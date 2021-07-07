Kevin’s NXT Great American Bash 2021 Review  

NXT The Great American Bash

July 6th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida

Oof, I know it’s the gimmick but overly patriotic stuff makes me queasy.

NXT Tag Team Championship: MSK [c] vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa

Looks like a hot crowd tonight. This match immediately established the idea as the champions used their quickness for the upper hand while the challengers got physical and violent when they had the opportunity. Ciampa and Thatcher gained control heading into the break by isolating Lee, though he made the tag to mild fanfare after the commercial break. Their tandem offense got a much better response though. A highlight came when Lee’s cartwheel offense was interrupted by a Ciampa dropkick. The Project Ciampa near fall that followed was one fans totally bit on. Whenever one team threw their best shot at the other, the opposition responded with something just as good. I loved the finish as Lee beat Thatcher with an inside cradle in 15:25. Something simple ended a match filled with big offense and it opens the door for a potentially better rematch down the line. [***½]

The battery is at 91%!

William Regal and Samoa Joe brought out Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross for a promo. Once again, Kross gets WRECKED on the mic as Johnny flat out says, “You suck.” He also said that Karrion is terrified that Johnny will expose him in the ring. Regal booked the title match for next week. Kross said that people like Johnny just get beat up by people like him, which will happen next week. After Kross made a crack about Johnny wearing his wife’s pants, Johnny said Karrion couldn’t lace his wife’s boots. Again, he’s not wrong. Joe will be the guest referee for the match.

Million Dollar Championship: LA Knight [c] vs. Cameron Grimes

If Grimes loses, he must become Knight’s butler. I didn’t love their TakeOver match so I’m hoping for more here. This one worked more to their strengths as instead of focusing on big spots, Knight was able to work as a more traditional old school heel. He’d talk trash, taunt, and take time between moves. Then, Grimes would bust out a big move to get the crowd going in his comeback attempts. It’s a simple yet effective formula. When Knight realized he was in trouble, he tried cheating including pulling tights and using the title. He ended up hitting a DDT on the gold outside that led to a countout tease but Grimes barely beat the count. Alas, Knight planted Grimes with his finisher to retain after 13:13. I liked that this had an old school feel to it and it was some classic booking, even if it does suck that Grimes lost again. [***¼]

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez were interviewed backstage. Dakota did the talking, dissing Ember and Shotzi and saying that she will be a champion soon. Interestingly, she didn’t specify tag or singles.

The participants in the Breakout Tournament were shown. They include Trey Baxter, Carmelo Hayes, Andre Chase, Josh Briggs, Ikemen Jiro, Joe Gacy, Odyssey Jones, and Duke Hudson.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell [c] vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

I really like The Way as champions and as much as I like Io Shirai, I don’t want a title change. Shoutout to Indi wearing her Razor Ramon gear and doing the Scott Hall walk down the aisle. As expected, things were relatively even early on before Indi actually gained control heading into the break. Returning, we got Candice and Io getting tagged, reigniting their one-sided rivalry. Candice managed to trap her in the Gargano Escape and when Stark tried to intervene, Indi caught her in Dexter Lumis’ The Silencer, which was a really cool scene. They continued to battle until the lights went out and the battery charged all the way up to 100%. The lights came on and it was TEGAN NOX! YES! The distraction for Candice led to her getting sent outside and Zoey planting Indi to win the titles in 12:14. Another good match though that finish is kind of tired and I don’t like another title change. [***]

Tegan got her hands on Candice, who put her on the shelf kayfabe wise, and fired away on her. I’m so happy to have Tegan back. I really hope that she can stay healthy this time.

Toni Storm was interviewed backstage and suggested that she’d win the title from Raquel if given the chance. She’s also annoyed that Sarray wants a match with her as if she’s some random competitor. She declined due to that.

During the break, Dexter Lumis carried Indi to the back.

Hit Row Records came out for a championship celebration that saw Ashante “Thee” Adonis as a host/DJ. B-Fab and Top Dolla both rapped a bit about the group and they’re much better than The Acclaimed at it. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott went last and spit at a surprisingly fast rate. It was really well done but it seemed like the live crowd didn’t quite grasp it. This likely would’ve worked better as a vignette than a live performance, even if I enjoyed it.

NEXT WEEK ~ Gargano/Kross and the start of the Breakout Tournament.

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Their TakeOver match was really good (***½) but overly long at 40 minutes. Here, having less time on TV was actually a good thing. They were able to rein things in and tell a more concise story. Things really picked up after the commercial break, with Kyle getting fired up and laying into Cole with all sorts of strikes and kicks. His double underhook takedown combo has been established to the point where fans pop for it now, showing how well Kyle has been handled as a star on the rise. Cole still got out in front until he called Kyle’s wife stupid. That made him go off but it was well done by Cole who used it to sucker him in. They competed through a second commercial break and Kyle’s damaged knee took more of a beating and got wrenched awkwardly on the ropes. The closing stretch felt epic at times, with Kyle surviving certain defeat with a desperate foot on the rope. In the end, Cole kicked Kyle in the leg a few times and Kyle tried to stop Panama Sunrise with a knee, only for it to buckle again. Panama Sunrise and Last Shot ended this in 24:04. An improvement on the TakeOver match and another great bout from these two. The tiebreaker should be coming up. [****]