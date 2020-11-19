Kevin’s NJPW World Tag League 2020 & Best Of The Super Juniors 27 Night 4 Review  

NJPW World Tag League X Best of the Super Juniors Night Four

November 19th, 2020 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan



Okay, I’m going to review some World Tag League action. Let’s see how it goes.

Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens [0] vs. The Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb [2]

HEELS! Owens and Fale jumped Willy the Ospreay’s boys right at the start, looking to get on the board. What followed was a lot of brawling and it felt like something I’d see in a meaningless tag on Sunday Night Heat in 1999 or something. There wasn’t much technically wrong with it but it was bland and kind of dull. Owens looked the most impressive here and he actually had Cobb set up for the Package Piledriver near the end. O-Khan cut that off with the Iron Claw (it’s not as good as Lance Archer’s claw) and then sent Owens into Cobb for the Tour of the Islands, ending this in 6:47. It was short and inoffensive. [**]

David Finlay and Juice Robinson [2] vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare [0]

FACES! Tanahashi has to be the best wrestler with the worst WTL record. Years of wasting time with Captain New Japan and other partners who weren’t going to win will do that to you. I honestly have no idea what he does in the Tokyo Dome, which is different. The man’s confidence never wavers though, as he was busting out the air guitar and having fun right off the bat. His back and forth with former WTL partner Juice Robinson were really enjoyable. Henare was able to bring the power aspect to the match, which worked well. The closing stretch saw a lot of quality action, capped by Henare falling to a Doomsday Device in 11:18. A fun sprint packed with action in a relatively short time. Both babyface duos brought fire. [***¼]

EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi [4] vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny [2]

HEELS! BULLET CLUB HEELS AT THAT! The best thing that I can say about this is that despite having Dick Togo and Jado at ringside, they managed to keep the shenanigans to a minimum. Those have often bogged down EVIL matches in recent months. Clean-shaven Tama Tonga still throws me off. Of course, those guys got involved late and it led to a finish where the Guerrillas won with a crossface on Yujiro in 8:36. How did this only go eight minutes? It felt closer to 15. Not good. [*½]

Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI [2] vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano [2]

CHAOS! The NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions and the King of Pro Wrestling. One of the things to appreciate about CHAOS is that they don’t hold anything back when facing each other. They put aside their friendships and usually put on quality bouts together. Yano was up to his usual antics, YOSHI brought his typical fire, Ishii was awesome as always, and Goto existed. Man, he’s fallen hard. It was most interesting to see YOSHI stepping up to Ishii. He fired back every shot that was dished out to him and looked determined to prove himself against the stable’s best wrestler. There was some great stuff down the stretch, which is really where NJPW seems to excel above all else. YOSHI-HASHI tried his hardest but Ishii was too much for him, besting him with the Brainbuster in 15:08. The best match of the World Tag League so far. [***½]

The Dangerous Tekkers [4] vs. SANADA and Shingo Takagi [2]

There’s actual potential for this to end up as the best match of the tournament. Taichi and ZSJ have been really good together and I dig the SANADA/Shingo duo. I’d be down for Shingo in a Tag Title match on one Wrestle Kingdom night and defending the NEVER Title on another. These guys showed impressive chemistry from start to finish, delivering just what I was hoping for. I really liked the unexpected exchanges, like how well Shingo and Sabre Jr. did against each other. That’s a case where a clash of styles worked wonderfully. The champions put their focus on Shingo’s arm, which worked to Sabre Jr.’s submission skills and to taking away Shingo’s strength advantage. There was also a hell of a late stretch where Taichi and Shingo went at it. Basically, I’m trying to say that Shingo is awesome. SANADA was there, too. His Skull End helped setup Last of the Dragon to end this in 20:36. We do indeed have a new best match of the tournament so far. A hell of a way to cap things today. [***¾]

WORLD TAG LEAGUE POINTS BEST OF SUPER JUNIORS POINTS SANADA & Shingo Takagi 4 (2-1) SHO 4 (2-0) The Dangerous Tekkers 4 (2-1) Master Wato 4 (2-0) David Finlay & Juice Robinson 4 (2-1) Hiromu Takahashi 2 (1-1) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi 4 (2-1) Taiji Ishimori 2 (1-1) The Guerrillas of Destiny 4 (2-1) El Desperado 2 (1-1) Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano 4 (2-1) Robbie Eagles 2 (1-1) Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb 4 (2-1) Ryusuke Taguchi 2 (1-1) Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI 2 (1-2) BUSHI 2 (1-1) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare 0 (0-3) DOUKI 0 (0-2) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens 0 (0-3) Yuya Uemura 0 (0-2)