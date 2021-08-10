Kevin’s NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Night Three Review  

NJPW Summer Struggle Night Eleven

August 9th, 2021 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 435



Alright, we’ve only got three matches to check out here.

Dick Togo and Gedo [0] vs. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori [4]

THE BULLET CLUB EXPLODES! One would think that Togo and Gedo would lay down for their buddies. ELP and Ishimori wanted that and it got teased a few times but as always in these tournaments, pride took over and the veterans got in on the action. That set the stage for a match filled with shenanigans. We’re talking back racks, brass knuckles, and then Ishimori pulling an Eddie Guerrero with the Jr. Tag Title. That led to a closing stretch where we got a ref bump and a low blow because they’re using every trope possible in this one. The Gedo Clutch got applied until ELP used the Sudden Death to knock him out so Ishimori would get the three count after 12:57. It made sense but likely went to the well too often. [**]

El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4] vs. Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask IV [4]

Two undefeated units but you have to assume that the duo that’s not an actual tag team takes the loss here. This also had the chance to give us more Desperado/Eagles. We got that as Eagles did way more work in this than you might expect. The dude is NOT taking nights off. It made for a better match that he was involved so much, so that was appreciated. He got isolated for parts of this and sold well while also firing off big hope spots. Tiger Mask got his biggest moment with a Tiger Driver that led to a near fall down the stretch. Eagles got going following that and a Tiger Mask dive. He hit the 450 splash onto Kanemaru’s leg and surprisingly got the submission with the Ron Miller Special in 15:45. I fully thought Eagles & Tiger Mask would lose here but they’ll likely be the start 3-0 and finish 3-3 or whatever team. Still, this was good, had quality action, and didn’t go overly long. [***]

Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi [0] vs. Roppongi 3K [0]

Can Roppongi 3K turn things around? As one would expect, this had a fair amount of entertaining stuff in it. RPG 3K are pretty great and I enjoy Taguchi and Wato in small doses. At the start, it seemed like Roppongi 3K had their stuff together, stringing together good offense and showcasing the skills that have made them such a success. As things progressed though, Taguchi and Wato got going, Taguchi’s Three Amigos were cut off by SHO and the former champions looked to set up 3K. However, they once again were unable to hit the move, continuing their major struggles. Wato came in soon after and started firing off his signature offense. He got WRECKED on a German suplex though. I feel old knowing that this match has three Young Lions who I saw back then. Anyway, Roppongi 3K seemed on the verge of a win but then YOH got hit with Dodon and RPP, losing in 19:01. That was a surprising result as it effectively eliminates Roppongi 3K. Quality match. [***¼]