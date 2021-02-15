wrestling / News
Kid Lykos Set for PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 104: Natural Progression
PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that Kid Lykos will be part of Chapter 104: Natural Progression on February 20. The event will stream on the WWE Network.
Lykos retired back in April 2019 because of injuries, but he returned for a match at Schadenfreude & Friends 7: Good Fucking Riddance in February of last year. He took part in the Chris Brookes Farewell Gauntlet, as he and Brookes used to team as CCK. He gave the character to Joe Nelson, who now performs as Kid Lykos II. Interestingly enough, Kid Lykos II will be part of the same event.
–BREAKING NEWS–
At Chapter 104 let the new horror begin as Full Metal @KidLykos returns to in ring action.
PROGRESS Wrestling returns with the premiere of Chapter 104: Natural Progression Saturday 20th February at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on Demand PROGRESS and @WWENetwork . pic.twitter.com/IdzFHRvReY
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 15, 2021
