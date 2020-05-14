Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 5.13.20  

We start with the usual video package recapping last week.

NXT Tag Team Championship: Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher [c] vs. Imperium

Thatcher goes to the mat with Barthel and they reach something of a stalemate there. Tag to Aichner for an arm drag. Riddle gets pulled from the apron and beats on Barthel. That distracts him enough to prevent Thatcher from tagging out, though he does so seconds later. Riddle takes a backbreaker heading into commercial. Returning, Riddle is isolated and takes a tandem dropkick move for a near fall. Riddle misses a PK and has the tag cut off a few times. Riddle monkey flips Barthel over but he crashes into Thatcher and knocks him off the apron. Thatcher gets up pissed and walks away from Riddle. He shouts at him and leaves Riddle all alone, saying he had enough of him. Riddle fights off Imperium’s finisher but takes a spinebuster, PK, and then the European Bomb. New champions.

Winners: Imperium in 11:09 [**3/4]

Backstage, Thatcher says he wants to be a tag champion but not with Riddle and his game shows and flip flops. Riddle shows up to confront them and they brawl until they’re separated.

Indi Hartwell vs. Tegan Nox

Surprising confidence from Indi and a flash pin to start. She stomps her out in the corner and gets two on a sidewalk slam. She springboards into a Chokeslam. Tegan fires off shots, leaps over her and hits a running uppercut. Corner Cannonboar hits. Tegan adds a diving cross body and wins with the Shiniest Wizard.

Winner: Tegan Nox in 3:17 [*1/2]

A clip airs from the issues between Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair last week.

Rhea spoke earlier this week and says she is sickened by Charlotte walking around with her title. Io couldn’t get the job done and she’s going to be the one to bring the title home. Even if she has to beat that concept into Io Shirai on the way there.

In the back, William Regal gives Riddle a match with Thatcher tonight via tablet. Thatcher sneaks up and attacks him. He also hits him with a monitor.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: Jake Atlas [1-1] vs. Tony Nese [0-2]

Nese can’t win but he can play spoiler. Quick pace stuff to start and Atlas wins out. He stops to pose and Nese gets in a cheap shot before whipping his neck on the top rope. Nese wears him down inside for a bit. Atlas fights back with a German suplex and superkick for two. Atlas hits a leaping necbreaker for another near fall. He fights Nese on top and knocks him back before hitting the cartwheel DDT to win.

Winner: Jake Atlas in 5:02 [**1/2]

Adam Cole talks with Kyle O’Reilly via webcam. They act like Kyle has been filming a movie. Bobby Fish joins in and they’re excited. They call themselves the OG Three. Roddy joins in and they get more excited. Cole brags about embarrassing Dream. Dexter Lumis is brought up and Kyle calls him Dexter Lunis. They all throw out a name at the same time for who should take care of Lumis. Everyone agrees it should be Roddy.

A Karrion Kross/Scarlett vignette runs set to the old “THE END IS HERE” song from Armageddon in like, 2000. They’re not here to shock a system or be a savior. They’re the entertainment. Tommaso Ciampa was first but he’s certainly not the last.

Finn Balor and Cameron Grimes prepare backstage.

A video package runs for Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Dakota says she cared too much about what other people thought. She had to get mentally tougher. She had to stop her own rehab just so they could film Tegan Nox’s and she could be in the clip. She only returned to be in the shadows of Tegan. War Games happened and that felt good. TakeOveR: Portland was her night, not Tegan’s. Raquel helped make sure o that. She’s the only woman Dakota can trust. They’re going to hurt a lot of people.

Isaiah Scott is interviewed. If he loses, he’s out of the tournament. He says that his confidence is high and he feels untouchable right now. He will beat Jack Gallagher and protect this house.

DX joins us from the PC. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg discuss the 25th anniversary of In Your House. On June 7th, NXT will deliver TakeOver: In Your House.

Cameron Grimes vs. Finn Balor

Finn avoids the Cave-In and beats on him in the corner. Grimes weathers the storm and comes back with some ugly shots of his own. Grimes with a huge slingshot slam for two. That takes us to break. Returning, Grimes remains in control as he wears down Balor. Grimes stops his comeback and sends him into the corner. He talks trash as he makes good on his promise to slap Balor. That opens the door for Finn to double stomp him. Balor beats him down to the outside. Damien Priest strolls out and Balor levels him. Finn sends Grimes in and Priest hits Finn in the leg with the nightstick. Once inside, Grimes beats Finn with the Cave In.

Winner: Cameron Grimes in 9:49 [***]

Post-match, Priest hits Finn with the Reckoning on a chair. Priest reveals he attacked Finn a few weeks ago.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: Isaiah Scott vs. Jack Gallagher

During Swerve’s entrance, Tony Nese runs out and attacks him, sending him into the steel steps. Swerve still wants to compete and takes a corner dropkick but Scott gets his foot on the bottom rope. Gallagher gets in some offense before Scott hits the House Call for two. He’s holding his ribs. That proves to be too much of a problem and he falls to a roaring eblow from Gallagher.

Winner: Jack Gallagher in 3:35 [*3/4]

Aliyah vs. Kayden Carter

Aliyah is looking to impress Robert Stone. She starts aggressively and gets Carter trapped hanging in the corner where she reels off boots to the back. She also screams a lot as she attacks. Stone appears in the aisle for a closer look. Aliyah responds from a rollup near fall with a sweet dropkick. She goes up, sees Stone, and wants to go all the way up. It costs her as Carter knocks her down, rolls her into a wheelbarrow move and hits a superkick. She then traps her into a deathlock submission for the win.

Winner: Kayden Carter in 2:50 [*1/4]

We now go to a dinner with the Garganos. Johnny puts over Candice for beating a ninja and says he beat a 7’8″ Dijakovic. They watch clips of him beating Dijakovic. Johnny calls himself a stud and says that if he took Keith Lee to the limit, that doesn’t say much about Keith. Things get black and white and slow motion as Johnny says that mentioning their names will get you hurt. Candice is annoying that Mia Yim gets a match with Charlotte Flair while she faced Kacy Catanzaro. Johnny calls her a ninja and a warrior, which Candice denies, though Kacy is American so that part is right. Black and white again as Candice calls Kazy an example. Johnny focuses on Keith Lee again, saying the “glory” stuff is just a fancy catchphrase and the people will bleed him dry before moving onto the next flavor of the month. They seem to suggest a match against Lee and Mia.

NEXT WEEK ~ Kushida vs. Drake Maverick and Akira Tozawa vs. El Hijo del Fantasma! Also, Io Shirai takes on Rhea Ripley!

Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher

Riddle is intense and they immediately hit the mat with some grappling. They go to a stalemate. As they get up, they throw strikes and kicks before grappling again. The first real shot come from a Riddle kick that sends him outside heading into break. Returning, Thatcher wrenches at Riddle’s leg. Riddle fights out and hits a pump knee but Thatcher stomps on his bare feet for the upper hand. Thatcher fights out of an armbar and wants his own but Matt blocks. He powerbomb out and then breaks free of an ankle lock. Thatcher eats the Bro to Sleep. He avoids the Floating Bro and applies a Fujiwara Armbar. Riddle gets out of that and hits another powerbomb. He goes to say that Thatcher is not his bro and gets his hand pulled into another submission that becomes a knee bar. Riddle manages to roll around and turns it into a pin where hs gets the three.

Winner: Timothy Thatcher in 12:25 [***]

Thatcher levels him from behind. He traps him in the armbar and refuses to let go to close the show.