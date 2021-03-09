Kevin’s NJPW New Japan Cup 3.9.21 Review  

NJPW New Japan Cup

March 9th, 2021 | ZIP Arena Okayama in Kita-ku, Okayama

After a night off, the tournament is back on! Let’s see how this goes with two matches that don’t sound exciting on paper.

New Japan Cup First Round: Yuji Nagata vs. Yota Tsuji

I dig the way these arenas look. It’s different and I appreciate that. This was one of those matches where you can tell what would happen but the journey getting there was just as much fun. Yuji Nagata is a New Japan Dad who can still go and Yota Tsuji is a Young Lion who always brings the energy and effort. That makes for a good combination. Although the Lions never win, there was reason to think it might happen here. Tsuji has been one for a long time and Nagata is the kind of veteran who would do the job. I believe it was David Finlay who scored an upset over Gedo in the BOSJ a while back. The match followed the storyline of Tsuji coming oh so close but not having quite enough to beat the legend. He hit Nagata hard, including nearly taking him out with a vicious series of slaps late. Nagata fired up with a heel kick and Backdrop Hold to win in 13:42. Good bit of wrestling here that told a simple, yet effective story. [***¼]

New Japan Cup First Round: SANADA vs. Tomohiro Ishii

SANADA has been booked so much like Hirooki Goto that I don’t even care about him anymore. SANADA beat him in the G1 26 (***¾) but Ishii won in the 2017 New Japan Cup (***½) and the G1 28 (***¾). There was a lot to like about this one. These are two guys who know what they’re doing in the ring, so that aspect was always going to work, especially since this didn’t go overly long. What made it better was the added little things sprinkled in throughout. For example, SANADA tying Ishii in the Paradise Lock and kicking him in the ass led to Ishii getting pissed. He doesn’t like being embarrassed. So, he proceeded to beat the hell out of SANADA and push the referee aside as well. It was perfectly in line with who Ishii is. That also caused SANADA to step up to him and I appreciated that he used uppercuts as his striking offense since his forearms couldn’t match up with Ishii. The whole thing led to some impressive exchanges down the stretch as one would expect from an NJPW match. I appreciated that this didn’t end with the Skull End stop into moonsault spot because that’s dumb. SANADA still won with the moonsault after a great 25:18. [****]