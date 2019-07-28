Kevin’s NJPW G1 Climax 29 Night Ten Review  

NJPW G1 Climax Night Ten

July 28th, 2019 | Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium in Nagoya, Aichi | Attendance: N/A



Yesterday’s show was underwhelming, but we’re back with one of the best B Block cards on paper. Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley is one of those interesting matches that could either be a banger or fall to pieces. Jay White vs. Shingo Takagi is another curious one. I’m hype for Tomohiro Ishii vs. Juice Robinson. Man, let’s just get into it.

B Block: Hirooki Goto [2] vs. Toru Yano [4]

Goto beat him in the 2008 G1, Yano stole one in the G1 24 (**), and Goto got one back in last year’s G1 (*¾). Their two last matches combined to last 3:38. Yano played up the CHAOS buddies thing before trying to cheat by putting his shirt over Goto’s head. Goto withstood it, blocked a low blow, and used a creative rollup to win in 1:42. My god, Yano is such a wonder in this tournament. I love that man. I had fun here. [**]

B Block: Juice Robinson [6] vs. NEVER Openweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii [4]

Ishii won their G1 match last year (***¾). Juice hasn’t backed down at all in this tournament and this was no different. When Ishii wanted dueling chops, he threw everything behind his and hung tough. Building a match around destroying each other’s chests isn’t often seen, but it worked wonders here. I loved the bit where Ishii wore him out in the corner, only for Juice to fire up in his face and start giving it back. Ishii still won out in that exchange, but it showed who Juice is. The chops were doing a lot to Ishii as he spent some of the match holding his wrist like he had nerve damage. When they did the no selling stuff of guys popping up after moves, I appreciated how it just led to them both being on the mat in exhaustion. Ishii took some nasty bumps in this. I thought he was done after the Juicebox. Like, not down for the count but done as in injured. The counters in this were smooth as hell, making it more than just your typical hard hitting match. Ishii connected on the Vertical Drop Brainbuster to win in 17:54. One of the best matches of the tournament. It was a war and featured some stellar moments. I do think the no selling/firing up spots were a bit much at points, but other than that, this ruled. Ishii is always stellar, while Juice has only gotten better with each passing year. [****½]

B Block: Jeff Cobb [2] vs. Taichi [4]

Cobb dropped the NEVER Openweight Title to Taichi earlier this year (**½). The story of this encounter was a simple one. Taichi knew he was outmatched in terms of strength and skill, so he used his brain. He had help from Miho Abe and even Yoshinobu Kanemaru. He used weapons and attempted to outsmart Cobb at every turn. That meant Cobb had to fight through a lot to get something going. The parts with him selling and Taichi in control were dull but once he started throwing suplexes around, business picked up. He also added a pretty impressive piledriver that got a good reaction. Cobb used Tour of the Islands to score the win in 12:30. This was a fine match. It suffered when Taichi was on offense but improved with Cobb getting his stuff in. [**¾]

B Block: Jay White [2] vs. Shingo Takagi [4]

Though Shingo was a junior heavyweight a couple of months ago, he’s bigger than Jay White. It was clear that White understood this and he worked the match like a guy who knew he was in trouble. He stalled a lot and angered Shingo. He was trying to get him off of his game. Shingo would just try to run right over him, but White was always one step ahead. It is weird to book this right after Cobb/Taichi because the structure was similar, though this was executed better. The problem with this match is that it felt drawn out. They went or 19:26 that felt closer to 30. Some of the antics with Red Shoes and Gedo didn’t work and that’s especially true when you immediately follow what Taichi does. Everything picked up late, as it always does in NJPW matches. White survived Made in Japan for a fantastic near fall. He nailed a high angle DDT and Blade Runner to make it two straight victories. There was some good stuff in here, but padding out the runtime made it suffer. Cut this back to the 13-15 minute range and I think you’ve got something great. As it stands, it was just good. [***¼]

B Block: IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley [8] vs. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito [4]

An incredibly intriguing match. Naito brought the mind games from the start. He took forever to get ready, irritating the amped up Moxley. They spent the early portions brawling through the crowd. That’s when this match was at its best. Their brawling worked much better than their traditional wrestling spots. You could tell that their chemistry wasn’t there yet the way Moxley has had with some other guys. What kept this being great was the character stuff. Little things like Naito spitting at Moxley and Moxley returning the favor. Other guys would just fire up but Moxley is willing to be as sick as Naito. It’s small, but it matters. Both men kicked out of the finisher of the other guy, so it took a second Death Rider for Moxley to remain undefeated after 16:41. A surprising result, which added a lot to the late drama. I totally had Naito winning because this was a loss Moxley could have afforded and it would’ve given Naito the tiebreaker over him. I’m interested that Gedo might be setting us up for a rare surprise. The match itself was very good, carried by the brawling and character work. [***¾]

A BLOCK POINTS B BLOCK POINTS Kazuchika Okada 10 (5-0) Jon Moxey 10 (5-0) KENTA 8 (4-1) Tomohiro Ishii 6 (3-2) EVIL 6 (3-2) Juice Robinson 6 (3-2) Hiroshi Tanahashi 6 (3-2) Toru Yano 4 (2-3) Kota Ibushi 6 (3-2) Taichi 4 (2-3) Lance Archer 4 (2-3) Tetsuya Naito 4 (2-3) Will Ospreay 4 (2-3) Shingo Takagi 4 (2-3) SANADA 2 (1-4) Hirooki Goto 4 (2-3) Zack Sabre Jr. 2 (1-4) Jay White 4 (2-3) Bad Luck Fale 2 (1-4) Jeff Cobb 4 (2-3)