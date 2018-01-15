Kevin’s PROGRESS Chapter 60: Unboxing Live! 2 – Unbox Harder Review  

PROGRESS Chapter 60: Unboxing Live! 2 – Unbox Harder

December 30th, 2017 | Electric Ballroom in Camden, Greater London

Though my year end rankings for 2017 are complete, there was still one show left to review. PROGRESS Chapter 60. PROGRESS was my favorite company of the year and they ended 2017 with the second Unboxing show. The premise is that nothing about the show is announced ahead of time, so it’s a complete mystery.

Jim Smallman started off with his usual fun back and forth with the audience.

It seemed like the show would open with a Four Corners tag match between Mustache Mountain, the Grizzled Young Vets, Aussie Open and CCK (though it was an inflatable Kid Lykos). But, because it’s Unboxing, it was really an eight man tag. The Tag Champs were given first picks but they didn’t want to participate, so Jim made Bate and Seven the captains. Trent picked Zack Gibson first, while Bate took Chris Brookes. Trent took Kyle Fletcher, Bate took Mark Davis. With only James Drake and the inflatable Kid Lykos left, Trent drafted Lykos.

Team Trent (“Kid Lykos”, Kyle Fletcher, Trent Seven and Zack Gibson) vs. Team Tyler (Chris Brookes, James Drake, Mark Davis and Tyler Bate)

The guys all had fun instantly with the faux Kid Lykos. It eventually settled into a more standard tag match, but still with comedy elements. That included Grizzled Young Vets trying not to hit each other, only to get beat up by everyone and placed on each other for a double elimination. There was a fun moment of “Lykos” being thrown off the balcony to “Please don’t die” chants. A surprise came inside, when Fletcher rolled up Bate to eliminate him. Fletcher didn’t last too much longer, tapping to a Brookes Octopus Stretch. Davis got rid of “Lykos” with a ridiculously over the top piledriver. Fletcher carried “Lykos” to the back. Seven had a fun little exchange with Davis, but sent him packing, leaving it down to him and Brookes. Their back and forth was strong, with Brookes winning via rollup at 22:00. A wacky, fun way to start the show. Don’t take it too seriously. It was a blast, while also giving Brookes a relatively big win with his partner out. [***]

Jack Sexsmith vs. Joe Coffey

Coffey had an obvious size advantage. It’s kind of a trend for Sexsmith matches. As usual, he got tossed around and beaten, while selling and bumping in strong fashion. Coffey’s wheelbarrow big swing was pretty cool. From there, Sexsmith fired up and brought it to his larger opponent. In an interesting moment, he brought out Mr. Cocko, only to discard him. It was a sign that this was a more serious Sexsmith, one who has a PROGRESS Title shot in the near future. Coffey survived some of Jack’s best offense, while Sexsmith refused to stay down either. Surprisingly, Sexsmith forced Coffey to tap to the crossface in 13:22. Good match. It helped further the narrative that Sexsmith is a legitimate threat, who is hard to keep down. [***]

Post-match, Sexsmith cut an emotional promo thanking the fans for their support during a turbulent year.

Candyfloss vs. Chakara vs. Charli Evans vs. Charlie Morgan vs. Millie McKenzie vs. Sierra Loxton

I’m so glad Charlie Morgan got on this Chapter. She impressed me at Revelations of Divine Love earlier this year. As did McKenzie. Candyfloss has quickly gotten very over. Jinny joined commentary for this. Early on, this was your typical multi-person match. People moved in and out for several one on one encounters. That led to some spots involving everyone, which were fun, including Candyfloss needing sugar to gain strength for a dive, as well as stereo planchas from Evans and McKenzie. Speaking of McKenzie, she got to take everyone to Suplex City, complete with the chants. She picked up the win with a swinging neckbreaker at 9:15. Good old fashioned fun. Lots of action, with McKenzie, Candyfloss and Morgan being the most impressive. I’d like them and Evans to stick around. [***¼]

