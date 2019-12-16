Kevin’s WWE TLC 2019 Review  

WWE TLC

December 15th, 2019 | Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota



Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

I love the Kickoff Show sometimes. Their match on Raw six days ago was very good. These two feel like they can have a good match in their sleep. There were plenty of entertaining exchanges here and the crowd was pretty into it despite not fulling filing in yet. Andrade took a rough spill to the outside but seemed to be okay. The big spot after was Andrade’s hanging double stomp to the outside. It looks dope when it connects but I hate the spot where guys hold themselves in place for that kind of move. They ran back the spot from Monday that caused the Andrade/Zelina argument but it was only done for a near fall here. However, their arguing led to Carrillo hitting a super reverse rana and a moonsault to win in 12:38. Another damn good outing between them. A slight step above the Raw one. Big fan of their chemistry. [***¾]

More arguing from Andrade and Zelina after the match. Splitting them would be a drastic mistake.

Onto the main card and I want to commend the opening video package. It was narrated by Bray Wyatt and done in the format of an edition of the Firefly Funhouse.

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The New Day [c] vs. The Revival

Two of the best teams in the world in a ladder match? Yes, please. It also gives us a fresh look at a longstanding rivalry. Kofi Kingston shined early on. The spot where he avoided hitting the ladder after being thrown into it and then hit a dive outside was great. He’s a creative dude who is still doing his thing despite losing the WWE Title. Big E looked like he wrecked his knee when falling off of a ladder. It was gross. Thankfully, he was able to continue. Kofi got another sweet balance spot on the ropes which led to a rebound attack and culminated with Trouble in Paradise. Just a great sequence that reminds people how phenomenal Kingston is. They kept building to bigger spots late that added to the drama. It looked ike the Revival would win after Big E hit Dash Wilder with the Big Ending off a ladder, leaving Kofi hanging by his leg and Scott Dawson by the titles. But Kofi found a way to knock him off and onto debris down low before retrieving the titles at 19:03. Great stuff here. A ladder match that delivered the kind of action that I want and managed to give us creative spots. [***¾]

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

Show stealing potential here. Murphy sat cross-legged in front of Black during his entrance and it was great. The same goes for the attempted Black Mass at the bell. Buddy managed to wear down Black but did so while also hitting him with hard shots. In fact, Black was bloodied and holding his jaw about five minutes into this. That fired him up as he started in with stiffer shots and his quebrada. I loved the way they managed to take their usual spots and work around counters. For instance, Black blocked a sunset flip bomb, so Murphy slipped out and started delivering a bunch of superkicks before hitting a running powerbomb. That’s the stuff I like. Murphy seemed to get a bit too cocky before a knee and you thought Aleister was rallying but Buddy fired off stiff knees and a brainbuster for two. And just when it looked like Buddy might take this, Aleister hit Black Mass from out of nowhere to win in 13:40. It was one of the best finishing sequences you’ll find anywhere. Fantastic pro wrestling. Two guys having a hard hitting match where both looked to steal the show. Buddy lost nothing in defeat and both men should get pushed out of this. [****¼]

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: The Viking Raiders [c] vs. The O.C.

If the O.C. was going to answer the open challenge, why not just announce the match beforehand? Honestly, I couldn’t have been less interested in this. The O.C. haven’t done anything for me as a team in years and their chemistry with the Viking Raiders isn’t lighting the world on fire. Considering the result at Crown Jewel, this did make sense as a title match. Anyway, the action was about as average as you would expect. The crowd booed loudly as the whole ordeal just led to a double countout finish after 8:28. This was booked as something of an even affair but it never got interesting and that ending was pretty lame. [*½]

After the match, they continued fighting and Karl Anderson got put through the KFC table. Don’t ask.

