussed, I think piece this will be different than the others. Thank you Evan for coming out here, and giving me time to lay the story out https://t.co/IRWWoFc19b
— Kevin Von Erich (@KevinVonErich) April 26, 2019
