Kevin’s NXT Halloween Havoc Review 10.28.20  

They brought back a version of the giant gargoyle and pumpkin entrance. Shotzi Blackheart in a costume sits in an electric chair next to the wheel and howls a lot.

NXT North American Championship Devil’s Playground Match: Damian Priest [c] vs. Johnny Gargano

Priest was played out by a live guitarist. Meanwhile, Johnny cuts into the inflatable pumpkin on the stage and deflates it. Shotzi spins and it looks like this will be a Devil’s Playground match. According to commentary, the stip is just basically Falls Count Anywhere. The two go at it and neither gains a real upper hand. As they head outside, Johnny grabs a kendo stick while Priest brings out what looks like a nightstick of sorts. It’s hard to tell. They swing at each other heading into commercial break. During the break, they brawl outside and up the stage. While there, Johnny gets wrapped up in the deflated pumpkin and Priest stomps on him. Returning, Johnny has an enziguri blocked and takes a massive chokeslam from the apron to the inside for two. They fight to the outside where Priest hits the Broken Arrow onto the announce table. Over by some of the arena decorations now and Johnny opens a casket. He gets scared of the doll that pops out and superkicks it. That opens the door for Priest to start leveling him, sending him to the backstage area where Johnny uses a fire extinguisher. That gets Johnny going on offense heading into a second commercial break. Returning again, they’re over by the wheel now and Priest launches Johnny up there. It’s perched so it could be a drop if they fall. Johnny fights back and flattens a trash can on Priest with several shots. He also yells at the stupid wheel and mocks Priest’s taunt. The champ catches him with a pump kick. However, someone in a Ghostface from Scream costume shows up and hits Priest with a pipe. Johnny nails a wheel-assisted DDT and is confused by Ghostface, who just walks off. They return with a tombstone from the set and Johnny smiles. He hits Priest who is knocked off the set and through another piece of it. Johnny climbs down and covers to win the title back.

Winner: Johnny Gargano in 20:53 [That was good but never really sniffed greatness. Some of it was creative and fun, though, which I appreciated. ***1/4]

Vic Joseph is dressed as Waldo from Where’s Waldo while Barrett is dressed as Bad News Barrett. He gives bad news that Vic lost the costume contest.

We see Pat McAfee walking with Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan as they recap last week’s main event.

Backstage, Cameron Grimes is freaking out about his match tonight. William Regal tells him that he needs to get to a car that will take him to where the Lumis match is happening. Hilariously, when Regal says he needs to go to the parking lot, Grimes says that’s the scariest place around here.

In the ring, McAfee is with the Tag Champs. He put himself over as having the greatest debut in history, saying most fans, even if they’re idiots, agreed. Adam Cole beat him but didn’t congratulate him or anything like that. He just stood over him and posed. McAfee went out and did a bunch of things like his Sirius XM show, College Gameday and more. He didn’t have time for Cole, so he called up Ridge Holland and gave him a Mercedes to do it for him. With Holland out, he decided to go another route. The Undispred Era music hits as Kyle O’Reilly comes out alone. Before he can enter, Pete Dunne’s music shockingly hits and he follows suit with two chairs. He joins Kyle on the apron and hands him a chair. They enter and the three men back out. Then, Dunne cracks Kyle in the back with the chair! He adds a superkick as McAfee, Lorcan, and Burch re-enter. The three wrestlers beat on him as McAfee talks trash. Dunne stomps on Kyle’s arm on a chair before the champs hit a tandem DDT onto one and stand tall.

Backstage, Grimes says he’ll take a loss instead of fighting. He wants Regal to join him but Regal declines. A white van pulls up to get Grimes and he is freaked out that the person sitting shotgun looks creepy. The doors open and out pops Michael Hayes as the “Badstreet USA” plays on the speakers. Grimes says he hates rednecks and enters.

Non-Title Match: Jake Atlas vs. Santos Escobar

Escobar has Dia de los Muertos-themed face paint and gear honoring Rey Mysterio at Halloween Havoc 1997. He started aggressively and pounds on Atlas in the corner. Atlas weathers the storm and gets going, picking up a near fall. He hits the cartwheel DDT but Legado del Fantasma put Escobar’s foot on the bottom rope. As the referee argues with them, Atlas takes them out with a tope con hilo. Mendoza clocks Atlas with a headbutt and Escobar plants him with the Santos Driver(?) to win.

Winner: Santos Escobar in 3:29 [A fun little match that continued to establish the loaded mask gimmick for Legado del Fantasma. **]

A video package airs where Ember Moon talks about how Dakota was a scared girl last time she was around. She has a good kick but it won’t be enough.

