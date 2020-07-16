Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 7.15.20  

We start with a recap of Keith Lee becoming a double champion. Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes, Timothy Thatcher, Kushida, and most of the roster share videos saying they’ll dethrone him or something along those lines. It ends with Karrion Kross and a “tick tock.”

Keith Lee is introduced to address the crowd. He has the introduction as a double champion said again because it sounded so good. He talks about losses during the past few months, including his trainer who also acted as a father figure for him. He also thanks the WWE Universe and mentions one other person who has helped him. That would be Dominik Dijakovic and he brings out his #1 frenemy. He comes out and Lee says their matches and Dijakovic’s competition has been part of what pushed him to where he is. Lee talked with William Regal and they think Dijakovic should be the first challenger for both titles. Lee wants to do it tonight! Dijakovic accepts.

Tegan Nox is shown arriving earlier today. She faces Io Shirai tonight.

Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest

Grimes goes for a pre-match attack but Priest sees it coming and puts him down. As the bell rings, he stays on top of him. Grimes turns the tide outside and hits a baseball slide. Grimes adds a dropkick inside heading into break. Returning, Priest gets going and WRECKS Grimes with a huge right hand. After some counters outside, Priest hits a Razor’s Edge onto the apron but only gets two inside. Grimes catches him with the flipping slam for two. Grimes wastes time talking smack, giving Priest an opening to fire off shots. Priest puts him down with The Reckoning shortly after.

Winner: Damian Priest in 9:53 [It was solid but got interrupted by the commercial and never fully recovered. **3/4]

Post-match, Priest says he’ll be watching Lee/Dijakovic.

Io Shirai’s arrival to the building is shown.

Time for another session of Thatcher’s Thatch Can. He puts a student in the Fujiwara Armbar and applies more pressure when the guy taps out. That’s how you leave an impression.

Indi Hartwell vs. Shotzi Blackheart

They showed Shotzi run over Robert Stone again, so it looks like Shotzi/Aliyah will be a thing. Shotzi goes after the arm and gets two on a rollup. She misses a dropkick in the corner, gets stuck in the ropes, and Indi hits one to her back of her own. Indi takes control for a bit but then Shotzi hits a senton. Stonr limps out in a walking boot to distract her but she still hits a DDT. Stone distracts the referee as Shotzi goes up and Aliyah knocks her off. Indi with a big boot and that’s it.

Winner: Indi Hartwell in 4:06 [Fine enough for what it was. Surprising result. **]

Tegan Nox is interviewed and admits that Io might be the best in the world right now. She will jump over that obstacle because tonight is her night. She’s stronger, faster, and shinier than ever. She wants to be a champion like Kane and Molly Holly.

A vignette for Legado del Fantasma runs. They’re sitting around drinking in suits and discussing Lucha Libre. Escobar puts them over, including calling Mendoza a technical assassin. They are la Familia.

NXT and North American Championships: Keith Lee [c] vs. Dominik Dijakovic

They start slowly, not trying to make the first mistake. After their first stalemate, they shake hands and Lee pulls him into a headlock. They fail to knock each other down with shoulder blocks. Another handshake sees Dijakovic level him only for Lee to chop him down to the mat. Dijakovic cuts off Lee up top heading into commercial. During the break, Dijakovic took over when Lee hit the corner and he clubbed him in the back. Now, Dijakovic works a rest hold and Lee powers out. Lee gets going with a POUNCE and nearly runs through the plexiglass again but pulls up after DD moves. Inside, Dijakovic gets two on a sidewalk slam. Lee retaliates with some impressive strength but then Dijakovic comes off the top with a blockbuster for two. He keeps up the pressure but leaps into a double chop and takes a chokeslam. The Big Bang Catastrophe ends it.

Winner: Keith Lee in 15:25 [Not one of their better matches but still very good. Again, it felt like the commercial messed things up a bit. I did like some of the big bombs they threw at each other but we’ve seen it all before. ***1/4]

The two embrace after the match when the lights dimmed. Scarlett appears and empties a bag with the broken hourglass onto the apron. She laughs and stares down Lee.

Dijakovic is interviewed about the match. He notes that he saw Scarlett out there. Kross is good but he’s no Keith Lee. That brings over Kross. They get in each other’s face and end up brawling. Kross lays out Dijakovic.

Denzel Dejournette vs. Timothy Thatcher

Denzel has on amateur wrestling gear and he does well on the mat with Tim. Still, Thatcher makes him tap to a brutal looking half crab.

Winner: Timothy Thatcher in about 1:30 [NR]

He goes to put on another submission but Oney Lorcan runs out and attacks him, sending him off.

Rhea Ripley made it clear on Twitter that she’s back on the hunt for the title.

Earlier today, Robert Stone spoke with Killian Dain and blamed Shotzi Blackheart for throwing coffee on him. Aliyah runs over with a Dexter Lumis art piece that depicts Stone getting run over. Dain is also in it. Dain demands Stone get him a match with Lumis.

NEXT WEEK ~ Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain and Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic

NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai [c] vs. Tegan Nox

The two nearly come to blows during introductions, interrupting them and having the bell rung. They open by exchanging some grappling stuff. Io has a slight advantage at first but Tegan turns the tide. She snaps off an arm drag and tries a few flash pins for near falls. Tegan avoids a baseball slide but Io grabs her running boot on the apron and slams her down heading into break. Returning, Io talks trash and slaps Tegan, daring her to step up. Tegan wants to be hit harder and she fires back forearms and uppercuts. She catches a springboarding Io with a bridging fallaway slam for two. Io steps on Tegan’s fingers and also does so while using a chin lock. Tegan again tries for a flash pin on an Oklahoma Roll. Io remains a step ahead, though. She keeps the pressure on Tegan but the challenger won’t quit. Commercial break. During the break, Io wears down Tegan. The challenger heads outside to escape but gets thrown into the ring steps. However, she avoids the Bullet Train knees and Io hits the steps. Still, Io hits a double underhook backbreaker inside. Io can’t capitalize because it further damages her knee. Tegan rolls her up for two. German suplex by Io gets two. Io goes tied in the tree of woe. She gets up to avoid a cannonboar but Tegan sees it coming and delivers an uppercut to the back before stepping back and hitting the cannonboar. Io gets her hand on the ropes to break the pin. Tegan gets going with a series of shots and another cannonboar. Diviing cross body gets two. LADY KANE as Tegan gets two on a chokeslam. Tegan starts in with running corner uppercuts but Io avoids a third and German suplexes her into the corner. She also hits a dropkick off the top for a near fall. Both women are exhausted. Tegan kicks the knee and hits a front suplex. Molly Go Round connects for a near fall. Io interrupts the Shiniest Wizard with Shotei. Tegan sells it perfectly. A moonsault later and Io retains.

Winner: Io Shirai in 23:00 [A great main event. They gave it time, had no BS, and delivered a match that felt like a big deal. Tegan showed a ton of resilience and came incredibly close but Io was too much for her. ****]

Io Shirai’s celebration is cut short when Dakota Kai attacks her from behind to close the show.