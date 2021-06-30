Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 6.29.21  

WWE NXT

June 29th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles No. 1 Contender’s Match: Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark

I’m a big fan of pretty much everyone involved here. Big fan of having three people be legal at once in a match like this. That’s how it always should be. It made the match for fun and led to some big spots involving multiple wrestlers at once. Zoey, Shotzi, and more had cool dive spots. The pace slowed significantly during the commercial break but that was to be expected. It picked up again with a Stark tag and there were so many moving parts here but they all worked out impressively well. I liked the spot where everyone ganged up on Raquel because she has been such a dominant force and I appreciated how she cut off the tired Tower of Doom spot. The closing stretch was filled with big action, capped by a series of finishers. The final blow saw Io hit Shotei and the moonsault to win in 14:08. A very fun start to the broadcast. I wish we got more of Io & Zoey as a team before they just got a title shot with one match. AEW may have teams win easy matches on Dark but it at least bumps up their records so this can be avoided. Regardless, hell of an opener. [***½]

Backstage, The Way jumped Karrion Kross.

A vignette aired to hype the return of the NXT Breakout Tournament in two weeks. It was followed by Bronson Reed being interviewed backstage since it’s where he got his start. Hit Row Records interrupted and they traded barbs before Swerve challenged him for the title tonight. Being the fighting champion that he is, Reed accepted.

The dweeb that he is, Kross hit the ring to dare Johnny Gargano to face him like a man. “Johnny Wrestling” chants as he responded to say he’s not afraid but he’s also smarter. That set up Austin Theory attacking from behind. They all battled until security and Samoa Joe broke things up. Kross dissed Joe’s work and Scarlett said he’d pay for it. Yeah, no part of me wants to see Kross beat Joe but Joe kicking his ass for 10 minutes is must see.

The Way escaped in their car.

Asher Hale vs. Roderick Strong

I love Roderick Strong as the leader of his own stable, especially with Bivens as his mouthpiece. He dominated Hale here, though Hale did get in a few bits of offense. A legitimate match between them would be sweet. However, this did the job and Strong won with a sick double wristlock in 3:05. [NR]

Malcolm Bivens cut a promo saying Diamond Mine is open for business. I would’ve liked a better explanation for why Roddy would just join another group. Even if he just says that he chose these guys to trust, it would work.

Ari Sterling vs. Cameron Grimes

Like Hale, Sterling is an established guy on 205 Live, which practically doesn’t exist anymore. Grimes put him down with ease after 2:45. [NR]

His celebration was cut short by the arrival of LA Knight. He called Grimes a loser but Cameron wanted a Million Dollar Title shot. Knight declined but then agreed with the stipulation that if he won, Grimes would have to become his personal butler. Classic stipulation.

Backstage, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell interrupted Zoey and Io’s interview to say they’ll win because they’re family and the other two aren’t even friends. Candice said that Io is a sore loser, so Zoey should watch her back. Io said Candice never beat her, so they’ll win next week.

Kyle O’Reilly hit the ring and he called out Adam Cole. He got an answer, interrupted by Samoa Joe who said he was there to make sure this didn’t break down into a fight. O’Reilly recapped their history and Cole suggested that Kyle was obsessed with him. Adam said Kyle was nothing without him and everybody knows that, even Kyle’s wife. That eventually led to a fight and Kyle slapped on a kneebar. Adam shouted for Joe to get him off but Joe just walked away.

A Hit Row Records promo was shown where they hyped Swerve up.

Jake Atlas and Mercedes Martinez vs. Boa and Xia Li

We love our LGBTQ+ tag team. You can tell that Boa still needs work but he did well enough in there against Atlas. The interactions between Martinez and Li worked better, especially given their solid TakeOver match. Martinez took some stiff kicks but came back and did her thing. She got distracted by having a stare down with Mei Ying on the stage. Li leveled her from behind and though she kicked out, the referee stopped the match in 8:24. It looks like Martinez really got knocked out. The match itself was awkward at times but decent enough. [**¼]

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher came out for an intense face to face with MSK ahead of the Tag Team Title match next week. Ciampa spoke about the champs are the underdogs but when Nash Carter cut him off, things got heated. MSK were ready to fight and Ciampa got slapped. He kind of shrugged it off, holding Thatcher back from attacking. He got in Carter’s ear and told them to keep the belts shiny.

As William Regal was interviewed about The Great American Bash, Sarray came up to request a match with Toni Storm, which Regal will consider.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett went to leave but Theory and Gargano attacked again. Kross got the car door slammed on him but he turned it around and choked out Johnny. After they drove off, Joe arrived to pick Gargano up.

NXT North American Championship: Bronson Reed [c] vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

On paper, these guys can deliver. However, the match felt kind of rushed. Anyway, Reed overwhelmed the challenger in the early stages with his powerful offense. That included a press slam and a splash. During the break, the tide turned a bit and Swerve actually hit a rebound German suplex in impressive fashion. The closing stretch saw things get better, with Swerve hitting some athletic offense and Reed retaliating with things like a monster clothesline. In the end, Swerve got help from Hit Row interference, though Top Dolla crashed through the plexiglass and Reed launched Adonis onto him. On his way back in, Reed ate a jump kick and a 450 splash to give us a new champion after 13:12. A quality match, though this felt like a clear case of rushing a title change since Reed is likely getting called up. That said, I love the move because Swerve is dope. [***¼]