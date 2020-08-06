Kevin’s NXT Review 8.5.20  

NXT Women’s Championship Number One Contender’s Match: Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley

Commentary dates back to how Rhea Ripley didn’t put Dakota Kai on her War Games team, which started Dakota on her current path. Dakota gets overpowered to start and delivers a chop that has little effect. Rhea fires off clotheslines. She also gets two on a stalling vertical suplex. Rhea wears down Dakota with a body scissors. Dakota tries using her speed but then Rhea just stops her with a kick and drops her face first on the apron viciously. A near fall leads into the break. During the break, Dakota finally manages to turn the tide. Returning, Rhea eats a pump kick. She avoids another a few moments later and hits a kick of her own. That gets Rhea going and he gets two on an electric chair drop. Dakota comes back with the Scorpion Kick but eats a flapjack. Dakota finds a dope DDT counter out of the Riptide. Rhea blocks the Kairopractor and puts on the Prism Trap but Dakota rolls through and sends her into the corner. Running boot by Dakota but Rhea knocks her off the top. As the referee checks on Dakota, Mercedes Martinez shows up and boots Rhea. Dakota uses a draped Rhea to hit a modified Go to Kick and win.

Winner: Dakota Kai in 15:47 [That ruled. Great back and forth without falling into the trap of the babyface just selling nonstop. Rhea kicked Dakota’s ass, as she should kayfabe wise, until Dakota found a way to change things. ***3/4]

Martinez gets in the ring and lays out Rhea after Dakota leaves.

Earlier today, Pat McAfee, who is in attendance, talked with Shawn Michaels.

Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne

This stems from Thorn tweeting negative things about Reed’s big win a few weeks ago. He talks smack to start and Reed beats his ass for it but then gets dropkicked outside. Thorne adds a sweet corner running senton and a huge shining wizard for two. Reed gets going with a press slam, senton, and DVD. He goes up and hits the splash to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed in 4:31 [Fine little match to get Reed a win. **]

Earlier today, Breezango arrived and were jumped by Legado del Fantasma. They threw Fandango in the trunk and drove away.

Robert Stone and his ladies are interviewed about what Mercedes did. Stone says Rhea may be done with them but they’re not done with her.

NXT North American Championship Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. Ridge Holland

Ridge, a former Rugby player, is making his NXT debut but he competed in NXT UK before. All three men just wail on each other to start with loud kicks and stiff shots. It goes into break with nobody taking a clear lead. Returning, Ridge and Priest are just trading blows but then Oney hits a somersault off the top onto both of them. He levels them with running uppercuts for near falls. Ridge starts getting in offense and delivers a big release gutwrench powerbomb on Preist but Oney breaks up the pin. Oney uses more uppercuts to take Ridge off his feet. Then, he grabs Priest’s hair and slaps him in the back a bunch before running into a huge Ridge lariat. Priest dumps Ridge and hits his finisher to advance.

Winner: Damian Priest in 10:17 [This was hurt by the commercial break but I liked how hard hitting it was. ***1/4]

According to a tweet, McAfee and Cole have made up.

Cameron Grimes vs. Keith Lee

Lee is in a serious mood and Grimes is out to irritate him. Lee proceeds to kick his ass and show how much of a bad mood he’s in. Grimes regrets his decision and wants away. One whip to the corner sends Grimes over and outside. Grimes finally gets an opening with a moonsault outside before a break. As they return, Grimes nearly steals the match with an inside cradle and a rollup with his feet on the ropes. His Superman punch has no effect but he cuts off a POUNCE with an enziguri. He gets two on the Collision Course slam, which is impressive. He fires off shots but Lee is too strong and hits his own. He wins with the Spirit Bomb.

Winner: Keith Lee in 12:29 [Another match that was hampered by the break. I still liked the way Lee acted as a pissed off babyface and Grimes is a great douche heel. ***]

Post-match, Scarlett’s voice is heard saying things in another language. Then Karrion Kross appears on the screen. With no Regal around, the body count will keep rising until Lee gives him what he wants. He chokes out a dude at the PC. This makes no sense since Lee already agreed to give him a title shot.

William Regal announces that Dexter Lumis sustained an injury to the ankle and is out of the ladder match at TakeOver. Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor weren’t pinned or submitted and have valid complaints. So, Regal announces that the four men who weren’t beaten in their matches (Balor, Gargano, Holland, and someone coming up) will meet in two singles matches. The winners get the last two spots.

El Legado del Fantasma show up from a side entrance dragging out a beaten Fandango. They throw him in as Escobar badmouths Breezango for disrespecting lucha libre culture when they played dress up weeks ago. They also disrespected him. Breeze runs out for the save but the numbers are too much. They leave them laid out and Escobar says this will happen to anyone who puts his name in their mouth, including Isaiah Scott.

An Undisputed Era video package runs

Priest is interviewed outside. He’s asked about qualifying. He says that he’s wanted the North American Title for a while and will win regardless of who’s in. He calls Reed “Mr. Underdog.” Reed is nearby and congratulates him. Priest says TakeOver won’t be another fluke and Reed says he’ll show him what a fluke is. They end up agreeing to face off next week in a one on one match.

Pat McAfee joins commentary as he was invited by Adam Cole.

Indi Hartwell vs. Tegan Nox

Indi brags about beating Shotzi a few weeks ago. She starts well with a backbreaker. She also gets two on a big boot. Tegan fight back and wins with the Shiniest Wizard.

Winner: Tegan Nox in 3:01 [Good mostly squash for Tegan. NR]

NEXT WEEK ~ A qualifying match sees Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. a mystery opponent. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest! Danny Burch vs. Karrion Kross, as he was the guy Kross took out.

NXT Tag Team Championship: Imperium [c] vs. The Undisputed Era

Kyle and Aichner get right into it by trading chops and forearms. While this happens, McAfee talks about how Cole took offense to some of what he said on his show. Fish is in with Aichner and gets caught in a backbreaker for two. Imperium hit some tandem offense that targets Bobby’s arm. Undisputed Era are in clear trouble heading into commercial. Returning, Fish remains isolated. However, Cole stares down McAfee nonstop. Beth Phoenix even “left” the booth because of it. Fish gets free and Kyle gets the hot tag. he hits everything moving. Kyle slaps a knee bar on Barthel but he makes it to the ropes. McAfee keeps saying “short” or “tiny.” Adam Cole comes over to McAfee, mad that he can hear him saying “little” and calling him an “angry elf.” Cole throws water in his face and dares him to do something but has to be held back by Roderick Strong and officials. The distraction allows the champs to knock Kyle off the apron and hit their finisher on Fish to retain.

Winners: Imperium in 10:46 [As a match, this was solid. They’re good teams. However, the focus was a bit too much on Cole and McAfee, which took away from things. ***]

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are out to keep them apart. McAfee goes to leave but comes back to call Cole a tiny man who will always be a bitch. Cole hops over the announce table to get him but is held back. With his top half dangling over the table, McAfee punts the shit out of him and knocks him out. Security takes Pat away.