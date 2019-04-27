wrestling / News

Kevin Von Erich Praises Dark Side of the Ring’s Von Erich Episode

April 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Von Erich WWE Hall of Fame

– Kevin Von Erich had some good things to say about next week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring, which looks at the Von Erich family. Von Erich retweeted an image from the Dark Side of the Ring Twitter account promoting the episode, and said that the episode will feature things that have never been discussed. He thanked the producers for coming out to give him a chance to tell the story.

The episode will air Wednesday at 9 PM on Viceland.

