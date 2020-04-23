Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 4.22.20  

The show opens with officials cleaning up a locker room. They said it’s Finn Balor’s and that something has happened to him. He’s out of the planned main event with Velveteen Dream.

Dream opens the show on the turnbuckle mocking Balor’s entrance. Before he can officially address Balor, Adam Cole interrupts. He calls the planned main event a de factor number one contender’s match and now Dream wants to guarantee himself a shot with Finn out of the picture. They triggers an attack from the rest of the Undisputed Era from behind. Well, there’s no Kyle O’Reilly. Keith Lee makes the save and cleans house.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox

Tegan starts with Raquel and quickly runs into trouble because of her size. She goes for the knee and tags Shotzi who fires off kicks. Raquel blocks a rana and Dakota tags herself in. She takes a Slingblade and cannonball. Tegan adds one, Dakota takes a powder and Raquel is dumped out too. Shotzi takes them out with a plancha heading into break. Returning, Shotzi is playing the face in peril as the heels isolate her. Tegan gets the hot tag after Dakota misses a corner boot. She fires off offense on Raquel and has her down her knees. She gets taken down and tags Shotzi. Dakota and Tegan fight and Tegan takes a boot on the apron. Raquel plants Shotzi with a huge one-armed powerbomb to end it.

Winners: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in 7:42 [**1/2]

TONIGHT ~ Dream and Lee vs. Strong and Cole!

They highlight the sad video of Drake Maverick discussing how he was released and that these coming matches could be the last ones of his career. He will give everything in these matches and wants to go out as the Cruiserweight Champion.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas

My apologies but my internet went out during this match, so I missed most of it. I did see that Jake Atlas won and Maverick was pretty upset about it.

Things get working for me as the next match is going on.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: Kushida vs. Tony Nese

Nese throws Kushida through a barricade outside before getting a near fall inside. He does so again heading into break. Returning, Kushida fires up. He delivers strikes, kicks, and the handspring back elbow. Nese tries a pumphandle slam but Kushida counters it into the Sakuraba Lock. Nese uses his power to counter that into a northern lights suplex for two. He also gets two on a sweet 450 splash. Kushida rallies with Shotei but eats a palm strike on his way to the top. Kushida counters him up top into the Sakuraba Lock and flips over into it off the top to win.

Winner: Kushida in 11:00ish [***]

Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher are interviewed backstage. Riddle loves T Time but misses Stallion Pete. Thatcher says he likes to make people tap while Riddle likes it when people are knocked out. Riddle says Tim’s green eyes remind him of Pete and Tim says his eyes are brown. Matt says they’ll show the world next week how beautiful Tim is.

A Killer Kross vignette airs, complete with Scarlett Bordeaux speaking and clips of Ciampa getting attacked last week. Doomsday is upon us.

We are taken to a video of Johnny Gargano talking from home. He says that his fairytale ending came true when he married Candice LeRae. However, he got another fairytale ending when he became the first triple crown winner. Nobody believed he’d be the heart and soul of NXT or that he was better than Ciampa but he did. Candice LeRae joins him and also believed. Johnny says that the real fairytale was believing that being nice was the road to success. His kindness was taken advantage of. Ciampa was a dirtbag and got everything handed to him. He’s sick of waving the NXT on top of a mountain of appreciation. Candice says she’s also unappreciated. She’s the big sister of the locker room and put those women ahead of herself. She will no longer eat second. They have food and Johnny tells her to literally eat first. They can only trust each other. Their plan is to reign together as the Women’s and NXT Champion. The first married couple to do so. The good guys win and get what they deserve.

A video package airs of Io Shirai discussing why she has been waiting so long to face Charlotte Flair. She will destroy the castle where the queen lives and she bows down to no one.

A stressed Drake Maverick is interviewed. He’s in tears. He says Jake Atlas is great. Everyone is fighting their opponent but he’s fighting his opponent and himself. Maybe people were right about him.

Jessi Kamea vs. Mia Yim

Kamea impresses Mia with her quickness and strength early. Yim gets two after a boot and Kamea comes back with a near fall of her own. Miacuts off her momentum with a series of kicks. She talks some playful smack as well. STO connects and Protect Ya Neck wraps this up.

Winner: Mia Yim in 3:12 [NR]

As Mia goes to leave, Charlotte Flair arrives. Charlotte calls is the Divas division and reminds Mia that she wants a match with her. Mia says it would be an honor to face her. Charlotte thanks her for helping to make her a star 5 years ago. She calls Mia a “good hand” and hopes to return the favor this week. Backhanded compliments baby.

With Chelsea Green in a bikini photoshoot, Robert Stone cuts a promo by poolside. He puts over Green as a megastar and calls her the face of the division. No woman in the division, even Rhea Ripley, has her combination of beauty, brains, and skills.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Jack Gallagher

For those unaware, El Hjio Del Fantasma is Lucha Underground’s King Cuerno. Gallagher brings an aggressive style but eats a sweet dropkick. Hijo also gets in some stiff forearms but Gallagher throws him int the barricade. Hijo grabs the arms and pulls him over the top in a crucifix style move. He rolls into a plancha before a commercial. Returning, Gallagher boots Hijo and works the arm inside. Hijo fights back and busts out the old Arrow from the Depths of Hell tope suicida he used in LU. Inside, Gallagher gets a near fall on a vicious headbutt. His frustration is growing. Hijo scores with a Samoan Driver to win.

Winner: El Hijo Del Fantasma in 11:39 [***]

NEXT WEEK ~ Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim in non-title action. Damian Priest vs. Keith Lee for the North American Title!

During the break, El Hijo Del Fantasma was nearly abducted by those masked dudes in suits. He fought them off and they scattered.

Adam Cole and Roderick Strong vs. Keith Lee and Velveteen Dream

The Undisputed Era jumps the faces until Bobby Fish is ejected. While Dream and the official get rid of him, Priest attacks Lee and hits him in the throat with his nightstick. He gets checked on during the break. Returning, Dream is in a handicap match. While Dream gets worked over, Dexter Lumis randomly appears on the apron in Dream’s corner. Cole tags in and Lumis also gets one. The referee lets it go as he takes down Undisputed Era. His hot run leads to Dream tagging in and pinning Cole with the Purple Rainmaker.

Winners: Dexter Lumis and Velveteen Dream in 9:42 [**]