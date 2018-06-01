Kevin Von Erich Talks About How He Dealt With the Loss Of His Brothers

– Kevin Von Erich appeared on a recent episode of Prime Time with Sean Mooney and discussed about dealing with the loss of his brothers over the years. The Von Erich brothers have a history marked with tragedy, with all five of Kevin’s brothers dying and three of them — Chris, Kerry and Mike — committing suicide. Highlights are below via WZ, plus the audio:

On dealing with his family tragedies: “Really, I didn’t have a choice. You would have done the same thing. What would I have done? Lay down and die? My brother, I adored him. I loved him; but, I’ve got a wife and I’ve got a baby. Gut up. You’ve got to be tough. I did have to; but, Sean [Mooney] you would have had to too because I didn’t have a choice….I’d see stuff that would remind me of them and it would be hard. It was really tough.”

On family being his source of support during difficult times: “I can only think I’ve been completely, totally blessed. I think I’m the luckiest guy in the world, losing what I’ve lost – there’s nothing like family…your family is everything and I lost mine and it gave me perspective. I didn’t want to lose this second one. I adore my kids. I adore everything they did and do. Some people can’t do it because it costs so much money to raise kids; but, if you can put all of your heart into it because it’s the greatest gift a man can have.”