Kevin’s NJPW G1 Climax 30 Night Six Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 30 Night Six

September 29th, 2020 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 696

I had no clue there was an event today. Goes to show how much I’m paying attention or hyped for the G1.

B Block: SANADA [0] vs. YOSHI-HASHI [0]

These guys had a sleeper banger in the 2017 New Japan Cup (***¾). They met again at the 2018 Anniversary Event (***). While SANADA has been his usual self in this tournament, YOSHI-HASHI has been really good. He has stepped up. SANADA took after what EVIL focused on against HASHI in the New Japan Cup by going after the knee. It worked for a while and kept him in control. I’m supposed to connect with SANADA as a potential stop star but I found myself way more invested and interested in what HASHI was doing. He was such a good fiery babyface. SANADA still nearly had it won when he applied Cold Skull. As usual though, he let go to go up for the moonsault. It’s pretty dumb. Especially when it fails and then HASHI beats him with Karma in 15:15. Quality wrestling and YOSHI-HASHI continues to impress in this G1. When I woke up, I saw SANADA trending for his loss and the 0-3 start as if there’s some kind of injustice there. He hasn’t really performed at a top level, so the record works. [***¼]

B Block: KENTA [2] vs. IWGP Tag Team Champion Zack Sabre Jr. [2]

Their G1 29 meeting, which Zack won, was an underrated gem (****). It’s interesting here with both men being heels. It followed a formula I’m used to when ZSJ fights Ibushi, at least at the start. He tried to trap KENTA in submissions, only to get slapped around for his efforts. I dig things like Zack grabbing at a kick to wrap it up in a hold are always good and it worked here. Zack played the de factor babyface because KENTA is such a dick and he’s so good at it. Sabre would do his best to give it back to KENTA, only to get floored because he was out of his element and overmatched in that situation. There was something pretty great about the back and forth nature of this, which each guy trying to play to his strength. Eventually, KENTA hit the Go to Sleep to win in 15:46 and I really enjoyed that. A hell of a match that is just what I look for in the G1. [****]

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi [0] vs. Juice Robinson [4]

Tanahashi won the only prior meeting between this former World Tag League duo, which came in the 2018 New Japan Cup (***¾). I love when Tanahashi starts the G1 slowly. I don’t care much for the overcoming the odds tale Gedo digs but Tanahashi wrestles like he’s absolutely desperate for two points. That was the case here. Juice continued his hot streak as he seemed to always have the upper hand. Of course, Tanahashi is the ace for a reason. He’d find a way to come up with a surprise to turn the tide or grab a hope spot. I also really liked that he won with a flash rollup. It showed that he probably wasn’t the better man today, just the smarter and more resourceful. The whole thing went 14:16 and was another very good match from these guys. [***½]

B Block: EVIL [2] vs. Toru Yano [4]

They met in the G1 26 (**) and G1 27 (NR) and EVIL won both. That would change today. That’s right, the Sublime Master Thief did it again. This was different from his previous matches in that it wasn’t a countout or simple cheating. He had to overcome Dick Togo at ringside and the fact that EVIL is stronger and more vicious than him. I loved the finishing stretch of Yano delivering a low blow, then getting one from Togo, and then hitting both of them with one before rolling up EVIL to steal this in 4:33. Goddammit it, Gedo. Book Yano to win the G1. I love it. [**¾]

B Block: Hirooki Goto [2] vs. IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito [4]

Lots of history here. A 4-4 record against each other. Here’s what I’ve seen: G1 24 (***¾), Wrestle Kingdom 10 (***¼), New Japan Cup 2016 Finals (***¾), G1 27 (**¾), G1 28 (***), and G1 29 (***½). Usually good but some mixed results. Look, I’ll be honest, I’m in a bit of rush today and don’t have the energy to discuss much of this. It was wildly bland like almost everything Goto does. It’s almost impossible to get invested in him. Naito worked his shoulder, he rallied, and Naito still bested him, while being cocky the entire time. He might as well have been t-shirt Naito here because he didn’t have to bring the effort. Two Destinos ended this match that was good and nothing more. It went 21:58. [***]

A BLOCK POINTS B BLOCK POINTS Jay White 6 (3-0) Tetsuya Naito 6 (3-0) Taichi 6 (3-0) Toru Yano 6 (3-0) Kota Ibushi 4 (2-1) Juice Robinson 4 (2-1) Minoru Suzuki 4 (2-1) KENTA 4 (2-1) Will Ospreay 4 (2-1) Hiroshi Tanahashi 2 (1-2) Kazuchika Okada 2 (1-2) Zack Sabre Jr. 2 (1-1) Jeff Cobb 2 (1-2) Hirooki Goto 2 (1-2) Shingo Takagi 2 (1-2) EVIL 2 (1-2) Tomohiro Ishii 0 (0-3) YOSHI-HASHI 2 (1-2) Yujiro Takahashi 0 (0-3) SANADA 0 (0-3)