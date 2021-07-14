Kevin’s Top 500 Matches Of The 2010s (#420 – 411)

420. Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins – WWE WrestleMania 31

Like the rest of WrestleMania 31, nothing about the build to this match interested me. The fans wanted Randy Orton to return and rip Seth Rollins’ head off. Instead, he fake joined the Authority and wasted a few weeks playing terrible mind games. Also like most of the rest of WrestleMania, the match succeeded where the build failed. The video package beforehand spoke volumes about how Orton was once pegged as the future but that time passed and Seth was the now the future. The story of the match followed that idea. Seth had an answer for everything Orton did because he was a step quicker. The one thing Orton made sure to have scouted was the Curb Stomp, countering it twice. Each guy kicked out of the other’s finisher, which I dislike since it’s used so often in wrestling these days and would be my one major gripe with this. After having the Curb Stomp so well scouted, Orton countered one into a massive RKO to win at 13:15. It was honestly my favorite RKO ever, which is certainly saying something.

419. Team Raw Tag Teams vs. Team Smackdown Tag Teams – WWE Survivor Series 2016

Some of the most fun on the early Survivor Series Pay-Per-Views came in the giant tag matches involving all of the tag teams. This match was a nice throwback to those and though the quality of the tag division isn’t what it was in the late ’80s, this was still awesome. Breezango got to do a comedy bit before getting eliminated in the first minute or so. That wasn’t really surprising but then a real shocker came when the Raw Tag Team Champions of over 400 days, New Day, got eliminated instantly after. That left a wide open field for the remainder of the 18:55 match. As the match dwindled down, things got better. American Alpha had an especially great stretch that saw Chad Gable hit a Chaos Theory German suplex on Cesaro and a dive outside. Despite not lasting until the end, AA shined. It eventually came down to the Usos vs. Cesaro and Sheamus. They had a great little finishing stretch that honestly could have gotten a bit more time. Cesaro and Sheamus earned the win for Team Raw when Cesaro used a sharpshooter and Sheamus prevented it from being broken up with a Brogue Kick. Chaotic at times but that finishing stretch was killer.

418. Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – NJPW G1 Climax 24 8/3/14

The rivalry between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shinsuke Nakamura was a highlight of 2014. They met at Wrestle Kingdom 8, headlining the show over the IWGP Intercontinental Title. They closed out Invasion Attack with a rematch that was a huge improvement. Their third and final meeting of the year came during the G1 Climax. The A Block was pretty much on the line in this Osaka main event. Who would win the feud and come a step closer to taking the entire block? They played well off their history, with each guy stealing moves from the other because that’s how well they knew one another. Tanahashi hit High Fly Flow but ate knees on his second attempt. You could tell the end was near. When Nakamura’s string of offense didn’t wrap it up, either, the finish was kind of perfect. Tanahashi used an O’Connor roll to score a surprise win in 17:00. It was the ideal way to conclude a match between two guys who have thrown everything at each other.

417. NXT Women’s Championship: Asuka [c] vs. Ember Moon – NXT TakeOver: Orlando

During WrestleMania weekend in 2016, Asuka dethroned Bayley to become NXT Women’s Champion. 364 days later, her stranglehold on the title was as firm as ever. In stepped undefeated Ember Moon to pose the greatest threat to her reign. Ember wasn’t intimidated, not backing down once during this 12:09 encounter. She was just as confident as the dominant champion. Ember was the only woman able to hang with Asuka in the striking department and we got a fair amount of that here. For a lot of this match, you got the sense that Asuka may have finally met her match. The finish was perfect. Just when Ember might hit her devastating Eclipse finisher, Asuka shoved the referee into the ropes to knock her down. A roundhouse later and Asuka retained, not in superior fashion, but more out of desperation. Thanks to a lack of character development, I came into this not truly caring about Ember. Her performance and finish won me over and made me want to see Ember get revenge. Mission accomplished.

416. NXT Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Era [c] vs. Moustache Mountain – NXT United Kingdom Tournament 6/26/18

I love the Royal Albert Hall. It’s one of the coolest looking venues anywhere for wrestling. To start this show there, we got an NXT Tag Team Title match that began the best trilogy of tag matches in 2018. Moustache Mountain got off to a strong start, but Trent Seven quickly got isolated and the focus of the offense from the champions was on his arm. Kyle O’Reilly deserves a ton of praise for his 2018. Whether it was teaming with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, or Roderick Strong, he was stellar and had chemistry with all three. When Tyler Bate finally got his hot tag, we were treated to a display of what makes this man so special. He’s way better than anyone his age has any right to be. The spot where he had Kyle on his back and dead lift German suplexed Strong at the same time was out of this world. STRONG BOI THINGS. The teams met in a six man tag (also involving Cole and Pete Dunne) a day prior, so teasing the finish from that show was a great idea. Just when it looked like Undisputed would retain, they had a miscue. It opened the door for a Mustache Mountain barrage that led to them winning the titles in 11:36. The pop for the title change was one of the loudest anywhere all year. A true feel good moment. And these teams were just getting started.

