wrestling / News
Kiana James, Jade Cargill in a Bikini Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
February 9, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list includes Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill sharing some oceanside bikini photos, Kiana James striking a pose, Chelsea Green sharing some Royal Rumble weekend photos, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who snapped the best Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/fS9sVyjrQl pic.twitter.com/isHM0rdunw
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2025
