Kevin’s AEW Dark Review 8.25.20  

I called last week’s 11 match card ridiculous. So, AEW must be trolling me at this point, making this week’s show THIRTEEN MATCHES long. What is this, WrestleMania?

Best Friends (13-4 in 2020) vs. Demetri Jackson and Storm Thomas (0-0)

Best Friends’ theme just gets stuck in my head often. This match was exactly what it ended to be. It was mostly a squash but did just enough to let Thomas and Jackson show their stuff. Jackson busted out some impressive athleticism in his spots. The most interesting thing was that Trent seemed more aggressive than usual. He had a mean streak about him and turned Jackson inside out with a running knee. Back to back piledrivers ended this in 5:53. It was a bit long but I’m intrigued by the serious side of Best Friends. [**]

Jessy Sorensen (0-1) vs. Shawn Spears (10-2 in 2020)

Sorensen got in a tiny bit of offense but this was mostly about Spears. it felt like most of his recent squashes on Dark. He won with the DVD in 5:16. It happened. He added another post-match attack. [NR]

Mel (1-1) vs. Red Velvet (0-3)

Another squash here. Velvet brought more fire than expected but she was put down by her more powerful opponent with a modified chokeslam in 2:33. [NR]

D3 (0-1) vs. Lance Archer

No record popped up for Archer because he brought out a random guy to beat up during his entrance. He then charged at D3 and beat on him too. D3 made the mistake of kicking out at one point, so it continued. Archer chokeslammed him to the moon and picked him up on the next pin to inflict more damage. Archer avoided a moonsault, hit Blackout, and used the EBD Claw to win in 2:44. The kind of beating I’ve come to love from Archer. [NR]

The Initiative (0-10) vs. Luther and Serpentico (1-0)

If there was ever a time for The Initiative to win, this is it. However, their opponents jumped them before the bell. Avalon took the heat to start but a tag to Cutler led to a nice high kick. It didn’t last long and then it was Cutler’s turn to get isolated. After an inadvertent Leva Bates distraction, Avalon came really close to winning with a school boy. They also came close after using a book as a weapon. Avalon was taken out with a powerbomb outside and then a Doomsday Meteora put down Cutler in 8:46. A bit long and I’m not really feeling Serpentico and Luther. [*3/4]

KiLynn King (0-6) vs. Nyla Rose (10-3 in 2020)

Nyla dominated here and commentary suggested she was upset that Thunder Rosa was facing Hikaru Shida at All Out and not her despite being ranked #1. King got in a few near falls and showed off some decent offense even if this was mostly one-sided. She went up top and Vickie Guerrero knocked her off behind the referee’s back. A situout powerbomb was it after 3:58. [*]

Vickie Guerrero announced that their alliance is known as the Vicious Vixens.

Baron Black and Frank Stone (0-0) vs. The Gunn Club (4-0)

I just can’t get into the Gunn Club at all. For some reason, this dragged on for 6:10. Austin got beat up a lot and Billy did the heavy lifting before Austin won with the Quick Draw. [1/2*]

Heather Monroe (0-1) vs. Penelope Ford (8-5 in 2020)

Monroe’s match was against Shida. here, she did better and got in more offense. She did well until Kip used the leaf blower to annoy her. Ford took control from there although Monroe got some close calls with rollups and a straightjacket lungblower. Ford weathered the storm and won with a fisherman suplex in 4:00. That was pretty good. [**1/4]

The Metro Brothers (0-0) vs. Santana and Ortiz (8-6)

I’ve seen the Metro Boys on NXT at one point. This was standard fare from Santana and Ortiz. They’re entertaining but they sometimes play with their food too much. I appreciated the Metro Brothers bringing it right to their more established opponents. Santana and Ortiz allowed a tag after four minutes just to deliver more of a beating. A powerbomb and boot to the face wrapped it up in 5:31. An extended squash. Now have Santana and Ortiz win the gauntlet on Dynamite and dethrone Kenny and Hangman. [NR]

Scratch that as Best friends jump them for revenge so that will probably happen at All Out.

Ricky Starks vs. Shawn Dean (0-13)

I missed Starks’ record but I think it’s 3-1. Although the outcome was obvious here, this was solid. Starks is pretty good and Dean has consistently impressed despite his poor record. They had some decent back and forth before Starks won with his finisher in 4:05. I would’ve been okay with that going longer and cutting back on some of these other matches. [**]

Jake Hager (4-2 in 2020) vs. Marko Stunt (10-8 in 2020)

The best thing about this is that JR wasn’t on commentary to go nuts over Hager. The size difference here is ridiculous. Hager took Stunt lightly and actually got shaken by him early. Hager took out his frustrations with a press slam and then a uranage into his side choke to win in 3:30. Just what it needed to be. [NR]

Hager went to attack Stunt but Jurassic Express came out. He went to let go but then hit a knee and bailed.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Kip Sabian (10-5 in 2020)

Kazarian is another person whose record I missed. Anyway, this was quality stuff from the start. Kazarian used his veteran knowhow to put Sabian on his heels and cause him some struggles. Sabian then poked him in the eye to take over. He wore down the veteran who fought back with the fire expected from Kazarian. His modified Ocean Cyclone Suplex was pretty sweet. Sabian was put down after a good looking snap reverse DDT in 9:32. That was good stuff but it felt rather hollow. Maybe it has something to do with going on at the end of an overly long show. [**3/4]

The Hybrid 2 vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss (7-1 in 2020)

Surprisingly, they didn’t put up for the record for Evans and Angelico. These are two entertaining teams and I’m pretty stoked about it. Their personalities played a part early, with a lot of flamboyant stuff from Sonny and cockiness from TH2. Sonny got isolated but used a boot off the top into a split to get the opening for the tag. A hilarious close up shot of Janela highlighted this. He came in hot and the match moved outside where Kiss hit a moonsault off the top onto Angelico after tagging back in. He busted out a 450 but the pin was broken up. In a bit of an upset, Evans used an impressive backslide bridge to score the 1-2-3 after 8:46. That was very good, entertaining stuff. [***]