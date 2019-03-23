Kevin’s NJPW New Japan Cup Semifinals Review  

NJPW New Japan Cup Semifinals

March 23rd, 2019 | Aore Nagaoka Arena in Nagaoka, Niigata | Attendance: 2,832



I’ve been watching the New Japan Cup, but haven’t had time to review it. That time has been dedicated to the World Wrestling Federation. However, with a free Saturday morning, I decided to check out the semifinals. Here are my ratings for the tournament, even from the few reviews I did. I’ve underlined the recommended ones.

Nakanishi/HASHI – **¼

Taichi/Honma – *¾

Owens/Robinson – ***¼

Ishii/Nagata – ****

Archer/Henare – **

HIKULEO/Nicholls – *½

Fale/Ospreay – *¾

Elgin/Okada – ***

Taguchi/Tenzan – **½

Tanahashi/Umino – ***½

EVIL/Sabre – ***¾

Ibushi/Naito – ****½

DBS/Yano – *¼

Cabana/Makabe – *

Kojima/Suzuki – ***¼

Goto/SANADA – ***¼

HASHI/Owens – **½

Ishii/Taichi – ***¼

Archer/Ospreay – ***

Okada/Nicholls – ***¼

Taguchi/Tanahashi – ***½

Ibushi/Sabre – ***¾

Cabana/Yano – **¼

SANADA/Suzuki – ***¼

Ishii/HASHI – ***½

Okada/Ospreay – ***¼

Cabana/SANADA – **¾

Tanahashi/Sabre – ****¼

New Japan Cup Semifinals: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii

My hope for the finals is either Ishii/Tanahashi or Ishii/SANADA. I just never feel like Okada makes SANADA feel like a star and I don’t want Tana/Okada again. Tee last time Okada wrestled Ishii was in a G1 26 banger (****½) where Ishii won. “I defend against all challengers” Okada didn’t give his CHAOS buddy a title defense after that. I liked how Okada changed up his game early. His usual clean break was instead one with a cheap forearm. He used his height for a slight power advantage. He disrespectfully kicked at Ishii’s head. That pissed Ishii off, so he started kicking Okada’s ass. Watching him no sell Okada forearms and walk into shots was pretty great. It happens often in Ishii matches, but worked here as a way to get back at Okada. When Okada did it back to him, it meant more. They played off the G1 26 match where Ishii popped up during the Rainmaker pose. Okada was ready this time and clocked him. This got a little formulaic late, with all the Rainmaker counters, but I think that’s almost unavoidable now. I loved Ishii using the armbar that made Okada tap back in 2014, as it’s the only move he’s ever tapped to. Okada finally hit the Rainmaker to win and advance in 21:10. A great match as expected. For most of it, Okada went against what he normally does. I’ll keep saying it. When Okada is out of his comfort zone and not doing his typical formula, he’s outstanding. Ishii brings out the best in everyone, doesn’t he? [****¼]

New Japan Cup Semifinals: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA

Their two matches in 2016 both got ****¼ from me and made SANADA look like a star. In the years since, nobody has made sure he looked like a star the way Tanahashi has. Not Omega, Suzuki, Naito, Okada, or anyone else. This was in SANADA”s hometown and they were WAY behind him. Tana is a brilliant man who played right into it. I appreciated the way they continued to play off their mentors. Tanahashi’s story has kind of involved Tatsumi Fujinami and how he wants compete at Madison Square Garden because he saw Fujinami do that. They both learned under Keiji Mutoh and that came into play on several occasions. Due to that, they had each other scouted. I liked the near fall where Tanahashi got his knees up on a moonsault because SANADA went to the well too often. Considering how Tana beat Sabre in this tournament, it was a believable finish. He survived the spinning Skull End and just wouldn’t stay down. Speaking of how Tana beat Sabre, he went for that pin in this one, only for SANADA to counter into the Skull End. It was awesome. Tanahashi had nowhere to go and had to give up in 24:11. I loved how different this was from the previous match. It told a totally different story and once again showed that Tana is SANADA’s best opponent. They work so well together. Tana went just heel enough in SANADA’s hometown, they paid homage to the past, and gave us a really cool finish. [****¼]

Not too excited about Okada/SANADA as the finals. Their matches have never wowed me, capping at ***½, but let’s see how it goes.