Kevin’s NJPW G1 Climax 29 Night Five Review  

NJPW G1 Climax Night Five

July 18th, 2019 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan

Whenever the G1 Climax comes to Korakuen Hall, it feels like a big deal. We’re usually in for some quality shows. Today was the first of three straight nights there. The A Block is up first with a Wrestle Kingdom rematch (Ibushi/Ospreay) in the main event, as well as rematches from past G1 bangers (Sabre/Tanahashi) and some lesser outings (Fale/Okada).

A Block: KENTA [4] vs. Lance Archer [4]

Who decided this opens? These are wo undefeated wrestlers, people. Show them respect. Archer towered over KENTA. He also surprisingly had the crowd in his corner. KENTA spent the early portions of this match kicking away at Archer in an attempt to chop him down. Archer fired up and used his size advantage to get in control. The Korakuen crowd added an interesting dynamic. It was as if KENTA had to fight from beneath, but he wasn’t the crowd favorite. As he made his comeback, he was greeted with “Let’s Go Archer” chants. KENTA tried to get Archer up for the Go 2 Sleep but kept failing. Archer was too big. Even when he finally did, Archer was able to slip out. Archer came close to winning a few times before KENTA countered a chokeslam into a triangle and then into the LeBelle Lock for a submission victory in 11:58. Some great back and forth in front of a crowd that added a lot to this. Archer and KENTA are both having great tournaments so far. [***½]

A Block: EVIL [2] vs. SANADA [2]

Their only meeting was in the G1 27 and it was in this very building. SANADA won that one (****). There’s an interesting story setup here. EVIL was Tetsuya Naito’s first recruit but SANADA has seemingly surpassed him in the eyes of many. It felt like EVIL came in with something to prove. He put SANADA in his own trademark Paradise Lock and every bit of offense he did seemed to come with a little something extra. There was a clear chip on his shoulder. Other than that, this was worked like most other G1 matches. Some hard strikes, great counter wrestling, and some solid drama down the stretch. It was that added bonus of their history that added to it. SANADA busted out Everything is EVIL, which looked good. Everything SANADA does looks good. EVIL hit an Everything is EVIL of his own to win in 18:11. This was very good and ended up just shy of being great. Smooth exchanges and some solid backstory to make this a match that worked well. [***¾]

The LIJ members fist bumped after the bell.

A Block: Bad Luck Fale [2] vs. IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada [4]

Fale beat Okada in the New Japan Cup 2015, but Okada evened the score at Invasion Attack. Fale won again in the G1 26 (**¾) and Okada again evened it at Destruction (**). Okada retained the title over Fale at Wrestling Dontaku 17 (***½) and Fale won again in the G1 28 (**¼). These two traditionally have the same match each time out, it just works better on some nights. Execution and such. This wasn’t one of their best. They included all of the shenanigans we’re used to from Fale these days and Okada kind of took the night off. Without Yano in his block, he needs the day off somewhere. I actually really liked the finish. Instead of the Rainmaker, Okada won via rollup like he did against Chris Jericho at Dominion. You need wins like that in a tournament or it gets repetitive and he’s already a hella repetitive wrestler. It went 10:15. [**]

A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi [0] vs. RevPro British Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. [0]

Sabre’s first G1 win came over Tanahashi in the G1 27 (****¼). Tanahashi retained the IC Title over him later that year at Destruction (***¾). Sabre beat him again in the New Japan Cup Finals last year (****½] but Tana got revenge in the quarterfinals this year (****¼). Sabre then won in a British Heavyweight Title match at the G1 Supercard (****). Lots of history here. Sabre thrives himself on always being in control. He’s done that through two matches, yet sits at 0-2. So once he got outwrestled by Tanahashi on an early exchange, the frustration was all over his face. This was filled with crisp counter wrestling, painful submissions, and flash pins that the fans bought into. Sabre got past his frustration to take control of the arm, but almost nobody is better at fighting from beneath than Tanahashi. With everything looking fire for the “Ace,” he tried High Fly Flow. Sabre caught it into a triangle, but Tanahashi was ready and rolled it over into a cradle to steal the win in 13:56. I love a sub-15 minute match that tells a good story. They’ve met a ton and they learned from it all. However, Sabre is falling victim to flash losses and the calming influence of TAKA Michinoku isn’t there. It’s killing him. Great pro wrestling. [****¼]

A Block: Kota Ibushi [0] vs. IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay [2]

Ospreay won the NEVER Openweight Title from Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom (****) earlier this year. I came in optimistic. I consider Will Ospreay to be the most overrated wrestler in the world (that doesn’t mean I think he sucks), but when he’s against a superior wrestler like Ibushi (check his matches with KUSHIDA or Hiromu Takahashi), he can deliver. This was riddled with early clichés like the fast paced standoff and both guys trying for their finishes immediately after the other. What I did like was how it showcased their similarities. Both are crazy athletes who moved up to heavyweight status and have a penchant for putting their bodies on the line. Ibushi’s ankle and Ospreay’s neck are banged up, so both men attacked those body parts. It’s like they wanted to see which insane wrestler could withstand more damage. Ibushi was especially sadistic. He took pleasure in kicking and slapping Ospreay as well as dumping him on his head. When Ospreay hit Hidden Blade, it felt like a big deal since that knocked Ibushi out at WK. Ibushi’s lifeless arm barely getting the ropes to break the pin was a nice touch. From out of nowhere, Ibushi countered Storm Breaker and hit the Kamigoye. I was going to say that should’ve been the finish. But then we got Ibushi avoiding Hidden Blade with a sick elbow and I was okay with it. Boma Ye then should’ve ended it but Ibushi put him down for good with Kamigoye right after at the 27:16 mark. The first great Willy match that exceeds 25 minutes. It nearly killed him, but he did it. I loved the idea that they went after each other’s injury and it led to a reckless match that was at times scary. The best match of the tournament so far. [****½]

Look, I know wrestling is violent and I’m not one to tell these grown athletes how to handle their bodies. The neck bumps Ospreay took added to the match but can’t be good. But I do think that if this is the kind of stuff Ospreay needs to do to have great matches, he’s not going to be wrestling past 30. I love Hiromu Takahashi and his insane style eventually caught up to him. I may not like Will, but I don’t want to see his career end prematurely.

A BLOCK POINTS B BLOCK POINTS KENTA 6 (3-0) Tomohiro Ishii 4 (2-0) Kazuchika Okada 6 (3-0) Jon Moxley 4 (2-0) Lance Archer 4 (2-1) Juice Robinson 4 (2-0) EVIL 4 (2-1) Jon Moxley 2 (1-0) Kota Ibushi 2 (1-1) Toru Yano 2 (1-1) Will Ospreay 2 (1-2) Taichi 2 (1-1) Hiroshi Tanahashi 2 (1-2) Hirooki Goto 2 (1-1) SANADA 2 (1-2) Tetsuya Naito 0 (0-2) Bad Luck Fale 2 (1-2) Jay White 0 (0-2) Zack Sabre Jr. 0 (0-3) Jeff Cobb 0 (0-2)