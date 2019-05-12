wrestling / News
Kevin Von Erich Wanted To Move To Costa Rica and Live Anonymously After Losing His Brothers
In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Kevin Von Erich revealed that he wanted to move to Costa Rica and live anonymously after losing his brothers over the years, but didn’t feel it was right for the rest of his family. He also spoke about how it was the quiet moments that helped him recover more than anything else.
He said: “No, I didn’t. I really didn’t. I wanted to move to Costa Rica out in the jungle and just live anonymous. That was my plan. I was looking at property and I was going to go to Costa Rica, but with the kids, it wouldn’t have been right. You have to learn Spanish and also, you’re guilty until proven innocent, it’s the opposite of America here. So, it just wasn’t right. And then the banking, you know, I wanted to keep money in American, so finding the place out here was perfect. But a lot of the time watching the sunrise just me, alone, the sunrise and my god…and that’s where I got my feet on the ground. I’m waiting for it now. The sun comes up in about an hour. I never miss. This is my quiet time.”