Haunted House of Terror: Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis

This is cinematic wrestling. Grimes shouts at Lumis as he walks around and the bad Marilyn Manson theme for the show plays over it. He gets scared by a deer head on the wall and a tricycle riding by on his own. Cameron’s “YOU GOT KIDS?” was great. He finds a referee facing teh wall and he turns to him and has a scary face. Lumis enters and attacks but Grime escapes. He finds a room with a silhouette in the shower and thinks it’s Dexter’s sister so he tries to join her. Pulling back the curtain, he it’s a spooky demon looking girl bent over backward. He keeps running away and being chased by all of the spooky things from the house. Lumis is in teh van when he gets there, so Grimes runs out and into the woods. TO BE CONTINUED…

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Rhea Ripley

The two are ready to come to blows before the bell and start with aggression. They quickly resort simply slugging it out and Raquel gets her down first. As they move outside, Raquel catches Rhea’s apron somersault and powerbomb her into the gate in front of the crowd. Commercial break time. Returning, Raquel remains in control and dangles Rhea in a submission over her back. Rhea escapes but takes a clothesline for two. Rhea fights back is looks more worn than she has ever been. Her lower back is in pain. Rhea wants her inverted cloverleaf but she doesn’t get it fully in because of her back. She sits into a pin but it’s only a near fall. They battle to the top rope and Rhea fights her off but takes a huge belly to belly suplex. That only gets two. Rhea counters the one-arm powerbomb with a smooth headscissors that sends her into the corner. Rhea hits a kick and wins with Riptide.

Winner: Rhea Ripley in 12:52 [A very good powerhouse battle. Raquel looked fantastic and dominated at times, while Rhea had to dig deep to find a way to win. ***1/4]

Cameron Grimes is shown running back to the arena.

Backstage, Drake Maverick is dressed as Hulk Hogan with 2.4 inch pythons. He keeps calling McKenzie Mitchell Mean Gene. Two guys dressed as The Giant and The Yeti show up and recreate Halloween Havoc 1995. Then, Killain Dain enters as The Shockmaster. However, he doesn’t fall over because he doesn’t want to. Drake is irritated that he won’t have fun. He puts on the helmet and trips.

Grimes arrives at the arena and those weird zombies crawl towards him. Lumis shows up as the arena fills with smoke. He plants Grimes with a spinebuster. The zombie girl starts running up and around Lumis’ body before hitting a cross body on Grimes. Lumis then puts him to sleep with his submission. As Lumis leaves, Grimes is left alone with the zombie girl who dance around him in creepy fashion.

Tommaso Ciampa cuts a promo backstage saying that he doesn’t recognize this NXT. The colors are the same and the talent is still high but the attitude and culture is different. People are asking for opportunities and thinking they’re owed things. NXT isn’t about taking turns and he’s not leaving the spotlight. He discusses Velveteen Dream, saying he’s 25 and full of talent but keeps getting in his own way. He hit him with a case twice and is a dead man.

NEXT WEEK ~ Ciampa vs. Dream as well as Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai!

NXT Women’s Championship Tables, Laddres & Scares Match: Io Shirai [c] vs. Candice LeRae

POPPY IS BACK TO PERFORM “SCARY MASK” for Io! Shotzi spins the wheel and it lands on Tables, Ladders, and Scares! Candice attacks but is sent outside and Io hits a tope suicida before getting a ladder. The title is raised as you have to grab it on a ladder to win. Candice stops her and gets a bag but it has prop severed body parts. it freaks her out and Io attacks her with them. They fight to the announce table where Io gets hit with a laptop. She rallies and comes back by driving Candice’s head into the steel steps. Io brings out a bunch of steel chairs as we go to commercial. Returning, Candice has turned the tide and there are two tables set up outside. They go at it inside and set up a ladder. Candice climbs but is stopped. Io wants a moonsault but misses and crashes on chairs. Candice pounces and hits her with a chair twice. Io swings the momentum by suplexing Candice onto an open chair. Instead of climbing, Io charges at a Candice who is talking trash. Her double knees hit the ladder and then it falls on her. They fight to the top but come down before anything can happen. Candice goes for a kick but Io traps her foot in a chair and does a Tanahashi dragon screw. She misses 619 and Candice hits her with a chair. From the apron, Candice hits her swinging neckbreaker through the two tables. Ghostface is back out and Candice is rolled inside. They then pick her up onto their shoulders and climb the ladder. However, Shotzi Blackheart hits the ring to stop this, hitting Ghostface with an electric chair drop. Candice remains on top of the ladder but is out of it, draped over the top. She realizes that she’s there and reaches but Io sets up a ladder next to her that is closer to the belt. Io is knocked off and Candice gets the belt but Io shoves the leader, sending her crashing through another one outside knees-first Io climbs and gets the title.

Winner: Io Shirai in 16:32 [There was a lot to like in there but it did feel rushed at times. Like, they went over the 10PM mark and you could tell that some things had to be sped up and weren’t given time to breathe. Still, very good stuff. ***3/4]