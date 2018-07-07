Kevin’s Random Reviews: NJPW Invasion Attack 2013  

NJPW Invasion Attack 2013

April 7th, 2013 | Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 8,200



In February 2012, Kazuchika Okada shocked everyone when he ended Hiroshi Tanahashi’s 404 day reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Tanahashi won the title back that June and Okada went on to win the G1. Their third match, at Wrestle Kingdom VII, saw Tanahashi beat Okada again. Defeated, Okada went on to win the New Japan Cup and get another shot, which he took on this night. This was the first Invasion Attack event.

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: The Time Splitters [c] vs. Apollo 55

For those who don’t know, the Time Splitters are KUSHIDA and Alex Shelley, while Apollo 55 consist of Prince Devitt and Ryusuke Taguchi. Devitt had pinned Hiroshi Tanahashi a few months back in a tag match. Though he lost their singles outing, he had begun showing a cockier side. He was also the singles Jr. Heavyweight Champion. This got off to the fast start expected form Jr. Tag Title matches. Taguchi got isolated for most of the early stages. Once Devitt got the tag, things evened out and the match got more interesting. The tandem offense by the Time Splitters remains among the best I’ve ever seen. Shelley had things mastered with both KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin. With Devitt and Shelley outside, KUSHIDA kept countering Taguchi’s Dodon, eventually pulling him into a cradle to retain in 10:42. Very good way to start the show. Lots of action and a great pace. They also told the required story among the participants. [***½]



A pissed Prince Devitt slapped Ryusuke Taguchi around and chastised him for losing. The Time Splitters attempted to play peacemakers and it seemed to work. BUT WAIT! Devitt clotheslined Taguchi in the back of the head. Suddenly, the returning King Fale hit the ring in a suit and took out the champions. Devitt and Fale did gun signals with their fingers. They took out Taguchi and Captain New Japan, before unmasking the latter. Devitt put the mask in his trunks as a sign of disrespect. Devitt announced that Fale would now be known as Bad Luck Fale and that he was the real “rock n’ rolla.” He rode off on Fale’s shoulders to complete a great heel turn. In segments like these, I always wonder what the plan was in kayfabe terms. Like, what if Apollo 55 won? Would Devitt still have this planned?

There were two matches here that aren’t available on NJPW World.

Masato Tanaka and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma

I don’t believe I’ve ever seen Yujiro and Masato as a team. Tanaka and Honma got into a chop battle almost instantly, which I loved. Honma took a Singapore cane shot from Tanaka to set him up as the face in peril. Tanaka and Yujiro worked well as a team. Makabe got the hot tag and did his thing. Not much has changed in his game over the years. It broke down to more from Tanaka and Honma, with the former giving him a bit of a beating. Tanaka hit a lariat and brainbuster for two, before cementing the win with the Sliding D at 10:41. The best I could’ve hoped for. They kept it relatively short, hit each other hard and had some good exchanges. [***]

Minoru Suzuki w/ Taichi vs. Toru Yano

This feud has gone on forever, hasn’t it? They began with a brawl on the floor that saw Yano tie Suzuki to the guardrail in an attempt to win via countout. Taichi helped Suzuki get free. From there, Minoru wore down Yano and allowed Taichi to get in cheap shots. Minoru spent the next few minutes twisting and stretching Yano’s arms and legs. Yano made a small comeback with a powerbomb, but fell to a Gotch piledriver in 10:09. Yano going over five minutes is usually rough. This felt like an extended squash with a few Yano spots. Luckily, Minoru wrecking fools is rather entertaining. [**¼]

Hirooki Goto and Yuji Nagata vs. Laughter7

Laughter7 was Katsuyori Shibata and Kazushi Sakuraba. So yea, this is my kind of match. Goto and Shibata went right at each other with stiff strikes. Sakuraba and Nagata worked an exchange with slightly less intensity. Nagata suplexed Shibata, which just led to more heated back and forth between Shibata and Goto. It eventually transitioned to Sakuraba and Nagata again. It all went awry as Nagata hit a Backdrop driver on Sakuraba, who landed awkwardly and broke his arm. It was gross. The referee called for the bell because of it at 11:32. It was going great up until that point. [***½]

The video cut straight from the injury to Shibata slapping both Nagata and Goto. Then, Sakuraba wrapped his elbow and shook hands with Nagata. Tough dudes.

