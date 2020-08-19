Kevin’s AEW Dark Review 8.18.20  

Hey, everyone! For more of my stuff, you can follow me on Twitter (@the_kevstaaa) and support me if you can at Patreon!

A ridiculous ELEVEN matches are scheduled for this. On the plus side, Veda Scott is on commentary and I like her.

Kip Sabian (9-5 in 2020) vs. Michael Nakazawa (2-2 in 2020)

I’m cool with Sabian but can’t stand Nakazawa. Kp stopped to make out with Penelope Ford a bit after the bell. Nakazawa did a lot of his usual antics and took Sabian off guard with it all. Kip avoided the raspberry underwear gimmick and turned it around on Nakazawa. He then hit his offense, including the Deathly Hallows to win in 4:17. They kept it short and it was inoffensive. [*3/4]

Frank Stone and Shawn Dean (0-0) vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss (6-1)

Janela got put in trouble at the start, taking an avalanche in the corner and getting isolated. It didn’t last all that long before Sonny Kiss was in and doing his thing. The cravat neckbreaker into the split was a particularly sweet move. Stone and Dean got going again with a neckbreaker/Samoan drop near fall. A superkick took out Stone and then an elbow and the split leg drop secured another win for Janela and KIss in 5:42. That was some solid wrestling. Janela and Kiss continue to be very enjoyable, while Stone and Dean were good together. [**1/4]

Shawn Spears (9-2 in 2020) vs. Will Hobbs (0-3)

Hobbs was not intimidated by Spears. he stood up to him and even no sold some of his shots, causing Spears to talk strategy with Tully. Following that, Spears put the focus on Hobbs’ knee. It was smart to chop down the big man with brains. The DVD ended this in 4:42. A smartly worked match. Not exactly a squash but it was pretty one-sided. [*1/2]

Post-match, Spears added an attack on Hobbs’ knee, wrapping it around the ring post and flipping him off.

The Hybrid 2 (1-3 in 2020) vs. The Initiative (0-9)

The winless duo continued to show off the strong chemistry that has made their matches pretty entertaining on a consistent basis. The personalities of their opponents added to that. Jack Evans doing things like a bunch of spinning kicks only to get kicked in the head was great. After opting not to use a book as a weapon, Avalon got isolated. A Bates distraction led to a Cutler hot tag but he also found himself in trouble. Leva took out Evans with a rana that set up another close call for The Initiative. Still, Evans put down Avalon with the 630 in 10:39. A bit long for what they were going for but a solid match. [**1/2]

Abadon (3-1) vs. Red Velvet (0-2)

Shoutout to Red Velvet for being billed from “straight outta your mama’s kitchen.” She got off to a hot start and used her dance background for a very flexible corner foot choke. Abadon quickly turned the tide and an impressive arm wringer jumping off the apron. She won with her take on the Widow’s Peak in 3:55. It was fine but again, I was more impressed by Abadon’s opponent than I was of her. [*1/2]

Colt Cabana and Dark Order (0-0) vs. D3, Faboo Andre, and Ryzin (0-0)

Alex Reynolds and John Silver were with Cabana. The jobber trio is a unique group with some interesting personalities. Cabana had some miscommunications with his partners but still got in his signature stuff. Reynolds got the win in 4:10 for his guys. It was kind of boring. I would’ve liked to see more personalities shining through. [*]

Lee Johnson (0-13) vs. Ricky Starks (3-1)

It should be noted that Starks’ only loss was to Cody. Now, he’s part of Team Taz. Johnson has been impressive despite his record. They had some really good back and forth in this one, though it seemed to lack a bit of energy. Starks won with the Roshambo in 5:20. I didn’t write a lot about it but it was quite good. Just some quality wrestling. [**1/2]

After the bell, Wardlow came out and gave Johnson an MJF campaign button. Johnson pinned it on and didn’t get beat up.

Baron Black and Tony Donati (0-0) vs. Santana and Ortiz (7-6)

It remains laughable that AEW has booked Santana and Ortiz to just be 7-6. Usually, they milk their squashes and dominate. Here, they kept it short and sweet. Santana and Ortiz basically had a flawless victory here, winning in 2:41. The kind of squash I dig. [NR]

Jessy Sorensen and Jon Cruz (0-0) vs. Lance Archer (10-1)

Speaking of squash matches I dig, it’s Lance Archer! Sorensen came out alone, wondering where Cruz was. Of course, Archer showed up carrying out his lifeless body. He dumped him in the ring and this got started. Even with two opponents, Archer dominated. He had it won but then Cruz broke up a pin. Bad move, buddy. Archer slammed him down with a modified BLackout and then used a double EBD Claw to get the win in 2:42. Hell yeah. [NR]

Post-match, Jake Roberts teased a DDT but decided against it.

Alan Angels (3-6) vs. Billy (5-2 in 2020)

Alan Angels is pretty solid and his record being that bad compared to Billy’s is rough. The idea behind this match was simple. Billy was way more powerful but Angels had youth and on his side. Those attributes allowed each man to get the upper hand at different times. Angels avoided the Fameasser and fired off kicks but lost to a cobra clutch slam in 4:00. Yes, because Billy is the guy who should be winning in 2020. [*]

Silver and Reynolds hit the ring to jump Billy until Austin ran them off with a chair.

The Butcher, The Blade, (11-5 in 2020) and The Lucha Brothers (6-7) vs. Private Party (6-5 in 2020) and SCU (3-3)

The Butcher/Blade/Luchas combo was very entertaining earlier this year. Fenix and Pentagon being under .500 is another bit of bad booking. These are four tag teams that know what they’re doing, so it was always going to be a solid encounter. Eventually, Kassidy was put into the face in peril role. The experienced foursome used quick tags and some interesting tandem offense to really put a hurting on him. Quen got the hot tag and used his athleticism for some great offense. Daniels took a Package Piledriver but the pin was broken up. However, he still was put down by Butcher and Blade’s finisher in 10:52. That was fun. A lot of action and some strong interactions from everyone. [***]