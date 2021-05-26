Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 5.25.21  

WWE NXT

May 25th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida

I will readily admit at the start that I am pressed for time today, so this might not be the most in-depth review.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

Though not listed as such, this is a de facto number one contender’s match. These two teams are no strangers to each other, so having a good match isn’t difficult. In fact, I’ve really enjoyed their meetings so far. They did a lot of what works for them, which is Raquel as the powerhouse, Kai being the more technical member of the team, and the faces having a ton of energy. They really just throw themselves into everything. A hot tag went to Blackheart who lit up Kai. Moon hit Raquel with a modified Eclipse that might be a way to set her up as a future challenger. A sliding cutter/Dominator combo on Kai got the win for Moon and Blackheart in 10:26. That was a good opening contest but probably my least favorite of their matches so far. [***]

Raquel attacked after the match and powerbombed Blackheart into the plexiglass and ring post multiple times as Kai forced Moon to watch. Shen then press slammed Blackheart onto the guardrail. If that’s a way to write off Blackheart for a bit, having them win was odd.

Angry Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher cut a promo backstage about being ready to face the Grizzled Young Veterans.

Bobby Fish vs. Pete Dunne

Bobby Fish is going to fill a very good role in NXT with no Undisputed Era. He won’t get pushed like his buddies but he can be the ultimate veteran guy who helps new talents. Dunne doesn’t need that but this is a great match on paper since both ae awesome wrestlers and there’s a built-in story regarding Fish’s injury. The main crux of this match was pretty straightforward. Fish had to fight from beneath and use his veteran smarts, while Dunne was his vicious self. He’d do something technical and then just stomp on Fish’s hand or something, showing how brutal he can be. I loved Fish mocking Dunne’s shrug taunt, only for it to cost him as Dunne got going and won with Bitter End soon after in 12:12. A heck of a match that featured two quality performers. [***¼]

Post-match, Oney Lorcan attacked Bobby Fish.

Mercedes Martinez was shown preparing for a match and Boa lurked behind her.

Hit Row Records cut a promo and said they were watching the champions of the brand.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Zayda Ramier

There’s honestly not much to discuss here. The whole idea was clearly to get Martinez back on the winning track after losing to Raquel Gonzalez. Ramier got in a bit more offense than you’d might expect but this was never in doubt. Martinez won with the Air Raid Crash in 3:22. [**]

Post-match, we got some goofy red smoke and blue lights before Tian Sha’s symbol appeared on Martinez’s hand. Wrestling is weird.

Ted DiBiase was talking to Toni Storm backstage and I want more of this friendship. Robert Stone came up to him but DiBiase threw money at him and laughed.

It was time for the Million Dollar Faceoff between Cameron Grimes and Ted DiBiase. Grimes said that he was sad because he looked up to Ted. DiBiase responded by saying that he saw a lot of himself in Grimes but that money has made him lose focus. LA Knight interrupted to say that he is perfect for this situation even if he’s not a millionaire. He feels that he’s the final piece of a puzzle for both himself and DiBiase. He could take the million dollar legacy to new heights. Grimes got mad at Knight for interrupting and got hit for it. DiBiase laughed and left with Knight, saying Grimes will never get it. A babyface Grimes? Interesting.

Backstage, Indi Hartwell was looking for Dexter Lumis. She ran into Ever-Rise instead and Drake Maverick showed up to calm things down. He pointed to a room where he saw Dexter. Indi entered and it was dark but when the lights came on, there were sad drawings including one of Dexter with a knife in his heart.

Cora Jade vs. Franky Monet

Like the previous match, you know what this was. It’s all about Monet getting showcased in her debut. She won with Road to Valhalla in 3:08. That finisher is the Glam Slam, which was notable with Beth Phoenix on commentary. [NR]

The Grizzled Young Veterans cut a promo in the back saying they’ll be watching MSK defend the titles next week because that’s their focus. They’re done with Ciampa and Thatcher.

Bronson Reed came out in a suit to celebrate his title win. After adoration from fans and some nice words, he was interrupted by Legado del Fantasma. Santos Escobar said wrestling is in his blood and he wants all of the gold. As North American Champion, he can represent the US and Mexico but he insisted that Canada didn’t count. They surrounded the ring but out cam MSK to even the odds and prevent things from going down other than a few superkicks and a body block.

William Regal announced that next week, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano will determine who gets the NXT Title shot at TakeOver.

NXT Championship: Karrion Kross [c] vs. Finn Bálor

I haven’t been shy about my dislike of Karrion Kross but I did enjoy their TakeOver match. This was more of the same, except that things started slower. That’s a fine idea in theory but with the hype given for this, I wanted more energy out of the early stages. Some of it felt like killing time but a few other things seemed like it mattered as they were sizing each other up and things like that. Thankfully, things picked up after a commercial break and the match didn’t really slow down afterward. You could tell that Finn was getting going, realizing that he had to empty the tank against Kross. He’d string together double stomps, Sling Blades, DDTs, and more but nothing could keep the champion down. When he missed the Coupe de Grace, Kross fired off a series of vicious looking suplexes. Kross went off in the closing moments, hitting a powerbomb, some forearm shots, stomps, and eventually the Krossjacket for the submission win in 22:41. That was a hell of a main event and Kross seems to be at his best against Finn. [***¾]