Kevin’s NJPW King of Pro Wrestling Review  

NJPW King of Pro Wrestling

October 9th, 2017 | Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 9,234

King of Pro Wrestling. It’s the last big NJPW show before Wrestle Kingdom to start the following year (Power Struggle’s a “B show” and then the World Tag League is kind of just there). Kazuchika Okada has been selling out arenas and setting attendance records during his recent title reigns. He didn’t quite reach the number KOPW did last year (there was about 400 less this year), but it was still an impressive number.

Bad Luck Fale, Leo Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi vs. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi and SANADA

LIDJ vs. Bullet Club? Interesting. If anyone can make the Bullet Club fun, it’s LIDJ. As always, LIDJ was way over. They did the pre-match attack, with Hiromu going after Fale for what he did to Daryl during the G1. Once it calmed down into a normal match, the bigger Bullet Club team worked over Hiromu. When SANADA came in, he hit an awesome looking dive to the outside. Fale helped his team turn things around and set BUSHI up for the Bad Luck Fall. Hiromu brought out Daryl and Fale looked like he’d seen a ghost. The distraction allowed BUSHI to spit the mist at him and roll him up to win at 6:24. Awesome to see BUSHI get a pin on Fale of all people. This was solid fun and I can’t help but smile at the Daryl antics. [**¼]

Hirooki Goto and Toru Yano vs. NEVER Openweight Champion Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.

I thought we were done with this awful CHAOS/Suzuki-Gun feud. Suzuki-Gun did the usual pre-match attack and brawl to the outside. Suzuki and Sabre took turns twisting Yano in horrible ways. Sabre really comes across as a skinny, British Minoru with the way he goes after people. Yano finally made the mild tag to Hirooki “I do nothing of note” Goto. His hot run ended when a lame elbow attempt was caught by Sabre into an armbar. Suzuki, tired of Yano always getting the best of him, tied him to the guardrail with a rope. Yano got free, hit a low blow and beat the count back inside to win via countout in 9:18. It wasn’t bad, but I think it went too long. It was fun seeing SG kill Yano on the mat. The finish worked for the angle, though I’m not looking forward to more Minoru/Yano. [**]

Post-match, Yano stole the NEVER Openweight Title, causing Suzuki and Sabre to go nuts.

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Funky Future [c] vs. Roppongi 3K w/ Rocky Romero

Roppongi 3K was revealed to be Sho Tanaka and Yohei Komatsu, now known as Sho and Yoh, returning from excursion. They attacked right away (boy, NJPW really runs that into the ground, huh?) and busted out stereo dives. Funky Future got in a bit of offense to even things out, before Taguchi got set up for the heat segment. Ricochet got his hot tag and it was much more exciting than Goto’s earlier. Ricochet is one of the better hot tag guys in all of wrestling, which is part of what has made Funky Future such fun. Taguchi got the tag again, trading submission attempts with Sho. Taguchi ended up in trouble again, getting hit with a dominator/lariat combo. At least, that’s what it looked like. Ricochet saved him and got the tag. He hit Benadryller, which somehow wasn’t enough. He connected on the SSP, but Sho broke the pin with a deadlift German that he turned into a trio. He also caught a Taguchi hip attack into a trio of Germans. Ricochet fought back, but fell to a tandem Flatliner at 14:52. Funky Future delivered another fun match and Roppongi 3K impressed. They worked good tag formula, while keeping the pace moving and giving us a lot of action. I personally would’ve had R3K come up just short, win the Jr. Tag Tournament and then take the titles at WK, since we get too many title changes, but alas, at least they’re fresh. [***½]

IWGP Tag Team Championship: The Killer Elite Squad [c] vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. War Machine

Exhibit A for the case against Gedo being some kind of booking genius. Making this tornado and elimination doesn’t change much. This is their fourth match in less than a month. It also becomes the fourth of four matches to feature an instant attack, with the challengers jumping the champions in the aisle. After a brawl that took KES out for a bit, the Guerrillas and War Machine duked it out. KES got involved again, with Smith applying a Sharpshooter on Tonga, while Archer choked him with a kendo stick. GOD nearly got eliminated with a Killer Bomb and Fallout, but the pin kept getting broken up. Finally, Tama Tonga was held back while Tanga was hit with the Killer Bomb and beaten. Though eliminated, Tama Tonga returned to attack War machine with a trash can. A Killer Bomb on Rowe nearly finished it, but Hanson came off the top to save him. A table was brought into play, but it backfired for War Machine. Hanson was put through it with a Killer Bomb, allowing KES to retain at 16:10. They’ve done this four times and we’ve seen all we can from them. It was good stuff, with the brawling style working for them. It is just very hard to care for anything that happens. [***]

Baretta, Jado and YOSHI-HASHI vs. ROH World Champion Cody, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll

This was kind of here to build towards the Omega/HASHI match that ROH is hosting in a few weeks. Omega wiped his ass with HASHI’s shirt. That’s the treatment HASHI’s hair deserves. He and Omega went at it to start, before things moved outside. Omega accidentally hit Cody, continuing their string of issues. Baretta got put into position for the heat segment, which I’d rather they used on Jado. He’s less sympathetic, but is the weakest member of his team. Commentary plugged Cody’s challenge to Bryan Danielson. The Bullet Club worked their “TWO/THREE/FOUR BOOTS” spot, before Tacos eventually got his hot tag. We got another preview of he and Omega for a bit. Things broke down and it came down to Scurll and Jado. Scurll did the finger snap spot, which Jado hilariously sold. Jado fought back and Cody had to save Scurll. After a bit more of a breakdown, Scurll made Jado tap to the Chicken Wing at 13:42. Solid match that did the job it needed to. It previewed Omega/HASHI and allowed Scurll to pick up a win, which would be needed for what happened later in the show. [**½]

IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi and Togi Makabe vs. Juice Robinson and Kota Ibushi

An all babyface tag is not something I’m used to in NJPW. This obviously was here to build Tanahashi/Ibushi, which will most likely go down at Power Struggle. They started the match and had some quality exchanges. It was cool to see Juice and Tanahashi go at it, considering they were partners in the World Tag League last year. Juice ended up as the guy in peril, before hitting a desperation spinebuster and tagging in Ibushi. Ibushi lit up the IC Champ with an array of kicks. Following another exchange between them, we got Makabe and Juice going at it. Makabe missed the King Kong Knee Drop and Juice found a way to score Pulp Friction to win in 10:26. A fun match with a lot of action. Juice put on another impressive showing, Makabe actually brought his working boots and the Tanahashi/Ibushi stuff ruled. [***]

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: KUSHIDA [c] vs. Will Ospreay

Ospreay is 0-4 against KUSHIDA. Their matches are always good, but I’ve seen it way too much to truly care. Plus, Will’s done a ton of nothing in NJPW to give this any real added heat. He did come out dressed like Spider-Man, which was kind of cool. They shook hands to start, but went right into the action. The fight moved outside, with Ospreay pulling off impressive counters and cutting off a KUSHIDA dive off a chair. Inside, KUSHIDA took to the mat, looking to ground Ospreay. It was great to see him bust out Cattle Mutilation. Ospreay came back with a series of offense, leading a frustrated KUSHIDA to resort to stomping his head in, ala Bryan Danielson. He got booed for those actions. Ospreay fired up and hit a huge gut buster and Essex Destroyer for two. They fought up top, with Ospreay fighting off a super Back to the Future and scoring with an imploding 450 splash. That still wasn’t enough, begging the question if Ospreay would never have enough to beat KUSHIDA. KUSHIDA countered the Oscutter into the Hoverboard Lock. Ospreay survived that and a PK to the arm, before nailing a popup flapjack and the Oscutter to win the title at 15:32. This was very good, but not on the level of their best work (Invasion Attack ’16 and BOTSJ ’17). Of course, the athleticism and chemistry was there, while they told the story of Ospreay having to dig deep to find some way to dethrone KUSHIDA. I think they could’ve done a better job telling it, but it was there. [***¾]

Hiromu Takahashi, who has had issues with Will Ospreay recently, came out. He was going to challenge KUSHIDA at Destruction, but Ospreay attacked him and got the shot instead. Marty Scurll arrived and snapped Hiromu’s fingers, before challenging his old rival Ospreay. Man, they should’ve kept the title on KUSHIDA and done KUSHIDA/Scurll instead of running yet another rematch situation.

Tetsuya Naito vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Naito’s Wrestle Kingdom title shot was on the line here. These guys have the best chemistry in wrestling and both of their matches this year (Ishii wins) have gotten ****+ from me. Naito stalled, but Ishii was wise to his tricks and attacked him in the middle of his tranquilo post. Naito continued the disrespect, spitting at Ishii, before taking over by attacking the knee. They’ve been building to that over the course of the Destruction events. By the way, Yano and BUSHI joined commentary, but shouldn’t Yano be running for his life from Minoru? Ishii fired back with some stiff shots and was wise to avoid offense to his leg. He did a great job sidestepping a dropkick to the knee, before hitting a Saito suplex. Naito found ways to go back to it, hammering away at the leg to stop a move off the top rope. He slapped Ishii, pissing him off and causing him to no sell strikes and hit a German into the buckles. After Naito avoided a sliding lariat, they began trading strikes in the center of the ring. Naito came close with a super rana, but Ishii’s the kind of guy who won’t give up. Again, Ishii fired up and nailed a dragon suplex and the sliding lariat. Naito came back with the knee bar as the back and forth continued. Ishii survived and got an awesome near fall when he countered Destino into the Brainbuster. Naito countered the next attempt and hit a modified Destino. He added another for good measure to secure his first Tokyo Dome main event in 23:56. I honestly don’t know what more can be said about these two. They’re incredible. We all knew Ishii had no chance to win, but he’s such an incredible storyteller that you completely buy into him. Their knowledge of one another made everything flow so smoothly, the knee work and selling was very good and they didn’t have to overdo the finisher spots near the end. Great work. These guys won’t get the press that Omega/Okada did, but like Tanahashi/Naito, I feel they had a better trilogy this year. [****¼]

IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada [c] w/ Gedo vs. EVIL

During the G1 Climax, EVIL became the first man to pin Kazuchika Okada in nearly a year. That earned him his first shot at the top title and a main event on a major show. They worked a basic opening, until things went outside and EVIL used chairs. Okada had to sell the neck, which had been worked on during the build. Okada got worked over until rallying and getting his obligatory cross body over the guardrail spot in. Despite that, EVIL remained in control and applied his neck submission for a close call. Okada went into his usual stretch with the elbow, but EVIL blocked the Rainmaker. That led to a ref bump. EVIL went for Darkness Falls on a pile of chairs, but Okada countered into a rana. Okada got booed as he got closer to victory. He did the Rainmaker series and got the win in 33:26. This was good, but nowhere near as good as their G1 match. It felt like they went long for the sake of it. They also failed where Ishii/Naito succeeded, in that they never made me believe EVIL might pull off the upset. Good stuff that never sniffed greatness. [***¼]