NWA Championship: Rob Conway [c] vs. Satoshi Kojima

NWA Title matches on these NJPW cards always felt out of place. And they usually involved the same people. Kojima held serve in the early stages, but with Conway being the heel, he had to get in the driver’s seat before long. Jax Dane showed up to get in some cheap shots on Kojima. He’s down with the evil NWA. Kojima had a rally cut short by a spear. His near falls barely got a pop, because nobody seemed to care. Kojima’s buddy Hiroyoshi Tenzan eventually got involved, though it didn’t go great. Kojima took out Dane with a lariat, but it left him open to fall to Conway’s Ego Trip at 14:24. Blah. A very average match. It wasn’t bad, it just had little heat and was completely unremarkable. [**]

IWGP Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura [c] vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Quite the opportunity for the young Brit. He earned the shot by eliminating Nakamura in the New Japan Cup. Like Yano/Suzuki, some Suzuki-Gun and CHAOS guys were scattered around ringside. Smith’s power was too much and he overwhelmed the champion with it early and often. He wore down Nakamura with the obligatory heat segment. Davey wasn’t much in WWE, but his size makes him stand out in Japan. Nakamura went into his comeback sequence with knee strikes and his funky array of movements. Davey had answers with power based offense, before applying the Sharpshooter. Side note, but the IC Title looked great here. It would physically turn to shit in a few years. Smith got great near falls on a powerbomb and tiger suplex. The fans surprisingly seemed to buy into them. Nakamura avoided a second powerbomb and went into a flurry capped with Boma Ye to retain in 18:04. Match of the night so far. Some of Davey’s heat segment was dull, but everything else worked. They made the crowd believe in a title change, while putting on great back and forth action. [***¾]

It’s been called the greatest in-ring rivalry of all-time. Here’s what I have their big matches rated at.

New Beginning 2012 [****]

Dominion 2012 [****½]

Wrestle Kingdom VII [****¼]

G1 Climax 23 [****½]

King of Pro Wrestling 2013 [*****]

Wrestle Kingdom 9 [****½]

Wrestle Kingdom 10 [***¼]

G1 Climax 26 [****¼]

IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi [c] vs. Kazuchika Okada

Tanahashi has beaten Okada twice in a row, making Okada’s win over him in their match seem like a fluke. Still, Okada was as confident as ever coming into this. Even when he badly messed up a move at one point, he shrugged it off because his confidence wasn’t waning. Tanahashi didn’t take him seriously, but the fans were mostly behind the challenger. The first big blow came when Okada connected on a DDT on the apron. Tanahashi avoided a Tombstone outside and began attacking the arm. He was relentless with it. It was as if he said, “Without your Rainmaker, you ain’t shit.” The reaction to Okada hitting the elbow, but only getting one arm up for the Rainmaker pose was brilliant. His arm just died. They battled for a while more, and after having one blocked, Okada nailed the Rainmaker. He was too hurt to cover, giving Tanahashi time to recover. Tanahashi survived Red Ink and went back after the arm. He went into his series of moves, seemingly on the verge of victory. Okada survived High Fly Flow and their final exchange saw some tremendous counters. Okada won out with the Rainmaker and won his second IWGP Heavyweight Title at 31:41. Wow. This would be the best match I’ve ever seen them have if it wasn’t for their October match later in the year. The storytelling and psychology were excellent. Tanahashi executed his game plan perfectly, even though he took Okada lightly early. And yet, through will and determination, Okada reached down deep and overcame his rival, evening their score at 2-2. A classic. [****¾]

Minoru Suzuki, who beat Okada at a recent PPV, came out to challenge him for his first defense.

