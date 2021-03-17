Kevin’s NJPW New Japan Cup 3.16.21 Review  

NJPW New Japan Cup

March 16th, 2021 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan

It’s officially Quarterfinals time in the New Japan Cup! There’s a match I’m super stoked for too!

New Japan Cup Quarterfinals: EVIL vs. Toru Yano

They’ve had three meetings in the G1 26 (**), G1 27 (NR), and G1 30 (**¾), with Yano winning the most recent only. Unlike those, this one passed the five-minute mark, only barely though. You kind of know what to expect from this one. It’s Yano antics with EVIL not being interested in partaking because he’s a serious villain. Dick Togo joined in on some of it. EVIL did use the exposed turnbuckle to his advantage, which makes sense given who he is. They teased some countout finishes before the lights went out and EVIL was back in the ring. Then, he hit Everything is EVIL to win in 7:54. It happened and didn’t offend me. [*½]

New Japan Cup Quarterfinals: KENTA vs. Shingo Takagi

I am so goddamned hype for this. It’s wild that I saw these dudes killing it in ROH in 2006. There’s something enjoyable about two tough dudes just beating the shit out of each other. They did just that, trading plenty of forearms, lariats, and straight up slaps. I loved that although KENTA remains as cocky as ever, he met his match in Shingo, who would just send him back with a vicious strike. He held serve at points but often just pissed off Shingo. It worked because sometimes KENTA just needs to get his ass kicked. Whenever they used actual offense, it was worth it because they’d throw out a big bomb. One thing I really appreciated was that this closing stretch wasn’t what is typical in NJPW. There weren’t tons of counters or anything like that. This became more intense as time went on, which made the finish mean more to me. Shingo won with Last of the Dragon after a hard fought 23:47 that ruled. [****]