Kid Lykos Set for PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 104: Natural Progression

PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that Kid Lykos will be part of Chapter 104: Natural Progression on February 20. The event will stream on the WWE Network.

Lykos retired back in April 2019 because of injuries, but he returned for a match at Schadenfreude & Friends 7: Good Fucking Riddance in February of last year. He took part in the Chris Brookes Farewell Gauntlet, as he and Brookes used to team as CCK. He gave the character to Joe Nelson, who now performs as Kid Lykos II. Interestingly enough, Kid Lykos II will be part of the same event.