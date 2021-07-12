Kevin’s NJPW Summer Struggle In Sapporo Night Two Review  

NJPW Summer Struggle in Sapporo Night Two

July 11th, 2021 | Makomanai Sekisui Heim Ice Arena in Hokkaido, Sapporo | Attendance: 2,172



Night two time and the attendance is up a bit!

El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. SHO and Yuya Uemura

Despy headlined one night and now opens the next. That’s a good way for him to somewhat take a night off. His shoulder was heavily taped coming into this. A lot of this was just standard tag stuff as it also wasn’t really setting anything up since Desperado is biding time until Eagles comes to Japan. However, Uemura brought his trademark brand of fire and I’ll never say no to more SHO/Desperado interactions. There was a small storyline in SHO possibly pinning the champion to earn a shot. That didn’t happen and Kanemaru beat Uemura with the Deep Impact DDT in 12:03. A solid but unspectacular start. [**½]

El Phantasmo, EVIL and Taiji Ishimori vs. Rocky Romero, Ryusuke Taguchi and Tomohiro Ishii

More build for the eventual EVIL/Ishii clash, as well as for the junior tag title match that is likely coming up. The Bullet Club boys were the typical heels here, working together to isolate both of the veteran junior heavyweights at different times, while not being afraid to use underhanded tactics. The faces turned it around and ELP got sent into Taguchi’s ass, with Rocky also using it for leverage on a tornado DDT. Gotta love creativity. A title match was basically sealed when Rocky survived the LOADED BOOT from ELP and countered CR2 into a rana with a bridge, winning in 13:10. An improvement over the opener and one that worked to be entertaining and set things up down the line. [***]

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yota Tsuji vs. KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi

KENTA’s theme goes so hard. I really like the pairing of Tanahashi and Tsuji. Obviously, the focal point here was KENTA and Tanahashi. This is one of the problems with running multiple shows instead of just one Summer Struggle. You hit the same beats on night one as you do on night two, so it feels repetitive. I get why they do it as selling tickets for two shows makes sense but it hurts the product. Anyway, then Tsuji and Takahashi went at it, nothing of note happened. We got another striking war between KETNA and Tanahashi, though. In the end, it was Yujiro who put down Tsuji with Pimp Juice after 10:40. Fine enough but it didn’t do anything new. [**½]



The Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb vs. Kazuchika Okada and YOH

Okada takes another crack at the Empire books but with the other Roppongi 3K member at his side. Like the previous match, this was another case of giving us stuff that we focused on last night, namely the Okada/Cobb match. However, these was something about this that really felt like it stood out over the last match. YOH was all over the place and was a great guy to bump for his larger opponents. Meanwhile, the Cobb/Okada interactions were better this time around and really made me look forward to a singles bout. He’s the best member of the stable. YOH did his best with some close calls but he had no chance. The highlight came at the end, when Cobb caught Okada’s dope dropkick into a Spin Cycle. It’s honestly one of my favorite spots of the year. Tour of the Islands finished off YOH in 12:41. That was really entertaining. [***¼]

Master Wato vs. Shingo Takagi

Due to Kota Ibushi’s status, this tag match became a non-title singles bout. That’s huge for Wato, who can try to show he truly belongs. Commentary noted that it’s interesting to consider that if Wato returned from excursion a year sooner, this could’ve been a BOSJ match. That shows you how far Shingo has come. I got the idea they were going for in this match. The young upstart puts on a good showing against the top star. It’s a formula that I actually love in wrestling when done right. That goes for small scales (Hayes/Cole on NXT recently) to bigger ones (Black/Nigel in ROH 2008). That’s why I liked a lot of this match but I do think Wato got in a bit too much offense. If you’ve never seen Black/Nigel, that match was the champ destroying Tyler Black but he kept getting up and coming out with hope spots or flash pins. I wanted more of that here. Wato got in too much offense and even survived a Pumping Bomber, which shouldn’t happen to someone who is a non-champion junior heavyweight. Despite those complaints, I did really like a lot of the action and Shingo really can’t seem to miss. Last of the Dragon kept him down after 14:50. I already laid out the good and the bad about this one. [***¼]

IWGP Tag Team Championship: The Dangerous Tekkers [c] vs. SANADA and Tetsuya Naito

A rare tag title match that has my interest in NJPW. There are no Guerrillas of Destiny around and four guys who I mostly enjoy watching. MIHO ABE RETURN! You got the sense that this would go long considering some of the staling antics in the early stages. If you’ve seen this match and you know my thoughts on wrestling, then you know what I’m going to say about this. It was way too long. The whole things goes 36:57, which is absurd. I’m okay with long matches that use the time wisely but this, like so many others, felt like it was going long for the sake of it. There was actually a lot of good in here as Sabre interactions with SANADA are always smooth, Taichi brought some fun character moments, and Naito did his usual thing. It just all ultimately peaked about ten or so minutes before the actual ending, meaning the final stretch was just meandering. Taichi got trapped in Skull End as Naito beat Sabre Jr. with Destino. A very good match that could’ve been great if it capped out after about 25 minutes. [***½]