Kevin Von Erich, Trish Stratus & More Attend The Iron Claw Premiere (Pics)

The Iron Claw had its world premiere in Dallas on Tuesday night and several members of the Von Erich family attended the screening as well as Trish Stratus. As you can see below, Stratus was at the premiere of the film as were Kevin Von Erich, Marshall and Ross Von Erich and Luke Hawkx. The film’s stars in Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons were all there as was writer-director Sean Durkin.

PWInsider reports that Chavo Guerrero, Silas Mason, Danny Flamingo and Brady Pierce all worked on the film and were at the premiere. The Von Erich biopic releases wide on December 22nd.

Zac Efron com Kevin Von Erich e a família. "The Iron Claw" conta a história da família Von Erich, e o Zac Efron interpreta Kevin. A premiere do filme realiza-se hoje em Dallas. pic.twitter.com/efdkBO0iQC — 𝘡𝘢𝘤 𝘌𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘯 𝘗𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘨𝘢𝘭 (@ZacEfronPT) November 8, 2023

Trish Stratus for the The Iron Claw movie premiere yesterday in Dallas Tx😍 pic.twitter.com/mbPBI5AB89 — #THANKYOUTRISH (@trishyonce) November 9, 2023

Great night last night for the World Premiere of @ironclawmovie . Very grateful to be a part of this film but I am more grateful to see my boys crush it in their on-screen roles & watch em walk that red carpet 💪 thank you @A24 #IronClaw #TheIronClaw pic.twitter.com/3fvEkxeBFP — Luke Hawx (@LukeHawx504) November 9, 2023

Kevin Von Erich says he and Zac Efron got dinner last night before ‘THE IRON CLAW’ premiere. “We had dinner together. Great guy.” pic.twitter.com/0sljNXFf5E — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) November 9, 2023