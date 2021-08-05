Kevin’s AEW Dynamite Homecoming Review 8.4.21  

AEW Homecoming

August 4th, 2021 | Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida

I’m really enjoying this string of special Dynamite episodes.

Chris Jericho (32-11-1) vs. Juventud Guerrera (0-0)

It’s the third labour of Jericho and he must win with a top rope move, facing Juventud for the first time since the days of WCW Nitro. Not gonna lie, it’s cool to see Juventud. MJF was on commentary and bragged about how his stipulation took away Jericho’s ground game, which isn’t true. Jericho could still ground Juvi and then hit a top rope move. I appreciated that Jericho did some aerial stuff that didn’t give him a victory. Juvi looked good and was clearly motivated to give a quality performance. Oddly, Jericho went after Juvi’s mask which is a heel move. Nobody believed Jericho would lose but I liked getting to see things like the Juvi Driver for two. In the end, Jericho hit Judas Effect and added another off the top to win in 9:49. That was a quality match with both guys looking good. [***]

Post-match, Wardlow came out to beat up Jericho while also attacking Juvi. MJF then announced that Labour #4 would be Jericho vs. Wardlow with him as the special referee.

The Lucha Bros were interviewed without PAC who had his travel to the arena canceled. They know it was Andrade and Chavo, who actually come up to them to wonder where the “thank you” was for getting them a limo last week. The Lucha Bros decline again because Death Triangle is a family.

Dark Order was interviewed backstage when Hangman Page showed up with a drink in hand. He blamed himself for the loss last week and said he created the problems with The Elite and it cost Dark Order their title shot. He needs to do things himself and they should go their separate ways for now. Hangman loves them but is done for now.

2.0 and Daniel Garcia (0-0) vs. Darby Allin (16-2 in 2021), Eddie Kingston (12-5) and Jon Moxley (36-3-1)

This is a WILD six-man tag. 2.0 and Daniel Garcia called out top stars for their debut. For those unaware, 2.0 is the former Ever-Rise from NXT. Fantastic reaction for Moxley and Kingston. JR botched a line from Major League. You knew how this would go as it was basically the heels being jerks and the face team kicking their ass for the most part. Kingston played the face in peril through a commercial break until Moxley took out Garcia and Darby laid out one of 2.0. Moxley got the hot tag and hit Paradigm Shift before tagging to Allin for the Coffin Drop win in 7:20. That was a lot of fun. [**½]

Post-match, Sting posed with Moxley and Kingston in a moment that you couldn’t help but love.

A vignette aired to hype the Team Taz/Brian Cage feud.

The Elite played around with a basketball more and the Good Brothers challenged Dark Order to an Impact Tag Title match next week on Dynamite. The Bucks bragged about how there are no tag teams left for them to beat. Kenny dissed Hangman for losing. Of note, he wore a Cookie Monster shirt (“CM”) and Gallows had a Ric Flair style robe.

The Blade (15-4 in 2021) vs. Christian Cage (7-0)

These two brawled on the aisle before the bell, giving this a more intense feeling than most midcard matches. The Bunny got involved at one point but her opponent later tonight, Leyla Hirsch, dragged her to the back. They worked through a commercial break with Blade taking control. Christian fought back with a dive to the outside. Blade tried to use the brass knuckles as a weapon but Christian managed to hit a Spear instead, remaining undefeated after 9:50. Another solid match. [**½]

A video package aired to further hype FTR/Santana & Ortiz.

Dr. Britt Baker was brought out for an interview with Tony Schiavone. As soon as Baker mentioned that she won the title in Jacksonville, she was interrupted by Red Velvet, who wanted a shot. Baker laughed saying that she beat Velvet a while back in three minutes. Velvet said things are different now as she’s 22-4. Gotta love padding stats on Dark/Dark: Elevation. Baker accepted a challenge for Rampage in Pittsburgh, where Velvet will certainly not be the fan favorite. Velvet went after Rebel’s crutch, leading to Baker kicking her and choking her with the crutch. That segment fell pretty flat.

Backstage, Fuego del Sol agreed to work for Andrade but wasn’t happy about shining shoes, leading to him getting attacked.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Hangman Page in the ring but The Elite immediately cut him off. Kenny suggested that Hangman wanted to rejoin the group but they don’t allow losers in. Hangman attacked and obviously got beaten down. Dark Order wanted to save him but Uno and Grayson held them back saying Page wanted to do it on his own. Kazarian tried to make the save but also got jumped. Kenny gave Hangman one last look at the title and I honestly don’t know what you do for All Out. This has heat and Kenny/Allin or anyone else doesn’t really even if it would be a good match.

Dan Lambert is apparently coming back next week for another “truth telling” and he’ll bring backup.

AEW TNT Championship: Miro [c] (11-0) vs. Lee Johnson (10-2 in 2021)

This kind of match often works wonders for me as a fan. Someone who is a true underdog putting up a good fight against an overpowering opponent. Johnson went right at Miro and was basically run over but showed no fear or intimidation. Johnson got thrown around but avoided the finisher and Miro actually laughed. After a break, Miro had a bearhug on and Johnson fought free. The challenger got in hope spots, including a near fall on a frog splash, before losing via submission to the Game Over in 9:28. A simple formula that almost always works. I dug this. [***]

Christian Cage was interviewed and thanked Leyla Hirsch for helping (by singing the Golden Girls theme). He said that Hirsch had some “best friends” for later and that he’s ready to be the #1 contender.

NWA Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Match: The Bunny (18-10) vs. Leyla Hirsch (16-4 in 2021)

A show with TWO women’s segments? What company is this? Hirsch had Best Friends at her side to combat the Hardy Family Office. Thanks to everyone being outside, this was mostly clean and even to start. Following a commercial break, Nyla Rose came out for a closer look and came face to face with Kris Statlander. Hirsch and Bunny traded strikes, which Hirsch would seem to have the clear advantage of. Hirsch started snapping off German suplexes and knee strikes. Bunny came close with a DVD but then got put in an armbar with serious torque and had to tap after 8:15. Again, solid wrestling tonight. Kind of a surprising result but I really like it as Hirsch has been impressive. [**½]

Hirsh posed on the ropes and called out Kamille, who was in the stands. She walked over and came face to face with Hirsch, which was an incredible visual as Kamille in WAYYY bigger. Outstanding.

Mark Sterling and Jade Cargill had a promo where they said that #JadeBrand is a successful brand now. Jade will be back in action on Dark: Elevation.

NEXT WEEK!

· Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow

· Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose

· Good Brothers defend Impact Tag Titles against Dark Order

RAMPAGE DEBUT!

· Red Velvet vs. Britt Baker for the Women’s World Title

Cody Rhodes (42-12-2) vs. Malakai Black (0-0)

Black basically came out looking like the devil with a skull mask and horns. The dude has a great presence to him. Cody immediately had his leg targeted with a kick and then Black did little things to keep it damaged. That included a cool looking version of the half crab. In a great spot, Cody went up top only for Black to kick him and send him flying through the timekeeper’s table. Cody beat the count back in only to eat the Black Mass. Black pinned him with one foot, dominating his way to victory in 4:43. Yes, I may be rating this high but THAT’S what I wanted. Black needed to DESTROY Cody and he did just that. [***]

Schiavone went to get a word with Cody, who struggled to get up and then basically cut what sounded like a retirement promo. He’s going to attend some outside interests and it might be time for someone new to carry the AEW banner. He went to leave his boots in the ring but Black returned, laid him out with a crutch, picked up the boot, and posed over him.