Kevin Von Erich Set to Corner Team at MLW War Chamber Match

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Kevin Von Erich is going to corner the team of Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Tom Lawlor, and one other tag team partner in the WAR CHAMBER match at MLW: War Chamber. You can check out the full press release below.

Kevin Von Erich returns to Dallas Sept 7 as he corners sons and Lawlor in War Chamber match

See the first-ever WAR CHAMBER live in Dallas on September 7

On this week’s FUSION Marshall Von Erich made two shocking announcements: he would in fact still compete in the War Chamber and… his father, the legendary Kevin Von Erich would corner their team as they take the battlefield against CONTRA Unit inside the War Chamber!

MLW today announced Kevin Von Erich would corner Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Tom Lawlor & ??? vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Josef Samael, Simon Gotch & Kwon) in the first-ever WAR CHAMBER match at MLW: War Chamber at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on September 7. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Kevin Von Erich’s peaceful and solitary existence on the island of Kauai has been upended with his youngest son Marshall being nearly blinded by CONTRA Unit.

Now the legend must return home as he guides his boys Ross and Marshall as they fight for their future, Dallas and MLW against CONTRA Unit on September 7 at the NYTEX Sports Centre.

Having battled the likes of Bruiser Brody, the Great Kabuki, Ric Flair and the Fabulous Freebirds, Kevin Von Erich has seen plenty of wars in Dallas and will advise the team of Ross & Marshall Von Erich along with Tom Lawlor and ??? as they take on the global dealers in violence.

The once thought to be “Last Von Erich” reemerges as his sons represent a new hope. Can the legend’s wisdom guide MLW through its darkest hour against a force unlike anything Major League Wrestling has seen before? Find out September 7 in Dallas.

What is the WAR CHAMBER?

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

The rules of the War Chamber:

A coin toss determines which team enters first.

1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber.

The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1.

Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes.

Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall.

Confirmed for September 7:

FIRST-EVER WAR CHAMBER MATCH

The Von Erichs, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & ??? (cornered by Kevin Von Erich) vs. CONTRA Unit

A tribute to Gary Hart

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Hart Foundation’s Teddy Hart, Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Brian Pillman Jr., Salina de la Renta, LA Park, Austin Aries, World Tag Team Champions MJF & Richard Holliday, Mance Warner, Timothy Thatcher, Hijo de LA Park, Low Ki, Jimmy Havoc, Douglas James, Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil, Gringo Loc, Zenshi, Air Wolf, Ace Austin, The Spirit Squad and more!

