Kevin Von Erich Reveals Ross And Marshall Turned Down WWE Deals

– Kevin Von Erich recently joined Wrestling Inc’s WINCLY podcast to discuss the current landscape of wrestling and more. Highlights are below:

On MLW And Wrestling Today: “That’s what got me excited about MLW – all the second generational wrestlers. These are guys whose hearts are after wrestling. I wanted to be just like my dad and that’s natural for these guys to want to be like their fathers. These second generation wrestlers just have a little something extra they bring to the table and it’s a beautiful thing to watch. I think it’s changing all the time and I think that’s natural. For instance, I don’t like the barbed wire and broken glass in the ring. I want to get in the ring and beat my opponent – that’s what my dad taught me to do. I don’t wanna get in with that junk. I’m sure there’s a demand for that but there’s a risk losing your eye or something like that. There are just better ways to make a living. My brothers and I wanted to change this business by making [wrestling] faster, more aggressive and two-to-three times more intense. We weren’t stuck on 20- or 30-minute matches; 15 minutes is a good time for a match. Quality not quantity… The acrobatic stuff – I don’t like that. It has to be all about beating your man. Your opponent is No. 1. Doing tricks – that may just happen in the match but I don’t think you should get in there and do acrobatics. My dad told me to not be an acrobat as a kid and I tried not to be. Just beat your man and how it comes about is okay with me.”

On Ross & Marshall Turning Down WWE Deals: “They talked to WWE and all the big companies but they didn’t want to do that. They kind of have an idea of what they want. They would say that they are not ready but I would say that they are. When you go to WWE it’s gonna be everyday for months on end and they don’t wanna do that right now. They live in Hawaii and they are with their dad and learning stuff and traveling all over the world. MLW is a bunch of hungry, young, killer cats and that’s what I want my boys to be. They’re gonna make exciting shows and keep the people watching.”