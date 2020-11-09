Kevin’s AEW Full Gear 2020 Review  

AEW Full Gear

November 7th, 2020 | Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida



A day late but I’m here to check out Full Gear, which is a solid card on paper but not one that blows me away. Let’s see how it pans out.

NWA Women’s Championship: Serena Deeb [c] (2-2) vs. Allysin Kay (0-0)

We’re on the Buy-In Show. AEW is basically utilizing two women’s titles for a division that remains a mess. Nothing against Serena Deeb but I miss Thunder Rosa as champion. This started out with some traditional back and forth but became more heated as they began to throw strikes and slap each other. That’s a style that works better for Kay and Deeb used to be a great plucky underdog back in SHIMMER. Her hanging middle rope neckbreaker looked great. I dug Kay playing the powerhouse as her sitout chokeslam was pretty good looking. Also, we got a double clothesline spot and I’m a sucker for that. Deeb won with the Serenity Lock in 10:24. I think the leg came into play a bit too late to make a finish I liked. Still, this was a quality match with an understandable and simple story. [***]

Post-match, Thunder Rosa came out and had a faceoff with Deeb, staking her claim for a rematch. Now, onto the PPV!

In true WWE fashion, the commentary booth expanded to four for the opener as Don Callis joined JR, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone.

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Hangman Page (5-0 in 2020) vs. Kenny Omega (6-0 in 2020)

I understand that the company is going to move the title from Moxley to Kenny to Hangman. While I get that, I think the move is strike while the iron is hot and go to Kingston. You can bypass Kenny but they won’t do that. Shoutout to the graphic boys for listing Hangman as a “Focused Yee Haw Man.” Their match at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku in 2018 was lackluster (**¼) but I dug a lot of their tag work as champs. I really liked the fact that these two played up their history. They know each other as former partners, so it led to some great counters and even each guy trying to steal offense from the other. There’s also a heated past so it was a slugfest at times. In the end, the finish was a bit abrupt, though it did feel like Omega was just too much for his lesser-experienced opponent. A few V-Triggers and a One Winged Angel put down Hangman after 16:16. Great match and I appreciate that they didn’t try to put on a marathon or anything like that. An efficient use of time that told a great story with plenty of action. I do feel like they have something better in them, though. [****]

John Silver (1-0 in 2020) vs. Orange Cassidy (11-7-1 in 2020)

Silver has consistently been one of the more impressive Dark Order members. He was a good foil for Cassidy here, including the fun spot of ripping out Cassidy’s pockets. That’s not the kind of thing you expect but works well considering Cassidy’s gimmick. Some of Silver’s heat segment lacked but then he would do something sweet like a one-handed press slam and pull me back in. Cassidy’s rallying stuff after that was quality and he remains one of the more fun guys on the roster. Orange Punch and Air Raid Crash wrapped this up in 9:48. A good match but a bit under what I was hoping for given their skills. [***]

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes [c] (20-2-1 in 2020) vs. Darby Allin (!3-5 in 2020)

They went to a draw at Fyter Fest last year (***½) and then Cody beat him on Dynamite (***¾) and in the TNT Title Tournament (***½). The Nightmare Family seems to now also include Lee Johnson and The Gunn Club. Cody has his last name back officially. Darby clearly learned from their past. He used his quickness to frustrate Cody and even slapped him in the back of the head at one point. It’s a small thing but one of my favorite aspects of Arn Anderson being there is when Cody goes to him for advice and they use the clipboard to hide it. A pissed Cody got vicious with the hammerlock toss to the outside. That put the champ in the driver’s seat and they kind of built this around the hammerlock, so you know Cody watched some old ass match with similar psychology and was inspired. Darby sold the hell out of the arm and Cody got more heelish throughout. He wouldn’t end this mercifully and then teased using the weight belt. The resilient Darby kept coming at Cody and then scored a surprise three count after a series of pin counters in 17:09. That was so very much my shit. Building the match around the hammerlock was tremendous, as was Darby’s selling and Cody playing his role expertly. Darby proved he could be the face of TNT and finally got his moment. [****¼]

Post-match, Team Taz hit the ring to jump Darby and Cody. That included trying to slam Darby’s arm in the car he came in on. Will Hobbs made the save because he is a BEEFY BOY.

AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida [c] (19-1 in 2020) vs. Nyla Rose (12-2 in 2020)

Their No DQ match at Double or Nothing was very good (***¼). It’s a shame that AEW can’t book a legitimate program for Shida. This could’ve had some solid build given their previous match but it feels thrown together. That’s a shame considering Shida is one of the company’s MVPs. Shida brought a strong level of aggression to this, knowing she had to bring a lot against a larger opponent. It played a huge role in their last match. It was some nicely interference from Vickie Guerrero that turned the tide and put Nyla in control. She targeted Shida’s leg and the selling was mostly fine until the end. Nyla’s leg work also wasn’t all that interesting. Vickie also flubbed tripping Shida and it made for an awkward moment. I did like Shida pulling Nyla up on a pin to dish out punishment. It dragged on until Nyla was knocked into Vickie and Shida hit several running knees to win in 14:11. This reminded me of the early #DivasRevolution matches. When the girls had no real storyline and the attempt to fix it was to simply give them time. This was disappointing. [**¼]

Post-match, Vickie yelled at Nyla, who took her out.

AEW Tag Team Championship: FTR [c] (12-0) vs. The Young Bucks (9-3 in 2020)

I’m sure plenty of folks have five stars penciled in already. For many, it’s a dream match. With a better build, this could’ve headlined a PPV. Right off the bat, many little things were right. I dug FTR rocking Celtics green against the Bucks in their Lakers colors. Given the history of those franchises, the teams wearing these colors made sense. Matt came in with a bad leg that was obviously targeted, while Dax’s hand proved to be a huge problem for the champions. I appreciated that these guys weren’t just doing tag moves of old teams. They used the tandems that inspired them. You had offense from the newer generation (Dudleys/Hardys) by the Bucks, while FTR did the Hart Attack and Steiner Bulldog. That plays perfectly into what makes these two teams who they are. They’re built on such different styles. I’ll admit, though, I popped when FTR did #DIY’s finisher. In the end, Cash attempted a 450 splash, going with flips over fists, and it cost him. He fell to a superkick in 28:41. There was a lot of great things to like here from the action itself to the storytelling and selling. I do think it lacked some drama due to the unnecessary “Bucks never challenge again” angle and it went a bit long for what they did. As tremendous as it was, I preferred Bucks/Omega & Page, as well as FTR’s work with the likes of #DIY. [****½]

Elite Deletion Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Ah, cinematic wrestling. This feud has been pretty lame and the All Out stuff was difficult to watch. Anyway, this took place at the Hardy Compound. As Sammy got in trouble, Santana and Ortiz arrived, causing Matt to radio to Private Party for help. This was okay at best but then we got The Hurricane and a GANGREL cameo. Anything that has Gangrel gets love from me. Sammy’s Twist of Fate counter was nice though it looked better when Mustafa Ali used it to avoid the RKO. I liked Helms getting thrown into the Lake of Reincarnation only to appear as different characters. The Reby and Senor Benjamin cameos were also welcome. It suffered from going too long, though. I also didn’t like them calling back to the Matt injury spot from the last show. Matt used a con-chair-to to win after 19:35. Like I said, it had its moments but was too long. Also, Gangrel. [***]

Chris Jericho (21-8-1) vs. MJF (9-1 in 2020)

If MJF wins, he’s in the Inner Circle. MJF using the Jericho light-up jacket gimmick in his entrance was cool. MJF went after the arm as his main target, while Jericho was out to prove that he was soft. Of course, they tried to out cheat each other quite often. As a concept, that works. The issue was that this didn’t need to go as long as it did. That is a recurring theme on this show. It lasted 16:19 and felt longer, meaning it should’ve ended around 10 minutes. Anyway, the finish saw MJF play dead and fake getting hit with a bat by Jericho. He then rolled him up to steal this. I saw a similar vibe when Jay White wrestled Taichi in the G1 Climax and they did it way better. [**½]

AEW World Championship I Quit Match: Jon Moxley [c] (20-0 in 2020) vs. Eddie Kingston (5-2 in 2020)

If AEW was indeed interested in being able to pivot based on what’s hot, Kingston would get a run here, even if he dropped it back to Moxley before the Mox/Omega rematch the company is stoked for. Regardless, it’s incredible to see Kingston finally get this big opportunity. They brawled immediately, making sure this had the level of intensity that it needed. Things like chairs, a barbed wire baseball bat, and thumbtacks were used. That was all kind of needed given the feud and the history each guy has. I liked Moxley using Minoru Suzuki offense given their feud earlier this year. Finally, the finish saw Moxley win with the bulldog choke using barbed wire in 19:01. That was as violent as it needed to be and I really enjoyed it, though I do think the finish was kind of anti-climactic. It was a good idea in theory but the execution lacked. [***¾]