TLC Match: King Corbin vs. Roman Reigns

This feud has been bad but Corbin can deliver in some big matches. His Chairs Match with Kalisto at TLC 2016 is an underrated gem. Corbin’s random dudes who carry him to the ring attacked Reigns before the bell and got taken out. That set up a brawl between he and Corbin around the arena for a bit. Corbin was a great heel here. He refused to use a table when the fans wanted him to and he kept cutting off Reigns’ comebacks in cool ways. My biggest issue with this match was that it didn’t use the TLC stipulation much until near the end. I understand you can try a different take on the match with another coming later but I wanted it a bit more. Just when they got going with the big spots, Dolph Ziggler arrived from under the ring to interfere. And if there’s one way to make me lose interest, it’s Ziggler. That led to more run-ins from Corbin’s security and the Revival. They all jumped Roman, who got no help from friends like Ali and Shorty G. Corbin won with End of Days on a chair in 22:10. There were good ideas in this one and I think that as a normal match, it worked in the beginning. When they started using the TLC stuff, it was hitting the next level but then died with all of the shenanigans. [**½]

Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

So, I guess this was non-title. Everyone was intrigued by how Bray Wyatt would perform here since he wasn’t the Fiend. He came out in his Firefly Funhouse clothes and waved to everyone like a cheerful good guy. Miz dominated because Bray didn’t want to fight. He was just there to have a good time. Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale but didn’t cover. Bray laughed at some of the pain and shouted “DO IT” when Miz snapped his arm like Pentagon Jr. After popping his shoulder back into place, Bray turned it on. He hit two Sister Abigail, stopping to revert to smile in between them. The second got the win in 6:36. It’s hard to rate this. As a pure match, it wasn’t anything special. But it told a great story and the Bray character is incredibly intriguing right now. I enjoyed this whole thing. [***]

Post-match, the Fiend appeared on the tron. Bray looked and said he’ll do it, before getting the giant mallet out from under the ring. Before he could swing it, the lights went out to signal the arrival of the Fiend. However, that wasn’t the case. The lights came back on and a man in a maroon hoodie hit Bray with the Busaiku Knee! He removed the hoodie to reveal himself as Daniel Bryan with a haircut. Bryan went to use the mallet but the lights went out and when they came back on, Bray was gone. Bryan awkwardly slammed the hammer down and then celebrated with the crowd. This was a very good piece of business.

Tables Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev

Not exactly a match I’m excited for, even though I really like Rusev. I feel like this didn’t get off to as aggressive a start as I wanted. It wasn’t like they started with chain wrestling but I just wanted more. Anyway, I liked the teases of the table getting broken. The crowd seemed into it as they nearly suplexed one another. I also dug the way they used other weapons. Does it make sense within the rules? Nah, but whatever. Rusev going through the guardrail looked brutal. Rusev fired up near the end and started getting some revenge on Lashley with a kendo stick. Alas, Lashley delivered a spinebuster through a table in the corner to secure the win in 13:04. This was a match that happened. I’m not all that invested in the program and this didn’t do much to help. [*¾]

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship TLC Match: The Kabuki Warriors [c] vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

Considering what Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair did at last year’s TLC (****¾), I came in stoked for this. Despite not being the friendly partners, the challengers came out with the aggression. They beat on both Asuka and Kairi before going after the ladder. I loved Kairi tossing chairs at her opponents but when the tables turned, she went scurrying under the ring, only to come out with a fire extinguisher. Just good stuff. The champions tying Becky to a ladder was a great and creative spot. It’s the kind of thing I look for after we’ve seen so many of these kinds of matches. It was basically a damsel in distress scene from an old timey cartoon. Once Becky was freed, her team rallied for the next stage of this one. A lot of the spots in this match came off weird. Like girls weren’t in the right position at times and it led to some strange moments. The finish was a ton of fun. The rope came into play again as it was used to pull the ladder down and send Becky Lynch crashing to the ground. Asuka then got the titles to retain in 25:55. This was good but ultimately disappointed me. [***¼]

Instead of letting the Kabuki Warriors celebrate to end the show, we got an angle where a bunch of dudes brawled from the backstage area to the arena. Roman Reigns Speared Corbin into a crowd of people. Lame.

For more exclusive reviews and coverage of everything wrestling related, head on over to www.patreon.com/the_kevstaaa and help support my writing.