12 Days of Christmas Match: Clint Margera and Drew Parker vs. Jimmy Havoc and Mark Haskins w/ Vicky Haskins

Parker and Margera are totally new to me. This stipulation set up twelve gifts that could all be used as weapons. That led to spots involving all sorts of objects, from beer cans to canes to a staple gun. We even got the always violent paper cut spot from Havoc. Haskins took a powerbomb onto a Christmas tree wrapped in barbed wire and Havoc took a DVD onto a television. However, the referee was tied up and held captive by Vicky. Havoc and Haskins hit the Kiss of Death onto LEGOS. Parker survived a series of DVDs onto Legos and thumbtacks, because this match was quite nuts. They continued with some big, violent spots until Parker fell to an Acid Rainmaker/barbed wire bat shot combo at 17:09. Not everyone’s cup of tea, but another feather in the cap of the Haskins/Havoc team in this environment. I’m enjoying it, as it’s showing off Haskins’ versatility. Some of this felt like overkill, though. [***¼]



Jimmy Havoc said they’d come out on top no matter what kind of match they’re put in. I’m all for them as Tag Champions in 2018.

Flash Morgan Webster vs. Rampage Brown

Rampage is a former PROGRESS and Atlas Champion. It’s his return to Camden. Commentary hammered home the point that Flash continues to come up just short. Like he did against Keith Lee recently, Flash fought hard despite his size disadvantage. It was similar to the Sexsmith/Coffey match in that sense. The fans did an awesome serenade of “12 Days of Rampage.” Rampage just brutalized Flash and dominated. But again, Flash wouldn’t quit. Webster made a comeback, only to get hit with a super bomb. He survived that, but not a piledriver, losing in 13:12. Kind of an extended squash. I get the story they were telling, it just felt too similar to the earlier Sexsmith match. [**¾]

After the match, Flash cut a promo and said he was taking time away from PROGRESS to figure things out, because he’s tired of coming up just short.

PROGRESS World Championship: Travis Banks [c] vs. Will Ospreay

For the first time since losing a Loser Leaves PROGRESS match to Jimmy Havoc in March, Will Ospreay was in PROGRESS. This was treated like a big deal. They went right after each other with big blows from the opening bell. Ospreay was out to regain the title and get back in PROGRESS, while Banks wanted to best a former PROGRESS Champion in an effort to be the best of the best. Their exchanges were great, with hard strikes and impressive athleticism. When Banks applied the Lion Clutch, Ospreay got to his feet, so Banks climbed on his back and kept hold. Will climbed the turnbuckle with him and fell back to break it. For some reason, that sequence was really cool to me. Another standout was Banks no selling a Rainmaker and kicking the shit out of Will, who responded with a stronger Rainmaker. Their final exchanges were great, including Banks’ Oscutter counter, as well as him rolling out of the ring to safety when he was hit with the Oscutter. Will went for an SSP, but Banks caught him in a cutter and then used the Lion Clutch to retain in 20:24. Had I not already completed my Best of 2017 list, this would’ve made it. A fantastic back and forth contest with some stellar exchanges. Other than his match with Mark Andrews, Banks’ title reign has been excellent. [****]

Travis Banks thanked the fans and promised to take on all challengers in 2018. KEEP IT 100. TK Cooper made his return to a hearty pop (though not on the level of he and Dahlia Black’s return earlier in the year). He said he wasn’t cleared to wrestle yet, but that he wanted a shot in 2018. Banks seemed to agree.

WWE United Kingdom Championship: Pete Dunne [c] vs. Jack Gallagher

The pop for Gallagher was huge and it got even louder when it was announced this was a title match. Gallagher won the CWC qualifier they had in 2016, while their NYC match didn’t happen due to injury. Gallagher refused a handshake and slapped Dunne, setting the tone. This was a physical match, with vicious strikes and a brawl through the crowd and to the stage. When they got back to the ring, the trading of big offensive moves continued. Sitout powerbomb, tiger suplex, belly to belly, etc. Gallagher delivered his corner dropkicks, only to have one caught into a powerbomb. There was a great counter that led to Gallagher using the Captain’s Hook, which he borrowed from his partner The Brian Kendrick. Excellent stuff. Dunne bit his fingers to escape, survived a corner dropkick and hit the Bitter End. Gallagher kicked out, so Dunne seemed to go for another Bitter End, but turned it into a Tombstone to retain in an awesome 15:55. Wow. That also would’ve made my year-end list. Such a badass match. The pace never slowed, everything was crisp and it was the right amount of violent. The WWE UK Title has delivered in a big way. This was probably my favorite Gallagher match ever and another feather in Dunne’s Wrestler of the Year cap. [****¼]

