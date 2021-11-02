KFC Yum! Center Locally Advertising Two Matchups for Next Week’s WWE Raw Show

– The KFC Yum! Center website is locally advertising the following matchups for next week’s edition of WWE Raw in Louisville, Kentucky on Nov. 8:

* Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

* Damian Priest & RK-Bro vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, & Omos

* Also scheduled to appear: Rhea Ripley, The Street Profits, Sheamus, Rey and Dominik Mysterio

As noted, AJ Styles has recently been off WWE TV due to a “non-injury medical issue.” Based on last night’s Raw, it appears Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins is likely for Nov. 8. Owens challenged Rollins to a match following his loss to Big E on last night’s show.