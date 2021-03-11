Kevin’s NJPW New Japan Cup 3.11.21 Review  

NJPW New Japan Cup

March 10th, 2021 | Sandan-ike Park Gymnasium in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto



The second round begins, though I must admit, the start of it doesn’t have me all that excited given what’s lined up.

New Japan Cup Quarterfinals: The Great-O-Khan vs. Toru Yano

O-Khan is coming off of a massive upset when he beat Tetsuya Naito, while Yano defeated Bad Luck Fale by countout. Right off the bat, I liked O-Khan letting Yano tie his hands behind his back. He’s so confident that he thinks he can beat Yano with is hands tied. It’s different and of course, he breaks free almost immediately. There was a bunch of antics like Yano stubbornly sitting on a chair in the aisle and O-Khan threatening to break the KOPW. The finish was nearly a countout but O-Khan beat it, only to take a low blow and get rolled up in 13:02. It had some of the Yano shenanigans I like but O-Khan isn’t all that interesting and this went on too long. [**]

New Japan Cup Quarterfinals: EVIL vs. Jeff Cobb

I will say it whenever one is about to happen. HOSS FIGHT has been replaced with BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT! Although that was what I wanted, I only kind of got it. I still don’t understand Gedo’s insistence on booking EVIL in lengthy matches. He’s not bad at it but his strong suit was always the kind of matches you get from the NEVER Openweight division. 15 minute bursts where he can be a hoss. When he gets towards or over 20 minutes, it drags. Still, they made this mostly work and put on a good showing. I still really enjoy the way Cobb is different from typical big men, busting out things like moonsaults with impressive grace. Though he’s a heel, he had to overcome the typical Bullet Club tropes. Dick Togo got involved and there was a ref bump near the end. That set up the visual win for Cobb but nothing more. For good measure they threw in a Yujiro Takahashi distraction to lead to Everything is EVIL and the finish after 23:08. There was a really good match somewhere in there but it got held back by overbooking, BS, and going too long. [***]