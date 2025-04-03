wrestling / News
Kiana James Confirms She Recently Suffered A Leg Injury
Back in September, it was reported that Kiana James was out of action due to a leg injury. In a post on Twiter, James confirmed the news by showing her rehab process.
She wrote: “No one’s got you like you got you.”
No one’s got you like you got you. pic.twitter.com/BceM51rVvA
— Kayla Klingensmith 💋 (@kianajames_wwe) April 3, 2025
