Kevin’s Top 500 Matches Of The 2010s: #500-491

This is my biggest undertaking ever. I am going to be ranking my Top 500 Matches from the 2010s. It was a huge decade for wrestling in terms of the rise of companies outside of WWE, as well as a big one for WWE that saw an influx of incredible talent and some final goodbyes for legends.

There are some caveats to address before getting started. First, I am only including matches from companies that I followed consistently for at least three years. That means some major promotions will be left out including AEW, EVOLVE, NOAH, and Dragon Gate. This list will consist of matches from WWE, NJPW, ROH, TNA, Lucha Underground, and PROGRESS. Matches themselves will be ranked based on a few factors including its pure quality, the historical significance of it, how it effectively did what it had to do, and more. Also, it should be noted that there will be more matches from the back half of the decade. We had more access to streaming services and more wrestling than ever. A lot of these writeups will be from original reviews I did of them, so they might be a bit dated.

There’s obviously plenty of room for interpretation on how you feel about the rankings, so feel free to comment and discuss.

500. NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Finals: Emma vs. Paige – NXT 7/24/13

We kick off the list with a match that certainly gets love for its historical significance. The bout these two would go on to have at NXT ArRival was about even in quality but this one meant just a bit more. Paige was one of NXT’s earliest “golden children.” You could tell that the division was mostly being built around her. Meanwhile, Emma was a comedy character who got way over and surprised many by making the finals of the tournament to crown the first NXT Women’s Champion. Considering the lineage of that title, that makes this an important match. Even more, if was one of the earliest indications that the women could succeed when being given a big spotlight and a lot of time. Paige won a really good back and forth encounter with the Paige Turner in front of a fantastic crowd after 13:12. Her celebration with Triple H is a pretty memorable one.

499. IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Prince Devitt [c] vs. Kota Ibushi – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 8

Before bringing out the “Demon” at WrestleMania 35, this was the biggest stage to ever see Finn Balor, then Prince Devitt, bust out the body paint. The Bullet Club leader looked intimidating as he walked towards the ring in the Tokyo Dome to clash with Kota Ibushi. Devitt was on a tear. He held the title for the entire calendar year of 2013, went undefeated during the Best of the Super Juniors tournament, and competed with the heavyweights in the G1 Climax. Ibushi was the one thing that seemed like it could stop him in the division. Devitt had help from the Bullet Club throughout, so when they were ultimately ejected, fans erupted. With his buddies no longer able to help, Devitt was left at Ibushi’s mercy. Kota hit the Golden Star Bomb and won the title in 16:22. They had better matches in terms of athletics and action but this told a great story and was a huge win for Ibushi.

498. AJ Styles vs. Lance Archer – NJPW G1 Climax 24 8/3/14

It’s pretty widely agreed upon that Lance Archer didn’t really wow fans until his surprisingly fantastic run through the G1 Climax 29 last year. However, he had some impressive moments earlier. That included a stint in what was, in my humble opinion, the greatest G1 Climax ever, the G1 24. This was his standout match there and it came against the IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles. While you expect big things from AJ, this was important for him too. He was champion but still new to NJPW and it wasn’t until this tournament that he started having great matches. This showed he could carry someone. Archer did his bruiser offense and AJ bumped like crazy. When Archer busted out a failed moonsault, it felt like he did so because of how important it was to beat the champ. AJ chopped down the tree by working the leg and eventually made him tap to the Calf Cutter in 12:52. It also helped to establish that submission as a viable finish for AJ.

497. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Charlotte Flair [c] vs. Sasha Banks – WWE Raw 11/28/16

The rivalry between Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair is one of the best in WWE women’s history. To be fair, it went on for too long and by this point, I was kind of over it. I didn’t even love this match when it first happened because I was done with the rivalry. However, looking back, it’s pretty exceptional. Charlotte had just won the title back from Sasha in her hometown of Boston at Hell in a Cell. Sasha got her rematch on this Raw in Charlotte’s hometown. The match started earlier in the show but went to a double countout, leading to the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation being added for a main event spot rematch. This benefitted from a serious level of intensity right off the bat. They were immediately going to war, which was needed. It also didn’t go overboard with the drama the way their Cell match did. They pulled out some great spots, like Sasha breaking the Figure Eight with a kendo stick shot and, of course, the sick Bank Statement on a railing on the stands to end this after a grueling 16:36. This won’t be the last time these two face off on this list.

496. Fenix vs. Pentagon Jr. – Lucha Underground 11/19/14

In 2020, most wrestling fans know the names Fenix and Pentagon Jr. The siblings have been a highlight of AEW shows as the Lucha Brothers. But back in 2014, mainstream audiences had no idea who these masked stars were. They arrived on the third episode of Lucha Underground in a fun match that included Drago. A week later, they met in this singles match that wowed viewers and let everyone know that new stars were going to be on our televisions each week. This was a case of not needing a lot of time to get your point across. This match only goes 7:57, yet Pentagon and Fenix managed to strut their stuff and showcase what they could do together. Here we sit over half a decade later and they’re major stars.

495. AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho – WWE Smackdown 2/11/16

The first official program for AJ Styles after his long-awaited arrival in WWE was against Chris Jericho. Their first meeting on Raw the night after AJ’s debut at the Royal Rumble was solid but unspectacular. They came out of it having a partnership/feud and it led to this surprising match on an episode of Smackdown. While it wasn’t historically significant, this did mark the first standout match that Styles had with WWE. He and Jericho had their best outing together, putting together some stellar counters and smooth submission movies. Many fans were probably surprised that Jericho scored the win after 15:18, handing Styles his first loss in WWE. Their rivalry would go on with bouts at Fastlane and WrestleMania 32 but this was definitely the peak and it shouldn’t be overlooked in terms of how it helped Styles adapt to the WWE ways.

494. Roderick Strong vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – ROH Global Wars 5/16/15

Long before they met in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series 2019, Roderick Strong battled Shinsuke Nakamura in a clash of ROH vs. NJPW. The Toronto crowd was red hot for this. They adhered to the Code of Honor, following it with a start that you’d expect from two guys like this. They jockey for position and feel each other out, trying to gain the upper hand. Nakamura came with the bigger offense first, hitting some knee strikes, before Roddy turned things around and focused on Shinsuke’s back. On this tour alone, Strong had split matches with Hiroshi Tanahashi and KUSHIDA, though coming into it, you kind of knew Nakamura would win. Still, Strong goes into an offensive flurry that includes a sick kick and backbreaker, bringing upon a near fall that I bit on even on my second viewing. He also avoids a Boma Ye by striking with a knee of his own in a pretty great moment. Shinsuke proves to be too much, winning after a Boma Ye after 17:02 of great back and forth action.

493. Best of the Super Juniors Finals: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Will Ospreay – NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 6/7/16

With the loaded talent in the A Block of this tournament, Ryusuke Taguchi coming out as the winner of it blew my mind. Will Ospreay, one of Gedo’s favorite playthings, won out in the B Block and set up this finals. Taguchi is mostly used for comedy at this point but he delivered here. While Taguchi kept the comedy to a minimum, he did get into Will’s head with his trademark ass taunt, only for Ospreay to steal it and do it back to him. Ospreay knows how to sell limb damage (when he wants to), which he did here after Taguchi softened up his foot for an ankle lock. Ospreay would do little things, like only springboard off of his good leg or shake it out. For most of the 22:05 runtime, Taguchi came off as a legitimate wrestler instead of curtain jerking comedy act. There were some great close calls in the end, specifically on ankle lock spots by Taguchi and an imploding 450 by Ospreay, before Ospreay won with the Oscutter to become the first British BOTSJ winner.

492. IWGP Intercontinental Championship: Kenny Omega [c] vs. Michael Elgin – NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku 4/27/16

New Japan’s “Road to…” shows typically serve to hype a bigger upcoming even, like this one did for Wrestling Dontaku. However, with the cancellation of Wrestling Hinokuni due to an earthquake, some of the matches from that event were moved here, giving this show a big feel. Kenny Omega made his first defense of the Intercontinental Championship against Michael Elgin in the main event on this night. First off, I must note the setting. This apparently wasn’t a building NJPW ran often for televised (or streamed I guess) events. It had a darker, intimate feel and something about it just felt different than other shows in New Japan. Usually, I stray from Elgin matches that go over 20 minutes, since his wheel house is about 15 but this goes 23:04 and I dug it. Within the first few minutes, a ladder came into play, which ended up foreshadowing their Dominion match (even if it was originally supposed to be Tanahashi in that one). Throw in the use of a table and this had a hardcore element that is rarely seen in New Japan. I also appreciated how those things weren’t overdone, as the anticipation of the table spot was cool, with the payoff of Elgin powerbombing Omega through it feeling earned. Omega survived that and more before winning with an impressive One Winged Angel. No Bullet Club, no shenanigans. Their best match together and the first time that made me see something in Omega.

491. John Cena vs. The Rock – WWE WrestleMania XXVIII

It was one of the biggest matches in the history of wrestling. The Rock, the biggest star to ever come from the sport, against the top star in the industry at the time, John Cena. The clash had over a year’s worth of built and hupe. They got the big introductions played by Machine Gun Kelly and Flo Rida. The crowd in Miami was electric. It was kind of the definition of having a big fight feel. That’s how the match played out as well. After feeling each other out and trying to outlast the other, Cena and Rock emptied the tanks and began throwing bombs at one another. Sure, it was something of a finisher festival but it worked in this situation. That’s the kind of match that fit these two. In the end, Rock was able to prove he still had it, beating Cena with the Rock Bottom after 30:33. Their rematch the following year didn’t even come close to being as good as this one.