Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 12.4.19  

We open to a video package with highlights from last week.

Mauro Ranallo introduces the show but is cut off by Killian Dain in the ring. He says Damian Priest isn’t man enough to face him and he’s not leaving the ring until someone does. It is answered by Pete Dunne.

Killian Dain vs. Pete Dunne

Dunne attacks as soon as he hits the ring. Forearms galore. Dain takes a powder outside but once back in, Dunne starts targeting the hand. Dunne remains a step ahead of him but is struggling with a wrapped up knee. Dain hits a running cross body to stall his momentum. The next few minutes are Dain wearing him down. The corner backflip opens the door for Dunne and he adds a dropkick off the middle rope to the knee. He adds a German suplex for two. Outside, Dunne misses a moonsault and lands awkwardly on his knee. Dain takes him out with a terrifying tope suicida heading into commercial. During the break, Dain is in control until Dunne connects on a superplex. Dunne stomps on the digits and kicks Dain in the head for two. Dunne succeeds on his next moonsault attempt outside. Dain retaliates with a backdrop onto the apron, a running senton, and a cannonball into the steel steps. Inside, Dunne catches the Vader Bomb into a triangle choke. Dain powers out with a powerbomb. Dunne fights him to the top and applies a sleeper but Dain falls back on top of him and gets the win.

Winner: Killian Dain in 14:46 [***1/4]

Cathy Kelley interviews Dakota Kai about tonight’s match with Rhea Ripley. Dakota says Tegan Nox isn’t worth her time anymore. She gave Rhea what she wanted all along, which was a more vicious and dangerous Dakota. She will take out Rhea the way she took out that hoodrat, Mia Yim.

The Undisputed Era makes their way to the ring, minus the injured Bobby Fish. Cole brags about the group’s successful November. He blames NXT for injuring Fish and is upset that Keith Lee Pounced him into the crowd. As NXT’s ironman, they deserve better. He is not a ragdoll. To top it all off, Finn Balor kicked him in the face. He wants answers from Finn. Instead, Keith Lee shows up. He goes right into the ring. Kyle O’Reilly says that all Lee has are moments and not victories/rewards. He’s a loser. Lee responds by saying he’s a game changer and he may not have a title to show for it, but he turned Cole into a viral gif. Lee also beat the Undisputed Era at War Games and is trying to decide which title to take from them first. Cole threatens him so Lee levels him. Lee overpowers Kyle and Roddy, throwing one into the other. Cole escapes and his buddies flee. Tommaso Ciampa runs out behind Cole and hits him. He sends him in for a Spirit Bomb but Kyle and Roddy rescue their partner and they head out through the crowd. Ciampa picks up the NXT Title which was left in the ring.

Backstage, Xia Li says that Shayna Baszler tried to bully her last week but she is going to show tonight that she can hang with her.

A video package runs about KUSHIDA breaking his wrist against WALTER. We see him spending his two months away hanging out with his daughter. He fights for his family and now he’s back. TONIGHT!

Shayna Baszler vs. Xia Li

Xia uses her quickness and striking ability to frustrate Shayna and get a near fall. Shayna eats a tornado kick and goes to the apron for a breather. Shayna slams her arm on the middle rope and stomps on it inside. Xia valiantly fights back and nails a powerbomb. Her next big tornado kick misses and she ends up trapped in the Kirifuda Clutch. She has to submit.

Winner: Shayna Baszler in 4:05 [**1/2]

Earlier today, Kassius Ohno was outside of Full Sail. He calls himself the wrestling genius. He has been hanging out at NXT UK and with Worlds Collide coming up, he’s here to see if anyone in NXT wants to preview that night.

Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff vs. The Forgotten Sons

Alanis and Ruff are from EVOLVE. Ruff starts hot but eats a huge lariat from Blake. The EVOLVE guys get next to nothing in and fall to whatever the name of the Sons’ finisher is. I honestly don’t know.

Winners: The Forgotten Sons in 1:19 [NR]

Post-match, Jaxson Ryker chokeslams the hell out of Ruff onto the ring apron.

Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley

Dakota’s new entrance comes with a black and white video of her attack on Tegan Nox, complete with Tegan’s screams over her theme. Before the bell, Rhea has a microphone. She calls Dakota clever for what she did at War Games. That was a good setup. And she’s setting her up here as revenge. Mia Yim’s music hits as she comes out and hits the ring. Mia takes down Dakota and wails on her with legs and rights. Dakota goes right after her, giving it right back. Mia tosses her around the ring and hits a corner big boot. Rhea sends Dakota back inside but she sweeps Mia and fights back. Dakota misses a pump kick, gets slammed and Mia fires off kicks to the head. Kai backs her into the apron and hits a big boot of her own. Mia slams her into the guardrail a few times. Their fight heads to the back. With Rhea still at ringside, Shayna Baszler’s music hits and she comes out with Jessamyn and Marina. Shayna sends them in and they get beat up before Rhea and Shayna go at it. Shayna is booted down but comes back with the Kirifuda Clutch. Rhea fights off both cronies and gets free but is put back in it. Rhea again gets to her feet and sends Shayna away. She kicks Duke and Shafir away but is back in the hold. As she tries using the ropes to get free, Duke and Shafir hold her arms down and she fades in the choke. Shayna shouts that she wants a title match just as much as Rhea does and will give it to her on December 18.

In the back, Cathy Kelley speaks with Ciampa and Lee. They’ll face the Undisputed Era in a six man tag main event. Their partner? Dominik Dijakovic.

A Finn Balor vignette runs. He says that everyone in NXT is playing checkers but he’s playing chess. His future is his past, which is the NXT Title. Adam Cole, checkmate.

A vignette airs to hype Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

Kassius Ohno vs. Matt Riddle

They spend the opening minutes jockeying for position and Ohno works the arm a bit. Riddle fights back with strikes that cause Ohno to head outside. Riddle greets him with a PK off the apron as we go to commercial break. Returning, Riddle lights him up with kicks as he looks to improve to 4-0 against Ohno in NXT. Ohno stops him with one massive boot. That puts him firmly in control for a bit. Riddle rolls out of a straightjacket hold and hits the Broton. Ohno catches his toes and wrenches but Riddle still fires off a flurry of offense. That includes an impressive powerbomb, flash knee, and the Floating Bro but it’s not enough. It’s Ohno’s turn for some offense and near falls. Riddle blocks a cradle piledriver, nails a ripcord knee, and wins with Bro Derek.

Winner: Matt Riddle in 12:32 [***]

IN TWO WEEKS ~ Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Title.

We’re supposed to get KUSHIDA vs. Raul Mendoza in KUSHIDA’s return match. Cameron Grimes attacks Mendoza during his entrance with the double stomp and takes his place.

Cameron Grimes vs. KUSHIDA

KUSHIDA wins the first quick exchange with a handspring kick and a somersault plancha to the outside. Inside, KUSHIDA’s speed is too much. It takes three tries but he finally applies the Octopus Stretch. Grimes turns the tide by catching a handspringing KUSHIDA with a German suplex. He focuses on the hand going forward. Grimes avoids the fastball punch, hits a superman punch but then gets pulled into a rollup that ends it.

Winner: KUSHIDA in 4:15 [**1/2]

A video package airs surrounding the Cruiserweight Title. Angel Garza says Lio Rush’s time is up and he only retained because his foot wasn’t seen under the ropes. Lio says this is personal. Their rematch is next week!

NEXT WEEK ~ Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim

Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Undisputed Era

We start with Lee against Strong but Ciampa is quickly tagged in. More tags lead to Kyle and Dijakovic getting the first real exchange. The big man hits a huge suplex and adds a backbreaker before throwing in a middle rope splash. Kyle continues to get battered heading into break. During this time, Dijakovic gets isolated as the UE use the numbers game to their advantage. Though Kyle kicks Lee off the apron the hot tag is still made to Ciampa. he comes in firing and sends UE packing. Snap belly to belly on Kyle and a DDT for Cole. Kyle fights back with slaps but Ciampa just drops a knee on him. Project Ciampa follows for two. UE retaliate with a High Low and things even out. Lee and Cole get tags. Lee runs over Cole, hits Kyle and clotheslines Cole inside out. The fight goes outside where Dijakovic takes out everyone with a dive. Kyle goes up for one of his own but Dijakovic stops him. He goes up with him for a superplex to the outside but Cole cuts it off. iampa gets involved and eats an enziguri. Finn Balor sneaks in and dropkicks Cole into the referee and that knocks everyone off the top. Balor adds 1916 on Ciampa. he sets up another dropkick but Keith Lee appears behind him. Finn fights him off but takes a Spirit Bomb. Cole superkicks Lee but Lee avoids the Last Shot and hits the Jackhammer for three.

Winners: Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa in 11:47 [***]

After the match, William Regal comes out. He announces that on December 18, Cole will defend the NXT Title. To determine his challenger, next week we’ll get Finn Balo vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Keith Lee.