Kevin’s NJPW New Japan Cup 3.13.21 & 3.14.21 Review  

NJPW New Japan Cup

March 13th and 14th, 2021 | Aichi Prefectual Gymnasium in Nagoya, Aichi & Baycom Gymnasium in Amagaski, Hyogo



Okay, so I took the day off yesterday and decided not to watch any wrestling. Thankfully, the New Japan show only had two matches, so I can review it together with today’s show and not spend too much time on it all. Let’s get to it.

New Japan Cup Quarterfinals: KENTA vs. Minoru Suzuki

I feel bad watching this show before the one on the 14th because I’m so much more excited for the stuff on this night. For example, this match feels so very up my alley. They shockingly haven’t met since 2005 apparently. KENTA didn’t care as he brought out a newspaper to read during Suzuki’s entrance, giving zero fucks. For the most part, that just pissed off Suzuki who proceeded to beat KENTA’s ass. KENTA gave it back as well as he got while throwing in the cocky attitude he’s known for. KENTA is always at his best when he gets to be a little shit. There were points where Suzuki just twisted and bent KNETA in vicious ways before they progressed into simply slapping the shit out of each other. In the end, KENTA scored with Go to Sleep to take this after 16:50. This was very good though I don’t think it ever hit a level where I fell in love with it. Regardless, it’s one to watch an gave me the kind of match I hoped for. [***¾]

New Japan Cup Quarterfinals: Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi

They’ve met the G1 29 and Destruction in Kobe 2019 ( both ***¾) and Shingo took the NEVER Title from him at New Beginning in Sapporo last year (****¼). Needless to say, expectations are high. I loved the way these guys treated this as something important that they had to win. Too often do tournament matches in NJPW feel like fodder. I want them to feel like they mean something and this did. They were trying to win right out of the gates, knowing and understanding how tough their opposition was. The action itself was just what you’d expect, as they stiffed one another and brought the violence you want from these two. Although the outcome seemed obvious, they did enough to where it felt like Goto might pull this one out. That’s all you can really ask for sometimes. Shingo won with Last of the Dragon after a hard fought 21:51. This won’t be a MOTYC or anything like that, but it’s one of the best tourney bouts so far. [****]

Onto the next night in Hyogo!

New Japan Cup Quarterfinals: SANADA vs. Yuji Nagata

A decidedly less exciting set of matches today though there’s still potential. Nagata can go every once in a while and SANADA is still someone on the cusp, even if it feels like things have passed him by. This ended up kind of being like the SANADA special. You could tell that he was leading this, so it featured some crisp offense because he’s basically the definition of smooth wrestler. Nagata would get the upper hand when they moved to something more physical, like trading forearms and such, while SANADA held serve on the ground. I am still not over how monumentally stupid the end of SANADA wins are. He had Nagata trapped in the Skull End and was on the verge of winning only to let go and try the moonsault. It worked here for the win in 18:18 but it just makes no sense and is incredibly dumb. A good match. Nothing more. [***]

New Japan Cup Quarterfinals: Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

These guys can be great together. To me, their best work came at EVOLVE 58 (****½). There was also the G1 29 (****¼), Global Wars UK (****¼), and BOLA (***¾), though last year’s New Beginning match was easily their worst (***). The chemistry between these two was, as always, top notch. Their offense looked smooth as hell against each other. My issue with their previous match was that it didn’t’ feel like it had a point or a cohesive story. This was better in that regard. They got off to a frantic start which was cause for concern if they were going long. However, things calmed down a bit in a good way, as it allowed them to pick it back up at the right times. I like how even though notorious terrible person Willy is bigger, he doesn’t hit nearly as hard so Sabre could kick his ass when he got cocky. It made for an interesting dynamic too since Sabre is usually arrogant. As this got bigger and better towards the end, I also appreciated that it didn’t try to do too much, feeling like it peaked at the right moment. Willy scored the win with Storm Breaker 21:12. A hell of a match with some fantastic back and forth moments. I think the blood spilled during it added to things as did the character work but it doesn’t surpass their best work together for me. [****]