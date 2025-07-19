wrestling / News

Kiana James Returns During Latest Episode of WWE Main Event

July 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Kiana James Image Credit: WWE

Kiana James, who has been absent from WWE television for over a year, returned today for the latest WWE Main Event. She faced Michin in her first match since June 2024. It was noted earlier this year that she had suffered a leg injury, which she confirmed with photos of her rehab process.

