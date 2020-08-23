wrestling / News
Kickoff Show Video for WWE SummerSlam 2020
August 23, 2020 | Posted by
– The Kickoff show player for tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2020, featuring Apollo Crews defending his WWE United States Championship against MVP, is now available. The Kickoff show livestream begins at 6:00 pm EST and can be viewed in the player below.
411 will also be providing live coverage for tonight’s event, so please stay tuned.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Shawn Michaels Overselling In SummerSlam Match With Hulk Hogan, Hulk & Shawn Working Themselves Into Shoot
- Brodie Lee Says It’s Cool Three Members Of The Wyatt Family Are In Title Matches This Weekend
- WWE Transferred Two Trademarks To Chris Jericho Earlier This Month
- Chris Jericho Reacts to Reports of COVID-19 Cases Coming Out of Sturgis Rally