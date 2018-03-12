Kid Rock To Go Into WWE Hall of Fame

The Celebrity Wing is set to welcome one more. Billboard reports that Kid Rock will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 6 as part of the Class of 2018.

Kid Rock has performed at several WWE events in his music career, including Wrestlemania 25 in 2009 and Tribute to the Troops in 2012. He said it was a “real honor.” He joins other celebrity inductees like Snoop Dogg, Mike Tyson, Arnold Schwarzengger, Drew Carey, Bob Uecker and Pete Rose.

He said: “Every time I go to a WWE event I always have a good time; there is nothing like it and no better fans in the world. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a fun night and it will be great to see everyone again. I have so much respect for what those guys and girls do. I’m grateful to WWE for letting me be a part of WrestleMania weekend.”

The Hall of Fame ceremony airs on the WWE Network from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on April 6.