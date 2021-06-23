Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 6.22.21  

WWE NXT

June 22nd, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida

After a few weeks off due to it being a pretty busy few weeks for me, I’m back with an NXT review!

Adam Cole came out to start the show and he’s supposed to pick his opponents the same way that Kyle O’Reilly picked his last week (KUSHIDA in tonight’s main event). He said he wouldn’t do that because nobody tells him what to do. Young Carmelo Hayes interrupted to change his mind. Cole asked how he would and Hayes said, “RUTHLESS AGGRESSION” before slapping him. Hayes confirmed as a John Cena fan. Legend.

Adam Cole vs. Carmelo Hayes

Although Hayes started hot enough, Cole turned the tide by matching his level of aggression. That included throwing him into the guardrail heading into a commercial break. Returning from break, Cole had slowed things down to wear down the young upstart. Of course, Hayes started to rally to show the fire of someone who is going to be impressive in the future. Cole stopped him in his tracks with a great looking Backstabber for two. You could see that Cole was growing more frustrated with every close call. The Panama Sunrise was blocked with a superkick that didn’t look great but then Cole stopped a quebrada with his own superkick. Panama Sunrise hit to end this in 12:27. A very good match to start the show. The “young guy gives brash star competition” is a trope for a reason. When done well, it works. [***¼]

Backstage, Franky Monet talked with Aliyah and Jessi Kamea about winning tonight. Robert Stone showed up and got scared of her dog.

Elsewhere, Zoey Stark was asked about helping Io Shirai and said that she respected her. Io came up to her to say she didn’t like her but she respected her, which is good enough for Zoey.

An LA Knight vignette ran of how he’s the Million Dollar Megastar now.

The Way hit the ring for some promo time but it’s just the boys today. Johnny Gargano put himself over as a family man deserving of being the NXT Champion. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan interrupted with Pete saying he should be the top contender. Johnny wanted no trouble to avoid any involvement from Samoa Joe. He walked off but Theory pointed at Dunne, who responded by snapping his finger.

Outside earlier, Cameron Grimes paid some random attendees money but when one joked about Ted DiBiase, he got hit.

In the back, William Regal told Adam Cole that there was no animosity between him and Joe. Cole disagreed and left the arena.

The battery vignette appeared again. It was up to 31%. I’m thinking either Tegan or Roddy.

After a break, The Way complained to Regal with false niceness about Dunne and Lorcan, wanting consequences. Regal’s idea was to book a tag match for tonight.

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. The Robert Stone Brand

I kind of like the role that the Robert Stone Brand plays on NXT. They’re geeks who never win important matches but they’re usually a source of entertainment. Zoey took the heat as the less notable star on her team. While this went down, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell walked out for a closer look, including talking smack to Io Shirai. Following a break, Io got the hot tag and ran over the Robert Stone Brand. They actually weathered the storm and used quick tags to get offense on Io. Zoey got the next tag and hit some stuff before tagging Io back in, who made sure the champs watched as she won with the moonsault in 9:42. I enjoyed this quality tag. [**½]

Post-match, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez came out to say that Io and Zoey wouldn’t jump them in line for a shot. The same went for Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart who showed up for a huge brawl involving all four teams.

At The Great American Bash, we’ll get Kyle/Cole II and a Tag Title shot for Thatcher and Ciampa.

Oney Lorcan and Pete Dunne vs. The Way

Theory entered with his fingers taped up. Right off the bat, it was clear that Lorcan and Dunne had the upper hand. Not only were they flat out vicious but Theory’s damaged hand hampered him. They dominated Theory at points with some brutal tag moves including a double slam onto the apron. Commentary said that the crowd was getting behind Theory as he played the guy in peril. Could The Way be going face? Gargano’s hot tag reminded me of his early NXT days. There was also face energy for Theory fighting with the injury. In the end, Johnny was able to hit One Final Beat on Lorcan to win in 14:18. Another really good match and the face tease surprised me. [***¼]

Post-match, Karrion Kross laid out Gargano.

The battery was up to 40%.

Karrion and Scarlett ran into Joe backstage but nothing came of it. After they left, Joe turned and stared down Pete Dunne.

NEXT WEEK~ Io/Zoey vs. Dakota/Raquel vs. Ember/Shotzi for a title shot.

Elektra Lopez vs. Franky Monet

Hey, Elektra is from Puerto Rico! She has a good look and got in a few hope spots but Monet won in a squash after 3:26. [NR]

Bronson Reed was interviewed about Santos Escobar, who he keeps destroying. Hit Row Records interrupted with Top Dolla saying Reed is colossal until Colossus walks in. Damn. They also threw insults at Ever-Rise.

Ever-Rise vs. Hit Row Records

This stemmed from an incident earlier today involving Hit Row’s car. Ashante and Dolla dominated this. They hit the Long Kiss Goodnight and a powerbomb/neckbreaker combo to end it in 2:32. [NR]

Mercedes Martinez was interviewed but got jumped by Xia Li. Boa went to talk trash but Jake Atlas booted him in the head and oined forces with Martinez. It came off awkwardly.

The battery is at 51%!

NEXT WEEK ~ Martinez/Atlas vs. Li/Boa.

KUSHIDA vs. Kyle O’Reilly

I love when these two wrestle. The BOSJ 2015 Finals (****½) and 2016 BOSJ (****½) matches were the best, while their RevPro British J-Cup was still very good (***¾). This started just the way I wanted, with some great mat work that also saw a high-octane bit of offense. For example, Kyle catching the handspring elbow into a submission is classic KUSHIDA/Kyle and it worked. After a commercial break, KUSHIDA started targeting the arm, kicking at it several times. They evolved from mat work into strikes, trading stuff at every turn. Just when this was really getting into that next gear of being true greatness, it came to something of an abrupt end when Kyle cradled KUSHIDA to win in 14:26. A very good main event that left room for a potential rematch later. That finish also kept KUSHIDA strong without being cheap. [***½]

Post-match, Adam Cole hit the ring to brawl with Kyle. They fought outside and security took them to the back. In the ring, a man in a hood attacked KUSHIDA. He revealed himself to be the returning Roderick Strong. He was flanked by Tyler Rust and Hideki Suzuki, who were joined by Malcolm Bivens. They’re Diamond Mine. I love Malcolm as Roddy’s mouthpiece.