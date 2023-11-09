wrestling / News

Kevin Von Erich, Trish Stratus & More Attend The Iron Claw Premiere (Pics)

November 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Iron Claw Image Credit: A24

The Iron Claw had its world premiere in Dallas on Tuesday night and several members of the Von Erich family attended the screening as well as Trish Stratus. As you can see below, Stratus was at the premiere of the film as were Kevin Von Erich, Marshall and Ross Von Erich and Luke Hawkx. The film’s stars in Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons were all there as was writer-director Sean Durkin.

PWInsider reports that Chavo Guerrero, Silas Mason, Danny Flamingo and Brady Pierce all worked on the film and were at the premiere. The Von Erich biopic releases wide on December 22nd.