415. AJ Styles vs. Christopher Daniels – TNA Destination X 2011

TNA doesn’t get love for a lot of what they do but they did pretty damn well with this one. Everything before the bell felt like a big deal. The video package, the entrances, and the atmosphere was spot-on. AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels had one of TNA’s most iconic rivalries and this was one of their later matches, so it needed to feel big. To add to it, they got 28:37 to really put together a contest that fit them. This wasn’t one of their most athletic or impressive matches but it showed something special. Their maturity and growth over the years shined through. This was a brilliantly worked match between two of the best to ever do it. They told a wonderful story based around their history. Surprisingly, the way AJ won was with one of his oldest moves, the Spiral Tap. Great stuff.

414. NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler [c] vs. Toni Storm – NXT United Kingdom Tournament 6/26/18

Toni Storm earned this shot on the first night of this set of shows. Shayna Baszler had proved to be a dominant champion since winning the title, but well-traveled Toni wasn’t backing down at all. In fact, Shayna even seemed impressed at how confident Toni was. Toni more than held her own on the mat. That forced Shayna to go to her vicious striking game and that’s where Toni began to struggle. She hits hard, but Shayna is on a different level. She destroyed Toni’s leg, which was sold brilliantly. The only point where she used her leg for power was on a German suplex and even then it was more out of adrenaline than anything else. Climbing the turnbuckles and running the ropes. Those simple things were almost impossible for Toni. The fans were way behind her and her European Clutch near fall was incredible. It seemed like the end when she was trapped in the Kirifuda Clutch, only for Toni to reach the ropes to a pop. Shayna knew Toni was trouble and rolled outside to put the submission on out there. She let go and returned inside to retain via countout in 12:07. This was masterful. It told a great story, protected both women, the crowd was great, and both ladies played their roles perfectly. Toni’s selling was among the best you’ll see anywhere. It also left the door open for a rematch.

413. WWE Championship: CM Punk [c] vs. John Cena [c] – WWE SummerSlam 2011

Talk about having a lot to live up to. John Cena vs. CM Punk at Money in the Bank 2011 is an all-time classic. Running it back a month later following a convoluted and rushed storyline was daunting. CM Punk left with the WWE Title, Rey Mysterio won a tournament to crown a new champion, and then he immediately lost it to Cena on the same night. Also on that evening, Punk returned to the company and now WWE had two top champions. To add to it all, Triple H would act as the guest referee for this match. This match had a slow build to it, with the guys feeling each other out and not wanting to make a mistake. It all made sense given the storyline. As it progressed, they moved into the bigger offense. Thankfully, there weren’t a ton of issues from having HHH as the referee. An argument here or there but not much else. That was until the end. Punk scored the win after a GTS but Cena got his foot on the ropes. HHH still counted three, giving Punk a tainted win in 24:17. We try to forget about everything that happened after.

412. Hell in a Cell: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins – WWE Hell in a Cell 2014

This was one of the most heated and interesting feuds of 2014. When Dean Ambrose started this by climbing to the top of the cell, you knew you were in for a treat. The two brawled up top after Dean beat up J&J Security for a bit. It all led to the big spot where they hit each other and both fell from the side of the cage through the announce tables. Fans saw the stretchers come out and booed, thinking the match wouldn’t ever officially begin. Thankfully, Ambrose got up and dragged Rollins into the ring to start this 15:01 affair, though it’s longer if you count the pre-match action. The actual match saw Ambrose beat Rollins from pillar to post. When it looked like he would finally win and get his true revenge, a Bray Wyatt hologram appeared, as did the real guy. He attacked Ambrose, leading to a Rollins win.

411. Falls Count Anywhere: Cage vs. The Mack – Lucha Underground Ultima Lucha 7/6/15

Cage had been booked like a monster in Lucha Underground, which is fitting given his look. The Mack is just a bunch of fun. Fun is actually the word I would use to describe this. Clocking in at just 7:45, it is one of the shortest bouts on the list. It was just such a blast from bell to bell. If you asked me about my ideal Falls Count Anywhere match, I’d want one that never went in the ring, which is what happened here. In the short timeframe, they crammed a good amount of stuff in. There was a big table spot and an especially cool moment where Cage got hit with a cooler. Out spilled beers, so Mack chugged some and hit a Stone Cold Stunner. Commentary sold the near fall like they were shocked because of how well the Stunner worked in the past. The finish to this was the most spectacular moment as Cage curb stomped Mack through a cinder block in an absolutely brutal moment. I didn’t expect too much from this and I came out blown away.