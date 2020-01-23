Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 1.22.20  

We start with our recap of last week.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Grizzled Young Vets vs. The Undisputed Era

Adam Cole tells the commentary table that they aren’t afraid of Imperium being in the building. The opening minutes are event until Drake takes a double snap suplex. Drake takes the heat for a bit but gets a tag to Gibson who combines with him to send the Undisputed Era packing. Commercial time. During the break, O’Reilly gets worked over and eats a huge forearm from Drake. Returning, Fish counters a leaping Codebreaker into a Kneebar on Gibson. Drake pushes the ropes closer to Gibson so he can reach it. Fish survived Helter Skelter and then Gibson kicks out of Chasing the Dragon. Undisputed Era begins rallying and fire of tandem kicks. They set up for the finish but Imperium’s music hits. They are on the weird little platform at the back of the arena. The distraction allows GYV to hit Ticket to Mayhem and advance.

Winners: Grizzled Young Veterans in 13:01 [***]

Time for a video package to hype Toni Storm/Rhea Ripley at Worlds Collide.

We get a Shotzi Blackheart vignette. It’s kind of cheesy but she says she’ll beat Shayna Baszler tonight after eliminating her last week.

Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm

Whenever I saw these girls face off in Japan, it ruled. Toni wants a handshake after an exchange but pulls it back. Io wins the next exchange with an acrobatic dropkick. Io keeps the pressure on, wearing Toni down on the mat. They get in a small strike exchange and when Io struggles, she goes back to the ground. Commercial. Returning, the intensity has picked up. Toni was in trouble but hits a German suplex to change the tide. Toni blocks the Tiger Feint Kick and sends her outside, where she wants a tope suicida. However, Bianca Belair appears and hits her as she dives, resulting in the DQ.

Winner: Toni Storm via DQ in 10:58 [***]

Bianca continues the attack on Toni and even knocks Io off the apron. As Bianca stands tall, out comes Rhea Ripley. Rhea charges in and gets tackled to the floor. Rhea turns the tide as they brawl. Io springboards in with a dropkick. She sends Rhea and Bianca outside before taking them out with an Asai moonsault. Toni Storm then takes her out with a tope suicida. Toni poses with the NXT Women’s Title in the ring.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley speaks with the Undisputed Era, who are furious. Adam Cole tells them they need to put the focus on Keith Lee and his match against Roderick Strong.

An Ilja Dragunov vignette airs. He talks about the strikes he’s going to throw at Finn Balor. He’s invincible and he will not miss.

Finn Balor vs. Joaquin Wilde

Finn is aggressive from the start, talking trash as he works the ribs. John Woo dropkick connects viciously. Balor connects on the Coup de Grace. He shouts, “you come at Finn, you better not miss,” before winning with 1916.

Winner: Finn Balor in 2:06 [NR]

Cathy Kelley gets a word with Shayna Baszler on Shotzi Blackheart. Shayna claims Shotzi ended her career before it began. She’s not going anywhere and Rhea Ripley will eventually fall to Shayna Three-Time.

A #DIY video package runs, hyping their return this Saturday.

Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi Blackheart

Shayna takes her down with ease twice and pats her on the head. Shotzi escapes an armbar and sends Shayna outside like last week. She springboards in over Shayna but is dumped over the top. Inside, Shotzi remains in trouble but rallies with a DDT. Shayna stops her in her tracks with an awkward clothesline. Shotzi lights her up with a series of kicks. Their fight on the apron sees Shotzi hit Sliced Bread on the apron. However, her diving senton fails as Shayna moves into position and catches her in a chokehold. Shotzi fights and nearly breaks free but must tap.

Winner: Shayna Baszler in 6:21 [**3/4]

A video package showcases Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox’s friendship. Tegan talks about how they were going to appear on their first TakeOver together. Dakota blames Tegan for not having her back when nobody picked her for War Games. Dakota says she wasn’t in the battle royal last week because she doesn’t play by Tegan’s rules. She says Tegan deserved every second of it. Tegan promises to end Dakota, while Dakota says she’s due for another injury. They meet next week!

Time for a Moustache Mountain vignette.

Cathy Kelley gets a word with Angel Garza about his upcoming four way on Saturday. He isn’t worried about the match because he’s confident in his abilities.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: The Broserweights vs. Imperium

Barthel and Dunne work the mat for a bit to start before Aichner gets a tag and an arm drag. Riddle and Aichner go at it for a bit before dual tags happen. Dunne comes in hot with a German suplex and stomps on Barthel’s hands. He lands on his feet on an Aichner German and gets two on a crucifix bomb. Dunne gets sent into the steel steps and takes a beating outside heading into a break. Returning, Dunne drops Barthel but he makes the tag. Imperium cuts off Dunne’s tag and he can’t do his corner backflip due to a bad knee. Dunne finally uses an enziguri to make the tag. He and Riddle snap off some tandem offense for a near fall. Riddle is sent into Dunne and then to the corner for a tandem dropkick sandwich. Dunne ends up as the legal man as Imperium works him over. He makes the tag and hits a tandem spear with Riddle. Dunne adds another outside. Jackhammer by Riddle inside gets two. Big series of close calls, including Aichner with a brainbuster. Riddle rallies with a powerbomb and pump knee. Bro to Sleep/enziguri combo ends it.

Winners: The Broserweights: in 14:42 [***1/2]

Grizzled Young Vets come out to call the Broserweights a bunch of jokes. Gibson calls Dunne selfish, saying he’s the roadblock they’ve run into during their careers. That changes next week. Riddle takes the mic and only listened to Gibson saying something about manipulating a joint. Dunne reiterates that they always lose to him. It happens again next week.

NXT North American Championship: Roderick Strong [c] vs. Keith Lee

Almost immediately, Lee tosses Strong across the ring. The champion takes a powder heading into commercial. Returning, Lee runs him over with a cross body. Commentary notes that Strong has worked the injury ankle of Lee so far. That continues with it being stomped on and slammed into the ring steps. Strong keeps the pressure on the leg with offense heading into another break. Returning, Lee struggles to bust out a powerslam. He can barely stand. Lee’s comebak is cut short by some cheap Undisputed Era shots, though Strong only gets a near fall with it. They fight to the top where Lee sends Strong back. Strong gets up again and hits an avalanche Olympic Slam. Lee sits up on a pin attempt, lifting Strong wit h him. He hits a huge Pounce that sends Strong over and out onto the Era. Lee misses a big moonsault inside and gets trapped in the ankle lock. Lee survives and also survives a Sick Kick. He catches a charging Strong with the Big Bang Catastrophe to win the title.

Winner: Keith Lee in 20:27 [***1/2]

Keith Lee celebrates on the stage as the Undisputed Era are stressed in the ring. Imperium shows up at ringside behind UE. They enter the ring and the eight men brawl. Adam Cole hits kicks on WALTER but is flipped over with a loud chop. The brawl closes the show.